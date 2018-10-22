Banda di usurai investiva ricavi nella cocaina: anche dipendente Roma Capitale
Milano Montagna Festival: Laura Agnoletto sulle novitÃ  della nuova edizione
Milano Montagna Festival, Armin Linke presenta a Malpensa la mostra â€œAlpiâ€
Milano Montagna Festival, lâ€™assessore Guaineri: â€œPortare la montagna a Milanoâ€
Milano Montagna Festival, Luciano Bolzoni di SEA sulla mostra di Armin Linke
Milano Montagna Festival, Maurizio Baruffi di SEA: â€œMalpensa luogo di culturaâ€
Enrico Giovannini: "Sviluppo sostenibile Ã¨ la strada"
Mediolanum, Gianluca Randazzo: "Portiamo valore a tutti gli stakeholder"
Mediolanum, Oscar Di Montigny: "SostenibilitÃ  Ã¨ oggi un'esigenza"
Fondazione Mediolanum, Sara Doris: "Pensare al futuro Ã¨ un dovere morale"
Mediolanum, Massimo Doris: "Banca responsabile pensa al futuro dei clienti"
Banca Mediolanum, Ennio Doris: â€œFacciamo banca in modo sostenibileâ€
Polizia di Stato - Arresto latitante Marcello Battigaglia
NUOVA BMW X7 la nuova frontiera degli Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV)
Maltempo a Roma, le scale della Metro si trasformano in un fiume, "Siamo prigionieri qua dentro!"
Maltempo a Roma, Via dei Gordiani sommersa dai rifiuti, "Ci sono i frigoriferi per strada!"
Maltempo a Roma, la grandine sommerge le strade
Conte sale sul palco 'Italia 5 Stelle', ovazione per il presidente del Consiglio
Corruzione, Bonafede: "Leggi di questo governo mi fanno camminare a testa alta all'estero"
Renzi rispunta dietro il palco dopo chiusura Leopolda e fa selfie con sostenitori
GCL Strengthens Solar Projects Within 'Belt and Road' Countries

- GCL-SI saw a sales surge in the first half of this year, with sales of its modules climbing from last year's 14% to 45.8%, and its global market share reaching nearly 5%. Both affirmed that GCL Group would strengthen its global production strategy and expand its sales channels to increase its proportion of overseas sales.

"China is the world's largest manufacturer of green energy equipment, such as photovoltaics and wind power facilities," said Mr. Zhu. "The BRI is the most important oil and gas resource distribution area in the world, and Chinese energy companies are actively embracing and building a mutual and large-scale platform, boosting overseas oil and gas resources and China's new energy power to be widely integrated on a global scale and accelerate the energy revolution. GCL Group aims to be a big part of this evolution."

According to Mr. Luo, GCL-SI is poised to build a comprehensive industrial ecosystem, incorporating "'three platforms and one system,' which adopts the 'PV plus model.' For example, we aim to improve the multi-dimensional business model, such as the integration of photovoltaics and energy storage, supply chain financing, and operation and maintenance services, among others, to create greater value for our customers."

"GCL Group will firmly implement the 'photovoltaic internationalization' strategy, strengthen the company's arrangement in global production and sales channels, and increase the proportion of overseas sales. In the future, scientific and technological progress will further boost photovoltaic power's generating efficiency at a lower cost, while the market as a whole will strive to achieve grid parity and to develop Polycrystalline and Monocrystalline technology simultaneously," Zhu Gongshan said.

About GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd.

GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (SZ: 002506) (GCL-SI), is part of the GOLDEN CONCORD Group (GCL). GCL-SI delivers a one-stop, cutting-edge, integrated energy system and is committed to becoming the world's leading solar energy company.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772627/GCL_SI_Belt_Road_Conference.jpg  


