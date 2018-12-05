GCL System Integration Awarded First Global CSR+ Reinsurance Certificate

Esplosione sulla Salaria, le immagini delll'intervento dei Vigili del Fuoco
Politica

Esplosione sulla Salaria, le immagini delll'intervento dei Vigili del Fuoco

Esplode autocisterna in una pompa di benzina sulla Salaria, le immagini aeree dei Vigili del Fuoco
Politica

Esplode autocisterna in una pompa di benzina sulla Salaria, le immagini aeree dei...

Esplode cisterna di carburante sulla Salaria, un camion dei Vigili del Fuoco completamente bruciato
Politica

Esplode cisterna di carburante sulla Salaria, un camion dei Vigili del Fuoco...

Spazio, in orbita col razzo Ariane satelliti sudcoreano e indiano
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, in orbita col razzo Ariane satelliti sudcoreano e indiano

Partita la prima "talpa" che scava tunnel M4 nel centro di Milano
Cronache

Partita la prima "talpa" che scava tunnel M4 nel centro di Milano

Fico: giusto rompere rapporti con l'Egitto senza novitÃ  su Regeni
Politica

Fico: giusto rompere rapporti con l'Egitto senza novitÃ  su Regeni

Poste Italiane e Caritas regalano sorrisi con i pacchi smarriti
Cronache

Poste Italiane e Caritas regalano sorrisi con i pacchi smarriti

Fontana Milano 1915, il made in Milano che ha successo nel mondo
Economia

Fontana Milano 1915, il made in Milano che ha successo nel mondo

Fumo, Cricelli: "Formazione medici al servizio del paziente"
Cronache

Fumo, Cricelli: "Formazione medici al servizio del paziente"

A Napoli "Rubens, Van Dick, Ribera. La collezione di un Principe"
Culture

A Napoli "Rubens, Van Dick, Ribera. La collezione di un Principe"

Esplosione in un distributore sulla Salaria, 2 morti e 10 feriti
Cronache

Esplosione in un distributore sulla Salaria, 2 morti e 10 feriti

Ultime rifiniture per "Men In Italy", il primo musical sulla moda
Spettacoli

Ultime rifiniture per "Men In Italy", il primo musical sulla moda

Probiotici per l'intestino: multiceppo e a elevata concentrazione
Cronache

Probiotici per l'intestino: multiceppo e a elevata concentrazione

Brexit, May: "Non Ã¨ piano dell'Ue contro Regno Unito ma nostro impegno verso Irlanda del Nord"
Politica

Brexit, May: "Non Ã¨ piano dell'Ue contro Regno Unito ma nostro impegno verso Irlanda...

PD, Rossi (Gov.Toscana): "Con dibattito riposizionamento dirigenti non si recuperano elettoriâ€
Politica

PD, Rossi (Gov.Toscana): "Con dibattito riposizionamento dirigenti non si recuperano...

La mafia raccontata agli studenti con Lo Cascio e "I cento passi"
Cronache

La mafia raccontata agli studenti con Lo Cascio e "I cento passi"

Folle corsa tra auto a Pozzuoli, muore netturbino, arrestato 21enne
Politica

Folle corsa tra auto a Pozzuoli, muore netturbino, arrestato 21enne

Esplode distributore di benzina sulla Salaria, fumo nero si alza dalla strada
Politica

Esplode distributore di benzina sulla Salaria, fumo nero si alza dalla strada

Regeni, Fico: ''Rapporti con Egitto a repentaglio senza passi in avanti''
Politica

Regeni, Fico: ''Rapporti con Egitto a repentaglio senza passi in avanti''

Europee, Rossi (Pres. Regione Toscana): "Saranno epocali, se vincono populisti sarÃ  fine dell'Ue"
Politica

Europee, Rossi (Pres. Regione Toscana): "Saranno epocali, se vincono populisti sarÃ ...


GCL System Integration Awarded First Global CSR+ Reinsurance Certificate

- Swiss Re, with a history of more than 150 years, and with branches and affiliates in major cities around the world, is one of the world's largest reinsurance companies. At the beginning of 2018, the company issued the Solar Panel Code of Practice: International Guideline on the Risk Management and Sustainability of Solar Panel Warranty Insurance (SPCoP). The core content of the SPCoP, CSR+ sets the reliability testing standards for quality and power performance of solar panels. The testing comprises the panel composite reliability testing programme as well as a comprehensive factory audit for all production plants.

GCL-SI's Vice President He Deyong said, "CSR+ is one of the most advanced testing standards in the world. The fact that the company was able to successfully pass the extra-stringent testing demonstrates the reliability of its products. Meanwhile, direct underwriting by specialist energy insurance provider Alltrust Insurance Company, together with reinsurance support from Swiss Re, offers robust insurance protection, strongly underpinning GCL-SI's market development plans on a worldwide basis. GCL-SI hopes to cooperate further with Swiss Re in the areas of finance, insurance and manufacturing, and build a technical exchange platform to help accelerate growth in the alternative energy industry."

The CSR+ standard is the latest reliability testing standard and is far more rigorous than that required by current IEC61215 and IEC61730 certifications. Swiss Re has always adhered to the philosophy of value investing and supports as well as carries out long-term partnerships with customers that have sustainable competitiveness. As the first enterprise in the world to pass Swiss Re's CSR+ reliability testing programme, GCL-SI will receive insurance provided by Alltrust Insurance Company as well as reinsurance from Swiss Re for the panels it produces during the period of validity of the certificate. This alliance underscores the excellent performance and reliable quality of GCL-SI's panels. Reinsurance support from Swiss Re is a strong endorsement of the quality of GCL-SI's panels and provides a strong guarantee for panel sales. Meanwhile, Swiss Re's insurance solutions and many decades of experience can further help its customers lower their financial and financing costs.

As a Tier 1 panel manufacturer, GCL-SI regards product quality as a priority and has gained the trust of customers around the globe on the basis of its stability and reliable product quality. GCL-SI consistently emphasizes that lowering costs and increasing innovation should be at the center of responding to grid parity. GCL-SI aims to provide greater value to customers with high quality and low price-performance ratios.

About GCL-SI

GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (SZ: 002506) (GCL-SI), is part of the GOLDEN CONCORD Group (GCL). GCL-SI delivers a one-stop, cutting-edge, integrated energy system and is committed to becoming the world's leading solar energy company.

About Swiss Re

The Swiss Re Group is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, working to make the world more resilient. It anticipates and manages risk – from natural catastrophes to climate change, from ageing populations to cyber crime. The aim of the Swiss Re Group is to enable society to thrive and progress, creating new opportunities and solutions for its clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1863, the Swiss Re Group operates through a network of around 80 offices globally. It has been present in China since 1995, opening its branch in Beijing in 2003 to offer a full range of reinsurance products and services throughout China.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/794041/GCL_SI_csr_certificate.jpg


in evidenza
Calendario Pirelli "Dreaming" Gigi Hadid, Laetitia Casta e...

ECCO TUTTE LE FOTO

Calendario Pirelli "Dreaming"
Gigi Hadid, Laetitia Casta e...

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.