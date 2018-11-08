A Napoli roadshow per scovare talenti di intelligenza artificiale
Economia

Amd: Conoscere i dati essenziali per migliorare cure del diabete
Economia

Axa supporta la ricerca italiana: cattedra su cure deficit visivi
Scienza e tecnologia

Maltempo, Di Maio mostra in diretta l'Iban per le donazioni
Politica

Quadro a Eicma con nuovo brand Nuvion e XQooder per off-road
Cronache

Trump discute con giornalista in conferenza: "Maleducato, sei il nemico del popolo" - SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Intesa Sanpaolo e Mastercard lanciano carta pagamento biometrica
Economia

Referendum Atac, i romani esasperati: andremo a votare, ma poi?
Cronache

Diventa un caso il video 'anti-Down' di Casalino. Lui: era teatro
Cronache

Ecomondo, CIC: biometano da frazione organica Ã¨ asse portante
Economia

Corepla, premiate le buone idee su riciclo plastica
Economia

Medico disperso a Corleone, il video del ritrovamento del corpo in un vigneto
Politica

Demolito maxi - serbatoio in Brianza, ecco il momento dell'esplosione
Politica

Conte cita Aldo Moro nel discorso al Congresso Nazionale del Notariato
Politica

Ue rivede in peggio stime su Italia. Mattarella: ispirare fiducia
Economia

EICMA 2018 nellâ€™area Start-UP si respira il futuro
Motori

Sparatoria a Los Angeles, dodici vittime oltre all'assalitore
Politica

Maltempo, Costa a Regioni: oltre 6 miliardi contro il dissesto
Cronache

Bologna, New Holland festeggia a Eima i 100 anni di Fiat Trattori
Economia

Masticare a lungo fa bene alla salute, della bocca e della mente
Economia

GCL-SI and DuPont Photovoltaic Solutions Sign Strategic Collaboration Agreement At CIIE

- "We are very pleased to forge this in-depth partnership with DuPont. The DuPont™ Tedlar® PVF film has always been the prime choice for our modules and I'm confident that our cooperation will further enhance the quality, performance and reliability of our products," said Xin Luo, Chairman of GCL-SI.

As global demand for new sources of energy has continued to grow, scientific innovations in the PV industry are of great significance. In the past five decades, DuPont has been at the forefront of solar innovation, according to Eric Wang, Global Commercial Director at DuPont Photovoltaic Solutions. "We are very excited to showcase our innovative achievement at the CIIE and build strategic ties with GCL-SI. Our commitment to innovation has helped us create PV materials that stand the test of time and drive sustainable growth in the PV industry."

According to Wang, more than half of the world's solar panels installed since 1975 have DuPont materials in them. DuPontTM Tedlar® film-based backsheet is the only backsheet material proven to protect solar panels for over 30 years in all weather conditions with an aim of maximizing durability and reliability and minimizing system defects.

Revenue from PV products manufacturing has fallen in recent years, as the market has been flooded with PV modules and products that have not been tested or that do not meet the toughest industry standards. It is a common objective throughout the PV industry to improve investment returns to that of the last 25 years while lowering overall costs. In that sense, the quality of PV materials is key. Working with partners such as DuPont, GCL-SI aims to provide top-quality PV products and holistic solutions for new energy systems. GCL-SI now has six manufacturing centers for PV modules around the world with a total output of 6 GW.

About DowDuPont Specialty Products Division

DowDuPont Specialty Products, a division of DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP), is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, building and construction, health and wellness, food and worker safety. DowDuPont intends to separate the Specialty Products Division, which will be called DuPont, into an independent, publicly traded company. More information can be found at www.dow-dupont.com.

About GCL-SI

GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (SZ: 002506) (GCL-SI), is part of the GOLDEN CONCORD Group (GCL). GCL-SI delivers a one-stop, cutting-edge, integrated energy system and is committed to becoming the world's leading solar energy company.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781713/GCL_SI_and_DuPont.jpg


