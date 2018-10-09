Conte: "Manovra, crescita sara' superiore rispetto alle stime"
GCL-SI and Solarpro Join Forces to Build One of the Largest Solar Projects in Hungary

-  

Built on 40 hectares in Szazhalombatta, near Budapest, partially on the site of the Dunamenti Power Plant, the Park will produce enough electricity to supply approximately 9,000 households. Consisting of two single sub-projects with 1,200 kWh/kWp annual specific yield that have an estimated energy production of 25,546 MWh per year.

The Park is owned by MET Group. MET Group is an integrated European energy company, headquartered in Switzerland, with activities in natural gas, power and oil, that is focused on multi-commodity wholesale, trading and sales, as well as energy infrastructure and industrial assets. MET Group is represented in 15 European countries, with more than 1,700 permanent staff in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

The involvement of GCL-SI in such projects demonstrates the company's commitment to the further development of the photovoltaic industry by supplying reliable and quality products worldwide. "We will continue to expand our presence in Europe as we strive to bring green, renewable power to more and more people," said Mr. Luo Xin.

To ensure the quality of the products, their on-time delivery and overall safety, GCL-SI follows stringent industry and local standards.

About Solarpro Holding AD

Established in 2007, Solarpro Holding AD (Solarpro) (www.solarpro.bg) is one of the leading turn-key EPC players in the CEE and MENA PV sector as well as in sector of E-mobility, which has installed and is maintaining more than 120 charging stations for EVs. The group has more than 300 employees in 10 countries.

Solarpro and its subsidiaries are currently involved in the building of PV projects of over 120 MW in Eastern Europe, Egypt, Jordan and other countries. One of the most experienced OM providers, the company recently introduced a state-of-the-art SCADA services solution, with powerful data analytics included.

About GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd.  

GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. is a one-stop solutions provider for solar projects. From silicon to energy platforms, it combines the best materials to offer custom-made solar systems, EPC, operations & management (O&M), energy financing with capital leasing and funding. The company focuses on developing, owning and operating utility-scale solar projects, and has experience in the United States, Puerto Rico, Latin America, and numerous other international markets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/766162/GCL_SI_tehag.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/766163/GCL_SI_zagyter.jpg  


Ferragni firma l'acqua da 8 €
Prodotto sold out. Bufera

