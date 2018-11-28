Jafar Panahi torna al cinema con il suo nuovo film "Tre volti"
Spettacoli

CafÃ  (Fonarcom): reddito cittadinanza anche come politica attiva
Economia

Nuoro, arrestato un presunto terrorista: "Pianificava attentato"
Cronache

Approvato il "Codice rosso" contro la violenza sulle donne
Cronache

Innovazione digitale, DXC Technology pronta a supportare Italia
Scienza e tecnologia

Pd indossa delle maschere bianche in aula a Montecitorio contro il dl sicurezza
Politica

Auto senza guida con Appendino e Chiamparino brucia semaforo rosso, polemica sui social
Politica

Manovra, Tria: non abbiamo stabilizzazione sociale ed economica
Economia

Altri tre lavoratori in nero nell'azienda di famiglia di Di Maio
Politica

Palese (Agcai): piÃ¹ tasse sulle videolottery contro la ludopatia
Economia

Spazio InSight su Marte, Maurizio Cheli: dirÃ  dove stiamo andando
Scienza e tecnologia

LaSabri, la giovane creator che sa parlare agli adolescenti
Spettacoli

Codice Rosso, Bongiorno: "Donne non possono essere massacrate in attesa di giudizio"
Politica

Champions, tifosi Stella Rossa a Napoli cantano cori contro la Juve
Politica

Guido Barilla: la Terra brucia, serve urgenza e cambio mentalitÃ 
Economia

Crollo di Ponte Morandi, Castellucci verso l'uscita da Autostrade
Cronache

Codice Rosso, Bonafede: "Non c'e' un minuto da perdere davanti la denuncia di una donna"
Politica

Roma, abbattuta anche l'ultima villa dei Casamonica al Quadraro
Cronache

Quartieri di Vita 2018, a Napoli progetto teatrale rivolto a fasce deboli nei quartieri difficili
Politica

A Central Park l'anatra mandarina seduce i passanti
Politica

Gécamines Publishes a Comprehensive Report in Response to Allegations From Certain NGOs

- Gécamines makes public on the occasion of an international press conference organized in Kinshasa, a report entitled: "Truth about the lies of NGOs in the Democratic Republic of the Congo- or how under cover of morality, one would like to deprive the country from its sovereignty over its raw materials".

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/790810/Gecamines_Logo.jpg )

Gécamines wants to bring a detailed and documented answer to various publications of several NGOs, among which Global Witness, Carter Center and more recently Enough Project, and in particular allegations made towards Gécamines and the DRC.

By publishing this report, and making it available online, Gécamines seeks to inform national and international public opinion.

The document is divided into three parts, consisting of a documented answer to the most serious charges raised against Gécamines, an illustrated evidenced explanation, and finally a method demonstration - based on concrete examples.

The full report can be downloaded on : http://www.gecamines.cd/rapport.html

About Gécamines  Gécamines is a private law commercial company, leading actor of the mining sector in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Press contacts  International Karl LAWSON: klawson@hopscotchafrica.com


Mastandrea passa alla regia Un film sulle morti bianche

Culture

