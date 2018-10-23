GENIVI Alliance Tech Summit Shines Light on Essential Automotive Software Challenges and Solutions

Manovra, Moscovici: "La Commissione non intende sostituirsi alle autoritÃ  italiane"
Politica

Manovra, Moscovici: "La Commissione non intende sostituirsi alle autoritÃ  italiane"

Manovra, Moscovici: "Tre settimane all'Italia per presentare nuova bozza"
Politica

Manovra, Moscovici: "Tre settimane all'Italia per presentare nuova bozza"

L'arte di Fatma Bucak alla Galleria d'Arte Moderna di Palermo
Culture

L'arte di Fatma Bucak alla Galleria d'Arte Moderna di Palermo

Tronchetti Provera: Gilberto Benetton amico e persona perbene
Cronache

Tronchetti Provera: Gilberto Benetton amico e persona perbene

Claviere, Salvini: Macron attacca? Si faccia esame di coscienza
Politica

Claviere, Salvini: Macron attacca? Si faccia esame di coscienza

Salvini: sulla manovra ascoltiamo tutti ma non torniamo indietro
Politica

Salvini: sulla manovra ascoltiamo tutti ma non torniamo indietro

Salvini: non abbiamo intenzione di uscire nÃ© dall'euro nÃ© dall'Ue
Politica

Salvini: non abbiamo intenzione di uscire nÃ© dall'euro nÃ© dall'Ue

Federculture: consumi culturali +3,1%, ma Ã¨ Italia a due velocitÃ 
Culture

Federculture: consumi culturali +3,1%, ma Ã¨ Italia a due velocitÃ 

Manovra, Di Maio: avremo forte interlocuzione con la Commissione
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: avremo forte interlocuzione con la Commissione

Di Maio: la crescita ci sarÃ , non cambieremo la manovra
Politica

Di Maio: la crescita ci sarÃ , non cambieremo la manovra

Mattarella:aperti a contaminazioni culturali,non devono impaurire
Cronache

Mattarella:aperti a contaminazioni culturali,non devono impaurire

Erdogan: l'omicidio di Kashoggi pianificato da giorni
Cronache

Erdogan: l'omicidio di Kashoggi pianificato da giorni

Zaia: il governo durerÃ  nella misura in cui rispetta il contratto
Politica

Zaia: il governo durerÃ  nella misura in cui rispetta il contratto

Moavero: italiano quarta lingua piÃ¹ studiata, Ã¨ davanti francese
Politica

Moavero: italiano quarta lingua piÃ¹ studiata, Ã¨ davanti francese

Obama ai democratici per le elezioni di midterm: andate a votare
Politica

Obama ai democratici per le elezioni di midterm: andate a votare

Delrio: tifiamo Italia ma temo governo farÃ  conti con la realtÃ 
Politica

Delrio: tifiamo Italia ma temo governo farÃ  conti con la realtÃ 

Manovra, Delrio (Pd): falso che aumenta gli investimenti
Politica

Manovra, Delrio (Pd): falso che aumenta gli investimenti

Festa Roma, Scorsese omaggia il nostro cinema: aiutate i giovani
Spettacoli

Festa Roma, Scorsese omaggia il nostro cinema: aiutate i giovani

"Share the Journey" a Roma pellegrinaggio simbolico coi migranti
Cronache

"Share the Journey" a Roma pellegrinaggio simbolico coi migranti

Riad, apre la "Davos del deserto" all'ombra del caso Khashoggi
Politica

Riad, apre la "Davos del deserto" all'ombra del caso Khashoggi


GENIVI Alliance Tech Summit Shines Light on Essential Automotive Software Challenges and Solutions

- SAN RAMON, California, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The GENIVI Alliance, an open community of automakers and suppliers driving the adoption of open source software for the connected car, completed a successful technical summit in Bangalore, India drawing over 180 participants from automakers including Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, GM as well as numerous automotive software suppliers. The event was sponsored by Hyundai Motor Group and HARMAN.

A major highlight of the Summit was hands-on training provided by BMW experts on open source software called RAMSES.  RAMSES provides a framework for defining, storing and distributing graphics on any number of displays within a vehicle, resulting in a more unified user experience. 

During the two-day program, GENIVI technical leaders and member representatives presented solutions to challenges automakers face in providing more flexible ways of delivering a more unified in-vehicle experience that combines information from safety, infotainment and connected smart device domains. 

"Historically, drivers had to view separate displays in the vehicle, based on whether the information was safety critical like driver assistance or it was navigation or entertainment related," said Steve Crumb, GENIVI Executive Director.  "Automakers want to provide drivers with a single user experience and seek efficient methods for exchanging information between software domains like safety, infotainment and smart devices." 

The GENIVI graphics sharing project has categorized multiple methods for producing this single user-experience, has produced technical briefs for two such methods and is producing a more comprehensive white paper for release later this year to inform the industry of the various solutions available in each category.

Participants in the Summit also enjoyed sessions on the use of virtualization solutions, used extensively in data center servers, in an automotive context.  Part of providing a more unified user experience is the seamless interaction between safety, infotainment and smart device operating environments, which often employ different operating systems like Linux, Android and real-time operating systems.  Hypervisor solution providers presented techniques and solutions for producing the more seamless interaction between the various operating environments.  Event presentations are posted to the GENIVI wiki at https://at.projects.genivi.org/wiki/x/xImxAQ.

As a result of the successful summit, momentum continues on the GENIVI domain interaction work with an eye toward the annual GENIVI Showcase and Networking Reception at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January 2019.  GENIVI expects that hands-on demonstrations of RAMSES and other domain interaction deliverables will be available during the popular showcase on the evening of January 8, 2019 at the Bellagio Ballroom.  During the last CES Showcase, showcase demonstrators enjoyed over 1,050 visitors to the event.

Anyone is welcome to join or track GENIVI progress on vehicle domain interaction projects at https://at.projects.genivi.org/wiki/x/rIP0.

About GENIVI AllianceThe GENIVI Alliance is a non-profit alliance focused on delivering open source, in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) and connected vehicle software. The alliance provides its members with a global development community of more than 140 companies, joining automotive software stakeholders with world-class developers in a collaborative environment, resulting in free, open source automotive middleware. GENIVI is headquartered in San Ramon, Calif.

Media Contact - GENIVI Alliance: Craig Miner GENIVI Alliance +1.248.840.8368 cminer@quell.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/391617/GENIVI_Alliance_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
X Factor, Lodo Guenzi ad Affari 'Ho detto sì come giudice perché..'

Spettacoli

X Factor, Lodo Guenzi ad Affari
'Ho detto sì come giudice perché..'

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.