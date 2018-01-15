German cast iron cookware brand Velosan rolls out a new series of products at IMM Cologne 2018

- The surface of the cast iron pot contains natural particles, creating small pores on the surface that reduce the likelihood of contact between the ingredients and the bottom of the pot, preventing the ingredients from sticking. The environmentally approved vegetable oil that has been added to the surface layer serves as a natural adhesive which will never fall off, enhancing the cookware's powerful nonstick properties.

Velosan, founded in 1896 in Germany, is the world's oldest luxury cast iron cookware brand that is most notable for its health benefits. Velosan creates products that are highly beneficial to human health by using natural, pure and pollution-free sea salt iron ores available in the German domestic market. The ores are rich in high-value and rare micro-elements.

The company has fulfilled its commitment to manufacturing a product that delivers health benefits to the user by creating the new series through the melting and molding of the highest quality cast iron within a 1,500℃ furnace, based on a production process that leverages wind and hydroelectric power. Each product has gone through 126 processes before being subject to rigorous testing, and comes with a 50-year guarantee.

The new Velosan cookware has a 6mm-thick bottom with a screw-type microgroove capable of enhancing the heat conduction performance by 300 per cent. The rapid conduction of the heat as a result of the manufacturing process assures that a dish can be cooked within three minutes, with the temperature of the food consistent throughout, significantly reducing preparation time and delivering a fragrant and fresh food experience.

