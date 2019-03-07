7 marzo 2019- 18:45 Gerresheimer Is Investing in a New Plant in Skopje, North Macedonia, for Medical Plastic Systems and Syringes

- Gerresheimer is investing a mid-double-digit million Euro figure in the new plant in the North Macedonian capital of Skopje, an amount that is already included inthe company's medium-term investment plans. Construction will begin in the first half of 2019, with completion scheduled for the first half of 2020. It is expected that start of production will take place in the second half of 2020. The plant will initially manufacture medical plastic systems prior to adding prefillable glass syringes lines following a further expansion phase. Up to 400 jobs may be created in the medium term. The plant will belong to the Plastics & Devices Division where it will fall under the Medical Systems Business Unit. Construction work, staff training and production ramp-up will be closely supervised and supported by the Gerresheimer competence center in Wackersdorf, Germany, together with European sister factories in Pfreimd and Buende in Germany as well as Horsovsky Tyn in the Czech Republic. Gerresheimer has production facilities in North and South America as well as in Europe and Asia. The Skopje plant will be Gerresheimer's first in South-Eastern Europe.

