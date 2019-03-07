Gerresheimer Is Investing in a New Plant in Skopje, North Macedonia, for Medical Plastic Systems and Syringes

Code Your future, fondatore: a Roma per grande potenziale Italia
Cronache

Code Your future, fondatore: a Roma per grande potenziale Italia

Capello: LVenture Group vuole che Code Your Future abbia successo
Cronache

Capello: LVenture Group vuole che Code Your Future abbia successo

Conte: su Tav ho forti dubbi, non sono convinto serva a Italia
Politica

Conte: su Tav ho forti dubbi, non sono convinto serva a Italia

Conte: Su Tav unica strada Ã¨ discuterne con Francia ed Europa
Politica

Conte: Su Tav unica strada Ã¨ discuterne con Francia ed Europa

Napoli, picchia la moglie e chiama il 118: "L'ho uccisa"
Cronache

Napoli, picchia la moglie e chiama il 118: "L'ho uccisa"

Corona: Fogli? Mi sento una m..., la cosa peggiore che ho fatto
Spettacoli

Corona: Fogli? Mi sento una m..., la cosa peggiore che ho fatto

Sit-in giornalisti algerini: libertÃ  su proteste anti-Bouteflika
Politica

Sit-in giornalisti algerini: libertÃ  su proteste anti-Bouteflika

Roma, Manuel Bortuzzo torna in vasca: "Un'emozione bellissima"
Cronache

Roma, Manuel Bortuzzo torna in vasca: "Un'emozione bellissima"

Draghi (Bce): "Tassi fermi fino a fine del 2019"
Economia

Draghi (Bce): "Tassi fermi fino a fine del 2019"

Brexit, Ue chiede "proposte accettabili" nelle prossime 48 ore
Politica

Brexit, Ue chiede "proposte accettabili" nelle prossime 48 ore

Parco Murales a Ponticelli, la street art diventa sostenibilitÃ 
Economia

Parco Murales a Ponticelli, la street art diventa sostenibilitÃ 

Draghi, Rallentamento espansione economica destinato a prolungarsi SOTTOTITOLI
Economia

Draghi, Rallentamento espansione economica destinato a prolungarsi SOTTOTITOLI

Toninelli sulla Tav: "Non siamo contro le grandi opere"
Politica

Toninelli sulla Tav: "Non siamo contro le grandi opere"

Sisma, UnipolSai: "Rilanciare territorio con partnership pubblico-privato"
Economia

Sisma, UnipolSai: "Rilanciare territorio con partnership pubblico-privato"

Sisma, Nomisma: "8 progetti per ricostruire Centro Italia"
Economia

Sisma, Nomisma: "8 progetti per ricostruire Centro Italia"

Sisma, Enel: "Ripartire da infrastrutture per ricostruire Centro Italia"
Economia

Sisma, Enel: "Ripartire da infrastrutture per ricostruire Centro Italia"

Crimi: "Progetti Nomisma buona soluzione per Centro Italia"
Economia

Crimi: "Progetti Nomisma buona soluzione per Centro Italia"

Benevento: agricoltura sostenibile tra antiche pratiche e hi-tech
Economia

Benevento: agricoltura sostenibile tra antiche pratiche e hi-tech

Fagioli, Illimity:" Operazione Calvi, un esempio di quello che vogliamo fare"
Economia

Fagioli, Illimity:" Operazione Calvi, un esempio di quello che vogliamo fare"

Passera, Illimity:" Tecnologia e Human Touch"
Economia

Passera, Illimity:" Tecnologia e Human Touch"


Gerresheimer Is Investing in a New Plant in Skopje, North Macedonia, for Medical Plastic Systems and Syringes

- Gerresheimer is investing a mid-double-digit million Euro figure in the new plant in the North Macedonian capital of Skopje, an amount that is already included inthe company's medium-term investment plans. Construction will begin in the first half of 2019, with completion scheduled for the first half of 2020. It is expected that start of production will take place in the second half of 2020. The plant will initially manufacture medical plastic systems prior to adding prefillable glass syringes lines following a further expansion phase. Up to 400 jobs may be created in the medium term. The plant will belong to the Plastics & Devices Division where it will fall under the Medical Systems Business Unit. Construction work, staff training and production ramp-up will be closely supervised and supported by the Gerresheimer competence center in Wackersdorf, Germany, together with European sister factories in Pfreimd and Buende in Germany as well as Horsovsky Tyn in the Czech Republic. Gerresheimer has production facilities in North and South America as well as in Europe and Asia. The Skopje plant will be Gerresheimer's first in South-Eastern Europe.

Contact:Jens KürtenGroup Senior Director Communication & MarketingPhone +49-211-6181-250Telefax +49-211-6181-241E-Mail j.kuerten@gerresheimer.comInternet www.gerresheimer.com

 


in evidenza
Corona: 'Fogli? Sono stato cattivo' Isola, Mediaset pensa all'addio

Bufera sul reality di Canale 5

Corona: 'Fogli? Sono stato cattivo'
Isola, Mediaset pensa all'addio

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.