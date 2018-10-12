Giift Loyalty Marketplace Reaches $1bn in Transactions in Q3 '18

Conte visita l'Etiopia: "Abbiamo ribadito l'importanza della conferenza sulla Libia"
Politica

Conte visita l'Etiopia: "Abbiamo ribadito l'importanza della conferenza sulla Libia"

Alluvione in Sardegna, le ricerche col drone dell'uomo diperso a Castiadas
Politica

Alluvione in Sardegna, le ricerche col drone dell'uomo diperso a Castiadas

Cervi cadono in un canale, le immagini del salvataggio dei vigili del fuoco
Politica

Cervi cadono in un canale, le immagini del salvataggio dei vigili del fuoco

09-10-18 Ue, Covassi: "L'Ue appartiene a tutti e non solo ad alcuni"
Politica

09-10-18 Ue, Covassi: "L'Ue appartiene a tutti e non solo ad alcuni"

Manovra, Calenda: "Non penso sia sbagliata, ma Ã¨ troppo caotica"
Politica

Manovra, Calenda: "Non penso sia sbagliata, ma Ã¨ troppo caotica"

Di Maio: "Alitalia non e' un pacco di cui disfarsi, va rilanciata"
Politica

Di Maio: "Alitalia non e' un pacco di cui disfarsi, va rilanciata"

Pd, Calenda: "Cambiamo registro o faccio altro e meglio remunerato"
Politica

Pd, Calenda: "Cambiamo registro o faccio altro e meglio remunerato"

Emis Killa parla dei nuovi generi: "Quest'ondata passerÃ , la gente non Ã¨ stupida"
Politica

Emis Killa parla dei nuovi generi: "Quest'ondata passerÃ , la gente non Ã¨ stupida"

Emis Killa si confessa: "Io reggo gli insulti, la mia fidanzata non voglio coinvolgerla"
Politica

Emis Killa si confessa: "Io reggo gli insulti, la mia fidanzata non voglio coinvolgerla"

Manovra, Di Maio: "Stop di Mattarella? Tutte balle!"
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Stop di Mattarella? Tutte balle!"

Manovra, Di Maio: "Prossima settimana Conte spiegherÃ  all'Europa cosa vogliamo fare"
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Prossima settimana Conte spiegherÃ  all'Europa cosa vogliamo fare"

Savona a Brunetta-Padoan:battaglie su modelli econometrici non portano a nulla
Politica

Savona a Brunetta-Padoan:battaglie su modelli econometrici non portano a nulla

Manovra, approvata alla Camera la risoluzione di maggioranza
Politica

Manovra, approvata alla Camera la risoluzione di maggioranza

Salvini in aula per il Def, saluta i Ministri e si siede tra i banchi della Lega
Politica

Salvini in aula per il Def, saluta i Ministri e si siede tra i banchi della Lega

Terra dei Fuochi, Costa: "Con circolare Salvini si conoscono finalmente i siti a rischio ambientale"
Politica

Terra dei Fuochi, Costa: "Con circolare Salvini si conoscono finalmente i siti a...

Leopolda, Calenda: "Nessuno mi ha invitato, non mi imbucherÃ²"
Politica

Leopolda, Calenda: "Nessuno mi ha invitato, non mi imbucherÃ²"

Terra dei Fuochi, Costa: "Nostro obiettivo e' zero roghi"
Politica

Terra dei Fuochi, Costa: "Nostro obiettivo e' zero roghi"

Europee, Calenda: "Le prossime elezioni saranno come quelle del 48"
Politica

Europee, Calenda: "Le prossime elezioni saranno come quelle del 48"

Infografica - Cucchi, un carabiniere ammette il pestaggio, la sorella: "Il muro Ã¨ abbattuto"
Politica

Infografica - Cucchi, un carabiniere ammette il pestaggio, la sorella: "Il muro Ã¨...

Def, Cottarelli: "Non voglio difendere il Governo ma ha ereditato un debito elevato"
Politica

Def, Cottarelli: "Non voglio difendere il Governo ma ha ereditato un debito elevato"


Giift Loyalty Marketplace Reaches $1bn in Transactions in Q3 '18

- Revised target: $10bn in transactions by 2020

Today, Giift, the Loyalty Marketplace specializing in the exchange of loyalty currencies (points, miles, gift cards, rewards) announced that it delivered $1bn in transactions in Q3 '18, two years ahead initial plan.

Giift continuous success is the result of increasing adoption of its loyalty marketplace technology by financial institutions. "We see a trend from banks, credit card processors and payment providers to consolidate and scale all their issuing and redemption technologies and channels. Giift end to end loyalty technology and marketplace is the best answer to that trend," says company co-founder and CEO Laurent Xatart.

"We also see Malls, large Retails, Insurance, Utilities, Hospitality, Airlines willing to onboard Giift, for the same reasons," adds Co-Founder and Director Pascal Xatart.

About Giift.com: Giift is a Loyalty Marketplace, where points, rewards, miles, gift cards can be tracked, issued and exchanged. Giift operates in more than 50 countries, with offices in New York, London, Singapore, Wuhan, Nairobi, Dubai, Jakarta, New Delhi, and Colombo. Giift business model is transaction based.

For more information about this story, contact:

Pascal Xatart, Co-Founder & Director+44-747-0605-095pascal.xatart@giift.com www.giift.com 


in evidenza
Tv globale, Marina Berlusconi e Eleonora Andreatta al top

MediaTech

Tv globale, Marina Berlusconi
e Eleonora Andreatta al top

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.