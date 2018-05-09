Glassdoor To Be Acquired By Recruit Holdings For $1.2 Billion

Philip Morris punta sempre di piÃ¹ su 'smoke free world'
Economia

Philip Morris punta sempre di piÃ¹ su 'smoke free world'

Toti: "Lega-M5s? Propongo astenzione benevola, sembra ossimoro, ma e' soluzione politica"
Politica

Toti: "Lega-M5s? Propongo astenzione benevola, sembra ossimoro, ma e' soluzione politica"

Toti: "Berlusconi splende sempre, quando parla? Non so spero presto cosÃ¬ andate a vedere la partita"
Politica

Toti: "Berlusconi splende sempre, quando parla? Non so spero presto cosÃ¬ andate a...

Gelmini: "Forza Italia prendera' decisioni con senso di responsabilitÃ "
Politica

Gelmini: "Forza Italia prendera' decisioni con senso di responsabilitÃ "

Lupi: "Voto a luglio sarebbe sconfitta per la politica, vediamo se M5s e Lega trovano accordo"
Politica

Lupi: "Voto a luglio sarebbe sconfitta per la politica, vediamo se M5s e Lega trovano...

Toninelli (M5S): ''Se centrodestra non risolve propri problemi interni unica strada il voto''
Politica

Toninelli (M5S): ''Se centrodestra non risolve propri problemi interni unica strada il...

Bernini (FI): ''Pronti a dare governo al Paese, non accettiamo discriminazioni''
Politica

Bernini (FI): ''Pronti a dare governo al Paese, non accettiamo discriminazioni''

Bossi: "Berlusconi grande uomo, ha fatto a meno delle sedie, ma puo' intervenire su qualsiasi legge"
Politica

Bossi: "Berlusconi grande uomo, ha fatto a meno delle sedie, ma puo' intervenire su...

DS 3 Black Lezard: il nero dona
Altro

DS 3 Black Lezard: il nero dona

Orfini: "Governo M5S-Lega? Spero siano le ultime 24 ore perchÃ¨ sono ridicoli, noi opposizione dura"
Politica

Orfini: "Governo M5S-Lega? Spero siano le ultime 24 ore perchÃ¨ sono ridicoli, noi...

Intesa Sanpaolo a Milano Food City 2018: il rapporto Circular Economy - Food
Economia

Intesa Sanpaolo a Milano Food City 2018: il rapporto Circular Economy - Food

Birra Moretti lancia la sua Ipa, una Italian pale ale
Cronache

Birra Moretti lancia la sua Ipa, una Italian pale ale

Polonia, 12 tonnellate di cioccolato bloccano l'autostrada
Politica

Polonia, 12 tonnellate di cioccolato bloccano l'autostrada

In anteprima il nuovo video di StragÃ  "Ho esaurito la paura"
Spettacoli

In anteprima il nuovo video di StragÃ  "Ho esaurito la paura"

Intesa Sanpaolo a Milano Food City 2018: programma Startup Initiative FoodTech
Economia

Intesa Sanpaolo a Milano Food City 2018: programma Startup Initiative FoodTech

Toninelli (M5S): ''Chieste 24h ore a Mattarella, aspettiamo il centrodestra''
Politica

Toninelli (M5S): ''Chieste 24h ore a Mattarella, aspettiamo il centrodestra''

Mafia, l'Unci ricorda Peppino Impastato a 40 anni dalla morte
Cronache

Mafia, l'Unci ricorda Peppino Impastato a 40 anni dalla morte

Al Madame Tussauds di Londra spuntano Harry e Meghan di cera
Politica

Al Madame Tussauds di Londra spuntano Harry e Meghan di cera

Ricerche Google rappresentano il 40% delle emissioni CO2 del web
Scienza e tecnologia

Ricerche Google rappresentano il 40% delle emissioni CO2 del web

La Luiss a Expo 2020 Dubai con l'Italia, firmato accordo
Cronache

La Luiss a Expo 2020 Dubai con l'Italia, firmato accordo

Glassdoor To Be Acquired By Recruit Holdings For $1.2 Billion

- MILL VALLEY, California, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor announced today that it has agreed to be acquired by Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. for $1.2 billion in an all-cash transaction. Glassdoor is a leading job and recruiting company well known for providing greater workplace transparency. Recruit Holdings, a leading Japanese-based HR company, plans to operate Glassdoor as a distinct and separate part of its growing HR Technology business segment.

"Glassdoor has transformed how people search for jobs and how companies recruit. Joining with Recruit allows Glassdoor to accelerate its innovation and growth to help job seekers find a job and company they love while also helping employers hire quality candidates," said Robert Hohman, Glassdoor CEO and co-founder, who will continue to lead the company.  "I look forward to leading Glassdoor through this exciting new chapter, and to exploring ways to use our combined resources and assets to benefit job seekers, employees and employers once the deal closes."

"I am delighted to welcome Glassdoor to the Recruit Group. Glassdoor presents a powerful platform that is changing how people find jobs everywhere," said Hisayuki Idekoba (Deko), COO of Recruit and Head of Recruit's HR Technology Segment. "Glassdoor is an impressive company with strong leadership, mission, products, clients and employees. We are excited to help them continue to grow and deliver value to the job seekers and employers they serve."

Glassdoor, which launched in 2008, is one of the largest job sites in the U.S. and welcomes 59 million people to its platform each month.* People come to find the latest jobs combined with insights into jobs and companies. Glassdoor currently has rich data on more than 770,000 companies located in more than 190 countries. This includes more than 40 million reviews and insights, including company reviews, CEO approval ratings, salary information, interview questions, office photos and more. In addition, Glassdoor provides recruiting solutions to more than 7,000 employers, including 40 percent of the Fortune 500.

Founded in 1960, the Recruit Group creates and provides platforms that connect companies and consumers. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the Group operates a wide range of services, including HR technology, recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, housing and real estate, bridal, travel, dining, beauty and others. The Group has more than 45,000 employees and operates in more than 60 countries.

The transaction is expected to close this summer and is subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

Qatalyst Partners is acting as exclusive financial adviser to Glassdoor and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher is its legal adviser. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP provided legal counsel to Recruit.

About GlassdoorGlassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for 770,000 companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.

Glassdoor® is a registered trademark of Glassdoor, Inc.

*Unique users represents peak monthly unique users in calendar quarter Q1 2018

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/449764/Glassdoor_Logo.jpg 

in evidenza
Di Benedetto, che frecciata In tackle sull'ex calciatore

SPETTACOLI

Di Benedetto, che frecciata
In tackle sull'ex calciatore

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.