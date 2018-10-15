Global Artists Gather for Fifth Silk Road International Film Festival Which Marks 60 Years of Film Making at the Iconic Xi'an Film Studio

Touadi (FAO): â€œPer economia italiana lâ€™Africa Ã¨ unâ€™opportunitÃ â€
Economia

Touadi (FAO): â€œPer economia italiana lâ€™Africa Ã¨ unâ€™opportunitÃ â€

Diletta Leotta: "Al contadino cerca moglie pure una contadina cercherÃ  moglie"
Spettacoli

Diletta Leotta: "Al contadino cerca moglie pure una contadina cercherÃ  moglie"

Manovra, Fico: "Non ho letto di alcun condono fiscale"
Politica

Manovra, Fico: "Non ho letto di alcun condono fiscale"

Lodi, Fico: "Ad ogni ingiustizia e discriminazione il Paese risponde, i nostri valori sono saldi"
Politica

Lodi, Fico: "Ad ogni ingiustizia e discriminazione il Paese risponde, i nostri valori...

Lodi, Fico: "Dopo delibera bisogna solo chiedere scusa"
Politica

Lodi, Fico: "Dopo delibera bisogna solo chiedere scusa"

Migranti, Salvini: "Mio obiettivo Ã¨ immigrazione clandestina zero"
Cronache

Migranti, Salvini: "Mio obiettivo Ã¨ immigrazione clandestina zero"

Salvini: "Chi difende legge Fornero odia gli italiani, la smonterÃ² pezzo per pezzo"
Politica

Salvini: "Chi difende legge Fornero odia gli italiani, la smonterÃ² pezzo per pezzo"

Conte: "Su pressione fiscale c'Ã¨ ancora da lavorare"
Politica

Conte: "Su pressione fiscale c'Ã¨ ancora da lavorare"

Salvini col polso fasciato in comizio in Trentino scherza Tornera' presto
Politica

Salvini col polso fasciato in comizio in Trentino scherza Tornera' presto

Centrodestra, Meloni: "Difficile rivedere in futuro l'alleanza passata"
Politica

Centrodestra, Meloni: "Difficile rivedere in futuro l'alleanza passata"

Standing ovation per Conte sul palco della Scuola di Formazione Politica della Lega
Politica

Standing ovation per Conte sul palco della Scuola di Formazione Politica della Lega

Crollo Ponte Morandi, un minuto di silenzio nel luogo della tragedia 60 giorni dopo
Politica

Crollo Ponte Morandi, un minuto di silenzio nel luogo della tragedia 60 giorni dopo

Zingaretti: "Per Di Maio poveri sono inaffidabili, sono inorridito"
Politica

Zingaretti: "Per Di Maio poveri sono inaffidabili, sono inorridito"

Zingaretti: "Da Salvini attacchi immondi contro sindaco di Riace
Politica

Zingaretti: "Da Salvini attacchi immondi contro sindaco di Riace

Conte alla scuola politica della Lega "Io sono populista" applausi dalla sala
Politica

Conte alla scuola politica della Lega "Io sono populista" applausi dalla sala

Conte: "C'Ã¨ frattura tra elite politiche e societÃ  civile"
Politica

Conte: "C'Ã¨ frattura tra elite politiche e societÃ  civile"

"Forza Italia" il saluto di Conte al termine del suo intervento alla Scuola Politica della Lega
Politica

"Forza Italia" il saluto di Conte al termine del suo intervento alla Scuola Politica...

Zingaretti: "Stop egocrazia, siamo una squadra"
Politica

Zingaretti: "Stop egocrazia, siamo una squadra"

Zingaretti: "Insieme riusciremo a cambiare l'Italia e mandare a casa questo Governo"
Politica

Zingaretti: "Insieme riusciremo a cambiare l'Italia e mandare a casa questo Governo"

Blitz degli animalisti interrompe discorso Zingaretti: "Vergogna, strumentalizzate un tema nobile"
Politica

Blitz degli animalisti interrompe discorso Zingaretti: "Vergogna, strumentalizzate un...


Global Artists Gather for Fifth Silk Road International Film Festival Which Marks 60 Years of Film Making at the Iconic Xi'an Film Studio

- During the festival, more than 100 outstanding films from home and abroad were exhibited across 30 universities, ten plazas, and 100 communities in Xi'an. This year's event was uniquely different from previous events with the addition of a series of new, interactive fringe events, which includes 2018 International Youth Director Exchange Conference, World Film Debate and Filmmakers Masterclass.

Films displayed were from a wide range of countries along the Silk Road, including Russia, Italy, India, France, the UK, Poland, etc. After the first review, 18 finalists were identified. Winners of SRIFF18 included:

For more information about the Silk Road International Film Festival, this year's entries and winners, please visit: http://silkroadfilmfestival.com/category/srff-2018-features/.

This year's festival has been remarkable at its fifth year, with the exhibition of some fantastic international works by some very talented artists. For Chinese films, this year is particularly profound as Xi'an is also here to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the iconic Xi'an Film Studio where produced classics such as Farewell My Concubine which won over 300 domestic and international awards.

About the Festival

The Silk Road International Film Festival (SRIFF), is held annually and alternates between the city of Xi'an and Fuzhou. The festival focuses on the development of three distinct platforms for the domestic and international film industries: art performance, cooperation and trade with the goal of promoting greater interaction between filmmakers and film aficionados in countries along the Silk Road. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/769063/Silk_Road_International_Film_Festival.jpg

 


in evidenza
Ufficiale: Meghan è incinta. FOTO Il royal baby nascerà a primavera

Costume

Ufficiale: Meghan è incinta. FOTO
Il royal baby nascerà a primavera

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.