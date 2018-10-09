9 ottobre 2018- 18:30 Global Beer Launch in London of Old Boy Mary Jane Beer Range - Next Launch is Berlin

- Highlights:

LGC Capital Ltd. (TSXV: LG) (OTC-PINK: LGGCF) ("LGC") is pleased to announce that CLV Frontier Brands Pty Ltd ("CLV"), a Joint Venture between LGC, Creso Pharma and UK based Baltic Beer Company has officially started to globally launch its beer range with the launch of its beers in the UK at the Boutique Bar show in London last week.

GC are pleased to announce that Old Boy Mary Jane (OBMJ) Big Egg Mountain Baltic Porter won a Silver Medal at Baltic Beer Star 2018 competition that was held in Riga earlier this month. Old Boy Mary Jane Improper Pils and Ghost Bog Hazy IPA both won Bronze Medals.

Official Global Launch of Old Boy Mary Jane Beer Range (http://www.obmj.beer)

The new CLV umbrella beer brand OLD BOY MARY JANE (OBMJ), has now officially started its global launch with the launched in London in the United Kingdom last week at the Boutique Bar Show.

The launch of OBMJ Ghost Bog Hazy IPA, OBMJ Improper Pils and OBMJ Big Egg Mountain Baltic Porter has gone well, with wholesalers now appointed for the UK and with two beers already listed on drinkshop.com and Beers of Europe.

The listings can be seen on:https://www.beersofeurope.co.uk/catalogsearch/result/?cat=0&q=old+boy+mary+jane https://www.thedrinkshop.com/search/?q=old+boy+mary+jane

Zigfrid Von Underbelly and Roadtrip & Workshop, are the first two high profile bars in London to stock OBMJ beers. http://www.pauldalyvenues.com

The mainland European launch started at BarConvent Berlin started yesterday, October 8th, with first showings of the Gypsy Family of Tonics and Adult Soft Drinks. Refer to following images from Berlin. (https://www.barconvent.com/en/).

John McMullen, CEO of LGC and director of CLV, stated ; "The global launch of OBMJ beers in London has been very successful and the levels of interest in our unique beers has exceeded CLV's original expectations. The global beverage market has been expanding rapidly into the craft beverage lines. With highly individualized and independent young adults demanding a high-end selection of beverages to choose from, CLV caters to this growing market and provides a connection with flavours and experiences that the global consumer can fully enjoy."

Creso's Co-founder and CEO, Dr Miri Halperin Wernli, said: "We are very excited about the launch of these unique creative products infused with natural organic blends that bring exciting flavours and aromas. We see a lot of potential value in this growing market and anticipate a successful initial portfolio launch in Europe. Through the vast geographic reach of the three parties in this venture we can look forward to opportunities for this innovative new range of drinks to be produced and sold globally."

Paul Baxendale, Baltic Beer Company's Managing Director and Sales and Marketing Director, stated: "We were delighted with the success of the OBMJ launch in London. The liquids were really well received and response to the branding was extremely positive. There was a much greater level of understanding in relation to these unique beers than we expected, and we are confident that OBMJ can secure a prominent place in the market. We now move to launch the OBMJ brand in Germany."

About LGC (www.lgc-capital.com)

LGC Capital is a leading investment firm with a focus on the Legal Global Cannabis market. Through its portfolio investment companies, LGC is building a world-leading, vertically integrated system of interconnected legal cannabis companies with cultivation, processing and distribution in Australia, Jamaica, Switzerland, Italy, and Canada serving domestic and export markets. LGC Capital Ltd. is a Canadian incorporated public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: LG).

About Creso Pharma Ltd (www.cresopharma.com)

Creso Pharma brings the best of cannabis to better the lives of people and animals. It brings pharmaceutical expertise and methodological rigor to the cannabis world and strives for the highest quality in its products. It develops cannabis and hemp derived therapeutic, nutraceutical, and life style products with wide patient and consumer reach for human and animal health. Creso uses GMP development and manufacturing standards for its products as a reference of quality excellence with initial product registrations in Switzerland. It has worldwide rights for a number of unique and proprietary innovative delivery technologies which enhance the bioavailability and absorption of cannabinoids.

About Baltic Beer Company Ltd (www.virubeer.com)

A UK-based company that created and markets an iconic Estonian beer brand called Viru Premium Estonian Beer. Viru beer is currently sold in numerous markets around the world including Australia, China, UK, Italy and Mexico to name a few and has won multiple awards including gold medals at Monde Selection, Brussels and the World Beer Championships Chicago.

