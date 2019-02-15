Global Business Summit to Address Challenges of a World in Transition

Usa evitano lo shutdown ma Trump dichiarerÃ  emergenza nazionale
Politica

Usa evitano lo shutdown ma Trump dichiarerÃ  emergenza nazionale

Nevica a Seoul, lo scenario suggestivo a piazza Gwanghwamun
Politica

Nevica a Seoul, lo scenario suggestivo a piazza Gwanghwamun

Milano, incendio distrugge appartamento nel centro: nessun ferito
Cronache

Milano, incendio distrugge appartamento nel centro: nessun ferito

L'appello di Patrick: aiutatemi a sconfiggere il tumore negli Usa
Cronache

L'appello di Patrick: aiutatemi a sconfiggere il tumore negli Usa

Gilet Gialli, Di Maio: "Non dialogheremo con chi invoca la lotta armata"
Politica

Gilet Gialli, Di Maio: "Non dialogheremo con chi invoca la lotta armata"

Di Maio: "Felice del ritorno dell'ambasciatore francese, lo incontrerÃ²"
Politica

Di Maio: "Felice del ritorno dell'ambasciatore francese, lo incontrerÃ²"

Cina, nuovi investimenti in Etiopia: cosÃ¬ Pechino lancia lo sviluppo in Africa
Politica

Cina, nuovi investimenti in Etiopia: cosÃ¬ Pechino lancia lo sviluppo in Africa

The Wandering Earth, il blockbuster che lancia le ambizioni cinesi nel cinema
Spettacoli

The Wandering Earth, il blockbuster che lancia le ambizioni cinesi nel cinema

Alitalia, Furlan (Cisl): "Livelli occupazionali devono essere garantiti dal piano industriale"
Politica

Alitalia, Furlan (Cisl): "Livelli occupazionali devono essere garantiti dal piano...

Autonomia, Furlan (Cisl): "Non dÃ  garanzie di tenuta solidale che serve alle comunitÃ "
Politica

Autonomia, Furlan (Cisl): "Non dÃ  garanzie di tenuta solidale che serve alle comunitÃ "

Autonomie, Fico: "Parlamento deve avere ruolo centrale in questo processo"
Politica

Autonomie, Fico: "Parlamento deve avere ruolo centrale in questo processo"

Bagarre Camera, Fico: "Mi scuso per aver detto 'arrivederci' ma il resto Ã¨ stato gestito bene"
Politica

Bagarre Camera, Fico: "Mi scuso per aver detto 'arrivederci' ma il resto Ã¨ stato...

Federica Carta dopo Sanremo piÃ¹ soddisfatta che mai
Spettacoli

Federica Carta dopo Sanremo piÃ¹ soddisfatta che mai

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 16 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 16 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 16 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 16 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 16 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 16 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 16 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 16 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 16 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 16 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 16 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 16 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 16 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 16 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 16 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 16 febbraio

Renzi: "Conte Ã¨ una Fake News, gli hanno fatto credere di essere l'avvocato del popolo"
Politica

Renzi: "Conte Ã¨ una Fake News, gli hanno fatto credere di essere l'avvocato del popolo"

San Valentino da abolire? Botta e risposta tra Salvini e la Gelmini sui social
Politica

San Valentino da abolire? Botta e risposta tra Salvini e la Gelmini sui social

Diciotti, Don Ciotti: "Salvini? Chi ha tradito la Costituzione non puÃ² fregarsene"
Politica

Diciotti, Don Ciotti: "Salvini? Chi ha tradito la Costituzione non puÃ² fregarsene"

Tav, Chiamparino: "Analisi commissionata per avere risposta pre confezionata, non sono stupito"
Politica

Tav, Chiamparino: "Analisi commissionata per avere risposta pre confezionata, non sono...

Regionali, Chiamparino: "Spero che i cittadini confermino la squadra di Governo"
Politica

Regionali, Chiamparino: "Spero che i cittadini confermino la squadra di Governo"


Global Business Summit to Address Challenges of a World in Transition

- 5th Edition of The Global Business Summit to be held on 22nd and 23rd February 2019 in New Delhi to witness presence of global CEOs, economists, innovators, young entrepreneurs and high-ranking government representatives 

Under the umbrella theme of sustainability, scalability and social change the eminent speakers at the Global Business Summit 2019 (http://www.et-gbs.com) will discuss the challenges of a world in transition as a result of a highly digital and an emerging shared economy. The Global Business Summit 2019 presented by The Economic Times and YES BANK and powered by Facebook, will be held on 22nd and 23rd February in New Delhi. The Hon'ble Prime Minister, Government of India, Narendra Modi will address the summit as the Chief Guest.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/822234/The_Global_Business_Summit_Logo.jpg )

"The much anticipated 5th The Global Business Summit will highlight the changing narrative brought about by geo-political risks and new global economic order. We are stoked by the response received so far and are geared up to host yet another headline making and change inspiring confluence of leaders," said Vineet Jain, Managing Director, Times Group.

The summit which offers a strong platform for delegates to undertake Business to Business, Government to Government and Business to Government meetings is expected to bring together over 2,000 delegates from UK, Ireland, Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Jamaica, Poland, Oman, Cyprus and India.

A glimpse of the speakers:

The agenda includes power packed sessions:

The summit will also host sessions on: Infrastructure, Women Leadership, Ease of Doing Business and Sustainability. The session titled DisrupteX will be addressed by leaders who choose to do things their way.

For more information on the Global Business Summit, including how to attend, exhibit or sponsor, visit http://www.et-gbs.com.

About Times Strategic Solutions  

Times Strategic Solutions Ltd., functional under the brand name ET Edge, is an Economic Times initiative which is a part of 175-year-old Times Group.

Contact:Sanya Kundra Senior Associate Genesis BCW +91-7290012720


in evidenza
Ecco l'anticiclone subtropicale E' febbraio ma sembra primavera

Meteo

Ecco l'anticiclone subtropicale
E' febbraio ma sembra primavera

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.