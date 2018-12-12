12 dicembre 2018- 19:10 Global Cooperation Needed to Promote Green Energy Development, Says Chairman of GCL

- Zhu said, "Over the past ten years, the GCL Group and other outstanding global green energy enterprises have succeeded in bringing down the power consumption and cost of polysilicon manufacturing by 64% and 90%, respectively, which has helped the cost of photovoltaic (PV) power generation per kilowatt hour (kWh) and electricity prices to fall by 90% or more, and has accelerated the process of connecting PV power to the grid."

Zhu also talked about China's achievements in the development of clean energy, pointing out that China has ranked first in the world for nine consecutive years in clean energy investment. The country has also ranked number one globally in installed capacity of photovoltaic and wind power generation. These make China the largest renewable energy investor and the largest country in the use of new and renewable energy in the world.

At the event, Zhu was elected president of the new Global Green Energy Industry Council (GGEIC).

He stressed that the GGEIC will make a difference in the global energy transformation movement and in helping countries cope with climate change. It will make efforts to popularize green concepts and promote the transformation and application of green energy innovation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/797351/GCL_SI_speech.jpg