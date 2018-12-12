Israele, Fico: posizione dell'Italia la esprimono Conte e Moavero
Politica

Fico: programma M5S basato su No Tav, non puÃ² voler il referendum
Politica

T.Volpe, Falck Renewables: "Presentiamo target migliorati su tutti i fronti"
Economia

Incendio Salario, Raggi: "Il Tmb non riaprirÃ  piÃ¹"
Politica

Piazza Fontana, Fico: "Vi chiedo scusa per tutti i depistaggi"
Politica

Manovra, Conte: ''Maggioranza compatta non rinunciamo a nulla''
Politica

Manovra, Conte: ''Rispettiamo impegni presi e non tradiamo italiani, ma siamo ragionevoli''
Politica

Referendum Tav, Fico: "Voterei no ma il movimento non lo vuole"
Politica

Strasburgo, prosegue caccia al killer: fermati due suoi fratelli
Cronache

Shoah, Salvini allo Yad Vashem: mai piÃ¹ crimini come questo
Politica

Nuove prospettive per la cura dell'emofilia tipo A con inibitori
Cronache

Tutto pronto per la finalissima di X Factor 2018
Spettacoli

Manovra, Mattarella: auspico accordo con Ue, infrazione problema
Politica

Vertice Conte-Junker, Di Maio: "Ore importantissime, il presidente portera' a casa risultati "
Politica

E. Falck, Falck Renewables:" Prestiamo massima attenzione alla governance"
Economia

Borse e zaini perquisiti dalla Polizia all'entrata del centro di Strasburgo
Politica

40 anni SSN, Grillo: "Ci sono distorsioni, ma e' tra i migliori a livello internazionale"
Politica

Fico: inchiesta Lega? Partiti devono collaborare con magistrati
Politica

Gio Evan: Isoardi? Non so quanto mi ha fatto bene. Ho piÃ¹ haters
Spettacoli

Catturato Giancarlo Massidda - Latitante dal 2010
Cronache

Catturato Giancarlo Massidda - Latitante dal 2010


Global Cooperation Needed to Promote Green Energy Development, Says Chairman of GCL

- Zhu said, "Over the past ten years, the GCL Group and other outstanding global green energy enterprises have succeeded in bringing down the power consumption and cost of polysilicon manufacturing by 64% and 90%, respectively, which has helped the cost of photovoltaic (PV) power generation per kilowatt hour (kWh) and electricity prices to fall by 90% or more, and has accelerated the process of connecting PV power to the grid."

Zhu also talked about China's achievements in the development of clean energy, pointing out that China has ranked first in the world for nine consecutive years in clean energy investment. The country has also ranked number one globally in installed capacity of photovoltaic and wind power generation. These make China the largest renewable energy investor and the largest country in the use of new and renewable energy in the world.

At the event, Zhu was elected president of the new Global Green Energy Industry Council (GGEIC).

He stressed that the GGEIC will make a difference in the global energy transformation movement and in helping countries cope with climate change. It will make efforts to popularize green concepts and promote the transformation and application of green energy innovation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/797351/GCL_SI_speech.jpg  


Juve, regina degli stipendi in A CR7 davanti a Higuain. Classifica

Sport

