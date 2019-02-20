Amazon: i robot non distruggono posti di lavoro, li creano
Global Standards Kept 74,000+ Wind Workers Safe in 2018

- A group of the worlds' largest wind turbine manufacturers and owners today re-affirmed their commitment to use globally recognized minimum safety training standards for workers across the world.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/822608/GWO_Logo.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/822606/Eloy_Jauregui_Chairman_of_Global_Wind_Organisation.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/822607/GWO_Training.jpg )

Global Wind Organisation (GWO), a non-profit body owned by 16 leading wind energy companies has reported rapid rises in the numbers of people trained to its standards. GWO standards align basic safety and technical training to a set of unified specifications that are recognised around the world, creating a safer and more productive workforce.

With 74,432 (+65%) people holding a valid certificate by the end of 2018, an estimated 5-10% of the global workforce in wind energy[1] is now trained to GWO standards.

Eloy Jauregui, Director of Safety at Acciona Energia and Chairman of Global Wind Organisation, said:

"Having 5-10% of the workforce trained to GWO standard is an achievement. But our challenge is just beginning.

"People working on wind turbines around the world are generally not trained to GWO standards and we believe that wherever possible, they should be. We will increase our efforts to engage globally and collaboratively; promote the adoption of mutually recognized safety standards and provide adequate governance around the delivery of training, so we can strive towards our mission of creating an injury free working environment in wind energy."

The GWO 2018 Annual Report can be downloaded here .

Highlights include the following data:

Number of people with a valid GWO record Date Total % Change 31.12.2017 45,314 31.12.2018 74,432 +65% GWO Certified Training Sites Date Total % Change 31.12.2017 220 31.12.2018 288 +31%

Editors' Notes   

GWO is a non-profit organisation of wind turbine owners and wind turbine manufacturers, committed to the creation and adoption of standardized safety training and emergency procedures.

Independent training providers deliver GWO-certified training to delegates worldwide. Training records are uploaded and stored in the GWO WINDA database. Each GWO-trained worker's records are identified by a unique WINDA ID personal to them, allowing employers to verify training records quickly and easily, providing worker mobility and helping employers avoid unnecessary spending on re-training.

References:

GWO Member companies

Acciona Energia, Goldwind, Shanghai Electric, GE Renewable Energy, Envision, Senvion, E.ON Climate & Renewables, Innogy, SSE, MHI Vestas, Vestas, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Vattenfall, Equinor, Enercon, Ørsted.

All photos copyright Global Wind Organisation


