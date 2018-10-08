Migranti, Salvini: "La grande finanza ha bisogno di nuovi schiavi"
Fico: "Manovra, non sono preoccupato dai mercati, convinto che ci sara' dialogo"
Assolombarda e Cisco: "TelePresence", il Presidente Bonomi sul progetto
Assolombarda e Cisco lanciano "TelePresence": ne parla Santoni, AD di Cisco
Assolombarda e Cisco lanciano "TelePresence": ne parla Cereda, VP Assolombarda
Verna (Presidente Odg): "In Italia crescente fastidio di chi governa verso l'informazione"
Tg Sport, Gattuso: "La squadra esprime un buon calcio"
Crollo ponte, gli sfollati dopo l'incontro con Toninelli: "Basta bugie, cambiare il decreto"
Meloni: "Istituto della famiglia sotto attacco, dobbiamo difenderla"
Crollo ponte, l'Ue: "Offriamo il nostro aiuto a Genova"
Minaccia di lanciarsi nel vuoto nel cortile del Tribunale di Genova, le immagini del salvataggio
Pensioni, Meloni: "Si ad aumento,1000 Euro a chi ha versato i contributi"
Droga in Barriera di Milano "C'e' una legione di spacciatori, ma colpa e' nostra che compriamo"
Manovra, Meloni: "No ad assistenzialismo, crescita si favorisce abbassando le tasse"
Meloni: "Fiera che l'unica legge di iniziativa parlamentare approvata porti il mio nome"
Salvini: "Chi vuole speculare sull'economia italiana perde tempo"
Le Pen: "Siamo la forza politica che puo' salvare l'UE"
Capone (UGL): "Lavoro deve essere al centro della prossima agenda europea"
Decreto Genova, Toti: "Fatto con il cuore? Auspico sia stato usato anche il cervello"
Salvini: "Dietro spread potrebbero esserci speculatori alla Soros, non torneremo indietro"
Global Standards Leader ASTM International to Hold Board Meeting and Events in Amsterdam

- "ASTM International has thousands of members and partners throughout Europe, including many in the Netherlands," said Dale F. Bohn, the organization's board chairman and product quality manager for Flint Hills Resources based in St. Paul, Minnesota (USA). "We look forward to deepening ASTM International's relationships with Dutch industry experts and leaders who both use and contribute to ASTM standards to support quality, performance, innovation, safety, and trade."

The Netherlands Standardization Institute (NEN) is supporting activities such as a lunch featuring NEN Managing Director Rik van Terwisga, a seminar on circular construction, and more. In addition, on Tuesday, Oct. 16, board members will hold events and meetings with a range of industry and government stakeholders, including:

Since 2000, ASTM International's twice-yearly board meetings have been held in Canada, China, Germany, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

About ASTM InternationalCommitted to serving global societal needs, ASTM International positively impacts public health and safety, consumer confidence, and overall quality of life. We integrate consensus standards – developed with our international membership of volunteer technical experts – and innovative services to improve lives… Helping our world work better.

Media Inquiries:Nate Osburn, tel +1.610.832.9603; nosburn@astm.orgDirector of European Affairs (Brussels):Sara Gobbi, tel +32.(0)485.332433; sgobbi@astm.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/153355/astm_international_logo.jpg


