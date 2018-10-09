Globalegrow invited to share e-commerce insights on Lengow Day in Paris

Conte: "Manovra, crescita sara' superiore rispetto alle stime"
Conte: "Manovra, crescita sara' superiore rispetto alle stime"

Manovra, Di Maio: "Non si arretra, io non abbandono gli italiani"
Manovra, Di Maio: "Non si arretra, io non abbandono gli italiani"

L'Eroica Ã¨ Donna: le sfide delle "Eroiche". VIDEO
L'Eroica Ã¨ Donna: le sfide delle "Eroiche". VIDEO

Caso Ronaldo, l'avvocato di Ruby smentisce: "E' una fake news"
Caso Ronaldo, l'avvocato di Ruby smentisce: "E' una fake news"

Intesa SanPaolo, Tessitore: â€œEntro fine anno anche i pagamenti Apple Payâ€
Intesa SanPaolo, Tessitore: â€œEntro fine anno anche i pagamenti Apple Payâ€

Mastercard, Cementero: â€œLa nuova sfida dei pagamenti Ã¨ lâ€™autorizzazioneâ€
Mastercard, Cementero: â€œLa nuova sfida dei pagamenti Ã¨ lâ€™autorizzazioneâ€

Don Costa, dir. scientifico Ascoltare leggere crescere: i temi della rassegna
Don Costa, dir. scientifico Ascoltare leggere crescere: i temi della rassegna

Prof. Giuliano Vigini: come uscire dalle difficoltÃ  dell'editoria religiosa
Prof. Giuliano Vigini: come uscire dalle difficoltÃ  dell'editoria religiosa

Ivan Zeitsev incontra la tifosa che gli aveva chiesto di sposarla al mondiale
Ivan Zeitsev incontra la tifosa che gli aveva chiesto di sposarla al mondiale

Crozza a Fazio: "Sei uno dei nemici di Salvini, insieme a Juncker e Macron"
Crozza a Fazio: "Sei uno dei nemici di Salvini, insieme a Juncker e Macron"

Manovra, Fassina: "Deficit al 2,4 necessario per imprese e per ridurre debito"
Manovra, Fassina: "Deficit al 2,4 necessario per imprese e per ridurre debito"

Fabrizio Gaggio Dg del gruppo UNA: tre nuovi brand, tre modi di vivere l'hotel
Fabrizio Gaggio Dg del gruppo UNA: tre nuovi brand, tre modi di vivere l'hotel

Miracle Tunes (su Boing e Cartoonito), guarda il video del backstage
Miracle Tunes (su Boing e Cartoonito), guarda il video del backstage

Manovra, Tria sbotta con Brunetta: "Non rispondo su ipotesi"
Manovra, Tria sbotta con Brunetta: "Non rispondo su ipotesi"

Toti a Toninelli: "Il tunnel del Brennero non l'ho mai percorso"
Toti a Toninelli: "Il tunnel del Brennero non l'ho mai percorso"

Migranti, Salvini: "Italia non sia piÃ¹ considerata campo profughi"
Migranti, Salvini: "Italia non sia piÃ¹ considerata campo profughi"

Ue, Salvini: "Toni bassi e cravatta allacciata, sto pensando di invitare Juncker a cena"
Ue, Salvini: "Toni bassi e cravatta allacciata, sto pensando di invitare Juncker a cena"

Salvini: "Smontare Fornero Ã¨ dovere morale, andiamo avanti"
Salvini: "Smontare Fornero Ã¨ dovere morale, andiamo avanti"

Ue, Salvini: "Su migranti stiamo dando esempio, se d'accordo anche su mercati facciamo bingo"
Ue, Salvini: "Su migranti stiamo dando esempio, se d'accordo anche su mercati facciamo...

Crollo Ponte Morandi, Segre: "Un simbolo tra quello che Ã¨ accaduto e che non deve piÃ¹ accadere"
Crollo Ponte Morandi, Segre: "Un simbolo tra quello che Ã¨ accaduto e che non deve piÃ¹...


Globalegrow invited to share e-commerce insights on Lengow Day in Paris

- Get to know your future customers

Themed as "Get to know your future customers", the host held a retail panel with guests from Public Desire, HAWKERS, RENAULT and Globalegrow. Andy Liang, as the representative of Globalegrow, shared his understanding about changes of purchase behavior, particularly in China.

When e-commerce first started, consumers got an item in mind and then purchased it. Nowadays in China, consumers have a lot of purchase suggestions which are deeply integrated into their lives. Meanwhile, KOLs (Key Opinion Leader) are becoming a powerful e-commerce driver and is reshaping the entire Chinese social media environment. During the big shopping festival 11.11 Singles' Day, consumers watch live-streams from their favorite KOL, and they try to snatch coupons by crazily tapping on their phones. "In China, e-commerce is becoming a lifestyle. It becomes a game," Andy said.

"The Chinese consumers are very concerned about how their product got from another country to theirs. You need to tell the brand history, what qualification the founder has, what are the ingredients and the purpose behind, test results and rewards the brand has won. You need to paint the picture of credibility for the brand. Every piece of information you provide leads to a better conversion rate."

Local adaptation domestically and globally

After the official conference, Cifnews had an exclusive interview with Globalegrow about its market strategy in China and overseas countries.

In its import division, Globalegrow sources brands around the world and the range of products varies from cosmetics and skin care to mother and babies. "Our strategy is to obtain quality brands with unique selling points and a solid supply chain, which is very important to supply the Chinese population, giving them the niche that the Chinese are after," said Andy.

Regarding the export business, Globalegrow, likewise, is very much aware of the importance in local adaptation. "For example, in Turkey, we have local warehousing, local staff, customer service, and even a repair center," Andy. To better serve customers worldwide, local adaptation is becoming a crucial strategy inside Globalegrow.

About Globalegrow

Founded in 2007, Globalegrow is an international e-commerce powerhouse dedicated to reshaping a new retail-ecosystem that closes the gap between global trade and benefits consumers worldwide. After merging with Shanxi Baiyuan Trousers Co., Ltd (aka Global Top, SZ002640) in 2014, Globalegrow is listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange and marks the first cross-border e-commerce A-share stock in China. Now Globalegrow owns global fast fashion brand ZAFUL, e-commerce platform GearBest and others.

Website: www.globalegrow.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/766157/GLOBALEGROW_lengow_day.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/766158/GLOBALEGROW_andy.jpg  


