Glocalities Survey: Mandela's Dream Under Threat by Global Pessimism

- Global survey release by Glocalities at the eve of the Centennial anniversary of Nelson Mandela's birth and Obama's speech honoring Mandela on July 17 in Johannesburg

A 26-country survey conducted by Glocalities among 31,786 people reveals that 84% of the world population mistakenly thinks that extreme poverty has either increased or stayed the same. In reality, extreme poverty has decreased by 50% in the last 2 decades (UNDP figure). Mandela urged world leaders in 2005 to "act with courage and vision" to make poverty history (http://www.mandela.gov.za/mandela_speeches/2005/050203_poverty.htm). Although the world is already halfway through the race for realizing his dream, people are very pessimistic and uninformed about progress made. A lack of hope undermines the UN Global Goals campaign. The mood of pessimism is especially prevalent in the Western world and fuels divisive populist movements. The global survey was conducted by Amsterdam-based research agencyGlocalities in cooperation with Global Citizen and with funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The interviews were held in January and February 2018.

Millennial leaders hopeful and ready to take action

The 16% of people who are aware about the progress in the fight against global poverty are far more hopeful about the future when compared to the majority who are not aware of progress. These people, especially Millennial leaders, are also much more positive about the future of gender equality, international stability and living conditions for people around the world. They can make the difference needed for realizing the 17 UN Global Goals by 2030, such as no poverty, quality education, climate action, decent work and economic growth.

Obama addresses Millennial leaders in his speech: https://www.nelsonmandela.org/content/page/annual-lecture-2018

Glocalities Research Director Martijn Lampert:

"The best news of our generation goes largely unnoticed. The time has come to let the world know that we are already half way through the race in eradicating extreme poverty. Millennials can become the great generation Mandela envisioned."

Global Citizen Policy Director Michael Sheldrick:

"The survey results are alarming. In these times of uncertainty, we need leaders who are able to inspire and rally public momentum behind the Global Goals for Sustainable Development."

Glocalities advises to take the Global Goals Campaign next level. Global Citizen organizes the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 honoring Mandela.

More information and report: http://www.glocalities.com/mandela or https://we.tl/SsnG1X3Oef