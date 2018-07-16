Previsioni meteo martedÃ¬ 17 luglio
Meteo

Cina, Pil in lieve rallentamento in 2* trimestre: al +6,7% annuo
Economia

Turchia ricorda golpe del 2016, Erdogan: troveremo i terroristi
Politica

Summit Ue-Cina a Pechino, Tusk: calmare tensioni sul commercio
Politica

Lega, appare una scritta sui muri di via Bellerio
Milano

Nuova BMW X4, eleganza sportiva ed estroversa di una classica vettura CoupÃ©
Motori

Autonomia, Zaia: "Con questo Governo buoni presupposti per arrivare presto al sottoscrizione legge"
Politica

L'arrivo di Ronaldo al J Medical per le visite, fan impazziti
Sport

Bleus campioni del mondo, scontri nella notte sugli Champs ElysÃ©e
Sport

Milano, sindacati Cgil, Cisl e Uil sotto il Duomo contro i morti sul lavoro
Politica

Trump arriva ad Helsinki: la Nato "non Ã¨ mai stata cosÃ¬ forte"
Politica

Vertice Trump-Putin a Helsinki, le proteste delle Ong
Politica

Cristiano Ronaldo saluta i tifosi che lo chiamano: "Cristiano! Cristiano!"
Politica

Calcio, l'arrivo di Cristiano Ronaldo a Torino
Sport

Dimissioni Boeri, Fico: "Presidente Inps ne parlerÃ  con Conte non con me"
Politica

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 17 luglio
Cronache

Il Presidente Fico visita il Carcere di Poggioreale a Napoli
Politica

Dl DignitÃ , Meloni: "Mattarella e Boeri con Renzi o Gentiloni zitti, ora hanno sempre cose da dire?"
Politica

Di Maio: "Atto accusa Mattarella fu strada sbagliata"
Politica

M5s, Di Maio: "Regole rigide penalizzanti ma cosi evitiamo arrembaggi"
Politica

Glocalities Survey: Mandela's Dream Under Threat by Global Pessimism

- Global survey release by Glocalities at the eve of the Centennial anniversary of Nelson Mandela's birth and Obama's speech honoring Mandela on July 17 in Johannesburg

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/718257/Glocalities_Survey_Infographic.jpg )

A 26-country survey conducted by Glocalities among 31,786 people reveals that 84% of the world population mistakenly thinks that extreme poverty has either increased or stayed the same. In reality, extreme poverty has decreased by 50% in the last 2 decades (UNDP figure). Mandela urged world leaders in 2005 to "act with courage and vision" to make poverty history (http://www.mandela.gov.za/mandela_speeches/2005/050203_poverty.htm). Although the world is already halfway through the race for realizing his dream, people are very pessimistic and uninformed about progress made. A lack of hope undermines the UN Global Goals campaign. The mood of pessimism is especially prevalent in the Western world and fuels divisive populist movements. The global survey was conducted by Amsterdam-based research agencyGlocalities in cooperation with Global Citizen and with funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The interviews were held in January and February 2018.

Millennial leaders hopeful and ready to take action 

The 16% of people who are aware about the progress in the fight against global poverty are far more hopeful about the future when compared to the majority who are not aware of progress. These people, especially Millennial leaders, are also much more positive about the future of gender equality, international stability and living conditions for people around the world. They can make the difference needed for realizing the 17 UN Global Goals by 2030, such as no poverty, quality education, climate action, decent work and economic growth.

Obama addresses Millennial leaders in his speech: https://www.nelsonmandela.org/content/page/annual-lecture-2018

Glocalities Research Director Martijn Lampert: 

"The best news of our generation goes largely unnoticed. The time has come to let the world know that we are already half way through the race in eradicating extreme poverty. Millennials can become the great generation Mandela envisioned."

Global Citizen Policy Director Michael Sheldrick: 

"The survey results are alarming. In these times of uncertainty, we need leaders who are able to inspire and rally public momentum behind the Global Goals for Sustainable Development."   

Glocalities advises to take the Global Goals Campaign next level. Global Citizen organizes the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 honoring Mandela.

More information and report: http://www.glocalities.com/mandela or https://we.tl/SsnG1X3Oef 


