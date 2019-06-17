Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 18 giugno
Salvini: "Faremo flat-tax, a Bruxelles se ne faranno una ragione"
Salvini: "Italia torni ad essere primo partner degli Stati Uniti"
Magistratura, Poniz (Anm): "C'e' un problema di carrierismo"
Caos procure, Poniz nuovo presidente Anm: "Un onore e un onere"
Grasso a colleghi Anm: "Vi rispetto piu' di quanto voi rispettate me", e cita Pasolini
Bufera Procure, Grasso annuncia dimissioni da presidente Anm
Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 17 giugno
Salute, il futuro della Radiomica nel forum di Palermo
Reddito di cittadinanza, Meloni: "Di Maio dica quanti condannati lo ricevono invece di nascondersi"
Lacrime e accuse di Amanda Knox: Guede uccise Meredith
Addio al regista Franco Zeffirelli, aveva 96 anni
Sea Watch, Salvini litiga con giornalista: "Lei fa politica? Ai comizi del Pd non rispondo..."
Toti, Salvini: "Il 6 luglio non andrÃ² al Teatro Brancaccio, non vado a iniziative di altri partiti"
Salvini cerca un posto per fare selfie con la gente e dice: "Meglio sempre a destra"
Amanda Knox: dai media trattata da sporca e drogata puttana
Il 6 Aprile l'applauso dell'aula del Senato per il maestro Franco Zeffirelli
Vasco: salire sul palco una guerra, sono un timido
Amanda Knox: l'inchiesta contaminata, giuria corrotta
La veritÃ  di Amanda Knox: "Rudy Guede il killer di Meredith"
Golden Agri-Resources: Latest Greenpeace Report Ignores Progress Being Made in Palm Sector

- Specifically, we believe Greenpeace falsely states that GAR and other leading palm oil traders are not mapping and monitoring suppliers via satellites and taking meaningful action to halt deforestation and implement more sustainable production practices.

Since introducing the GAR Social and Environmental Policy in 2015, traceability and increasing transparency of our own operations and our supply chain has been a core component of GAR's sustainability effort.

For four years, GAR has been carrying out a major traceability exercise. The company has been fully traceable to the mill since 2015, and 100 percent traceable to the plantation (TTP) for all GAR-owned mills since end of 2017.

Beyond our direct operations we have convinced our third-party suppliers to join us in this important exercise. These efforts are bearing fruit and to date we have achieved over 60 percent TTP for our palm supply chain, keeping us on track to hit full TTP by end-2020.

This progress is regularly reported to our stakeholders and our supply chain traceability data is available to the public on our Sustainability Dashboard. GAR's efforts have been recognised with a variety of awards including, most recently, the ADB DutchCham Winsemius Award for Manufacturing and Supply Chains.

Currently, GAR is collaborating with customers to trial satellite monitoring systems such as Starling, which can help monitor forest cover change in some key areas. We are also supporting World Research Institute initiatives such as the GFW Pro tool which will enable companies, banks and organisations to analyse and manage deforestation risk within their supply chains.

Monitoring is a key starting point, but the transformation of our supply chain requires us to go beyond technology and take a constructive engagement approach to help our suppliers become more responsible, including investigating why deforestation has taken place and who is responsible. To date, through deep engagement, encouragement and sharing of best practices we are supporting the conservation of 65,000 hectares of HCSA forests by our suppliers.

Business commitments and interventions, alongside government actions, are starting to show results. Deforestation in Indonesia has shown another year of sharp decline, according to the WRI which has reported a 40 percent reduction in loss of primary forests in Indonesia compared to 2002-2016 figures and a 45 percent reduction in the loss of peat forest areas.

In ignoring this progress and suggesting palm oil producers are not taking their responsibilities to not only forest conservation but also farmer and supplier livelihoods seriously, Greenpeace perpetuates the negative narrative associated with the industry, fails to recognise the work underway to bring change and risks undermining those efforts.


