Golden State Killer Case Selected As 2019 DNA Hit Of The Year

Pmi italiane dell'Aerospazio in grande evidenza a Le Bourget
Scienza e tecnologia

Pmi italiane dell'Aerospazio in grande evidenza a Le Bourget

Ponte Morandi, due arresti: affari della Camorra in demolizione
Cronache

Ponte Morandi, due arresti: affari della Camorra in demolizione

Egitto, la morte annunciata di Morsi dopo un'udienza in tribunale
Politica

Egitto, la morte annunciata di Morsi dopo un'udienza in tribunale

Nasce "Nessun pensiero" la polizza che protegge il mutuo
Economia

Nasce "Nessun pensiero" la polizza che protegge il mutuo

Salvini, confonde la scalinata di Washington con quella di Rocky a Filadelfia.
Video

Salvini, confonde la scalinata di Washington con quella di Rocky a Filadelfia.

Salvini: "Ministro per affari UE? Il nome ce l'ho"
Politica

Salvini: "Ministro per affari UE? Il nome ce l'ho"

Di Maio e Salvini all'assemblea di Confartigianato, la stretta di mano tra i due
Politica

Di Maio e Salvini all'assemblea di Confartigianato, la stretta di mano tra i due

Salario minimo, Salvini: "Prima viene il taglio delle tasse"
Politica

Salario minimo, Salvini: "Prima viene il taglio delle tasse"

Salvini: "A Washington andammo alla scalinata di Rocky" e l'ambasciatore: "Quella Ã¨ Filadelfia"
Politica

Salvini: "A Washington andammo alla scalinata di Rocky" e l'ambasciatore: "Quella Ã¨...

Ecco come si apparecchia la tavola reale nella sala da pranzo del castello di Windsor, il timelapse
Politica

Ecco come si apparecchia la tavola reale nella sala da pranzo del castello di Windsor,...

Al via la campagna di sensibilizzazione rivolta ai maturandi contro le fake news
Politica

Al via la campagna di sensibilizzazione rivolta ai maturandi contro le fake news

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 19 giugno
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 19 giugno

'Salvini forever', un sostenitore sotto la Casa Bianca tira fuori il cartello davanti al ministro
Politica

'Salvini forever', un sostenitore sotto la Casa Bianca tira fuori il cartello davanti...

Salvini: â€œCome Italia non abbiamo paura di nessuno, contiamo in buon senso Ueâ€
Politica

Salvini: â€œCome Italia non abbiamo paura di nessuno, contiamo in buon senso Ueâ€

Italia-Usa, Salvini: â€œA Pence ho ricordato che solo la Lega tifava per Trumpâ€
Politica

Italia-Usa, Salvini: â€œA Pence ho ricordato che solo la Lega tifava per Trumpâ€

talia-Usa, Salvini dopo incontro con Pence: â€œD'accordo al 99% su visione mondoâ€
Politica

talia-Usa, Salvini dopo incontro con Pence: â€œD'accordo al 99% su visione mondoâ€

Johnny Depp, prof fuori dagli schemi in "Arrivederci professore"
Spettacoli

Johnny Depp, prof fuori dagli schemi in "Arrivederci professore"

Dopo 30 anni Totti si fa da parte: lascio la Roma, meglio morire
Sport

Dopo 30 anni Totti si fa da parte: lascio la Roma, meglio morire

"Plessi a Caracalla", le videoinstallazioni che svelano le terme
Spettacoli

"Plessi a Caracalla", le videoinstallazioni che svelano le terme

Firenze, una sciarpa viola sulla bara di Zeffirelli
Spettacoli

Firenze, una sciarpa viola sulla bara di Zeffirelli


Golden State Killer Case Selected As 2019 DNA Hit Of The Year

- KOBE, Japan, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gordon Thomas Honeywell Governmental Affairs (GTH-GA) has announced that the Golden State Killer case was selected as the 2019 DNA Hit of the Year. The case was selected from 70 cases submitted from 20 countries. It was chosen by a panel of seven international judges with career backgrounds in forensic DNA. The recognition was announced during the annual Human Identification Solutions (HIDS) Conference held in Kobe, Japan. 

Now in its third year, the DNA Hit of the Year program is organized by GTH-GA, an international authority on DNA database policy, legislation, and law. "The 2019 list of cases expresses the extraordinary commitment police have to solve and prevent crime with forensic DNA databases," said Tim Schellberg, GTH-GA's President. 

Judges selected the California case from seven finalists. The six runner-up cases were from Austria, Dubai, South Africa, Brazil, Massachusetts, and New York.  A full list of submitted cases and a presentation on this year's selected case and other case highlights can be found at http://www.dnaresource.com/hitoftheyear-2019.html

The Golden State Killer is accused of committing terrifying crimes between 1973 and 1986.  Multiple DNA strategies were utilized while trying to solve these cases.  The break in the case occurred when crime scene DNA was placed into a genealogy database and an investigative lead was developed through a distant relative.  The announcement of the Golden State Killer's arrest through the use of investigative genetic genealogy set off a national phenomenon to identify suspects in some of the worst unsolved crimes in US history.  

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said: "Using investigative genetic genealogy to identify those who are accused of horrific crimes has revolutionized law enforcement's ability to solve violent crime.  This new law enforcement tool is bringing hope to victims and their families who have waited decades for justice."

"Having the Golden State Killer case chosen as the 2019 Hit of the Year is a great honor. The DNA Hit of the Year program demonstrates the value of DNA databases to solve and prevent crime through real cases.  It is my hope that governments continue to expand DNA programs to stop criminals and save lives," said District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert. 


in evidenza
Gli Obama ospiti da Clooney Laglio si prepara alla visita

Milano

Gli Obama ospiti da Clooney
Laglio si prepara alla visita

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.