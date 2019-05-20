Di Maio da Fazio: Salvini mio marito? Io amo la mia ragazza
Politica

Google rompe con Huawei, stop ad aggiornamenti di Android
Politica

CittÃ , per 84% amministratori urgente migliorare sistemi allerta
Economia

SostenibilitÃ  e business, De Masi: ma quale etica, Ã¨ solo moda
Economia

Salvini apprende in diretta su La7 dello sbarco della Sea Watch
Cronache

SeaWatch sbarca a Lampedusa: governo non puÃ² nulla contro diritto
Cronache

Call center in bancarotta: era di un criminale di guerra bosniaco: 9 arresti
Roma

Cannes, Alain Delon colto dall'emozione sul red carpet
Spettacoli

SanitÃ : alla Stroke Unit dell'Iccs di Milano il premio Eso-Angels
Cronache

Dl sicurezza bis, Di Maio: "D'accordo se ci sono norme su rimpatri ma no a trovate elettorali"
Politica

Migranti della Sea-Watch accolti da applausi e cartelli "Welcome in Lampedusa"
Politica

Pratiche di cittadinanza sospette, 6 arresti, 19 indagati
Politica

Sea Watch, Salvini: "Procuratore spieghi a 60mln di Italiani. Mio permesso no"
Politica

Sea Watch, Toninelli: â€œLa polemica l'ha fatta Salvini, poteva chiamarmiâ€
Politica

Rai, ironia di Fiorello: "Solo 17mila euro per 2 minuti? Se ne sto lontano un motivo ci sarÃ "
Politica

Sbarco Sea Watch, Salvini: â€œNon doveva sbarcare, qualche ministro sapeva?â€
Politica

Sbarcano i migranti Sea Watch, Di Maio: â€Non permetto a SalviniÂ diÂ accusare M5S, si legga le normeâ€
Politica

In duemila protestano contro Salvini a Firenze, cariche della polizia sui manifestanti
Politica

Harry e Meghan, il primo anniversario di nozze, il loro video su Instagram
Politica

Si pulisce le scarpe con la t-shirt antifascista la provocazione della candidata FdI Giorgia Manghi
Politica

Goodbaby Global Flagship Stores Opened in Chengdu

- As the newest version of Goodbaby's offline store, the global flagship store, designed by a well-known designer who has cooperated with many globally renowned luxury concept stores, aims to provide an immersive, scenario-based smart life style for parenting families, where consumers can experience and interact with the products to make better shopping decisions with the help of AI, VR and AR technologies, as well as make one-stop shopping convenient.

These flagship stores feature Goodbaby's smart products:

Goodbaby releases these smart products to help young parents know their babies' physical condition and deal with possible issues, such as sweating, fever or excessive bacteria, in time.

Speaking about Goodbaby flagship stores' mission, Goodbaby's CEO of the China market, Ms. Jiang Rongfen, said: "The key to mom and child products lies in experience. The new global flagship stores are designed with both the sensitive and sensible factors of the consumers' shopping behaviors in mind." The Goodbaby flagship stores hope to not only build a product-service relationship with its customers but also become a pioneer in new parenting styles. "Our goal is to make every customer willing to share their satisfactory experience with their friends," Jiang said.

Du Hong, Alibaba Tmall Group's General Manager of Mom & Child Category, and Wang Yuexin, famous Chinese actor and singer, also attended the flagship stores' opening ceremony.

As an up and coming fashion capital in China, Chengdu represents the younger generations' shopping trends. It is usually said that winning Chengdu's consumers is a big step towards winning China's consumers. So, Goodbaby decided to host its on-going Tmall Hey Box above-mentioned smart products launch events at these two flagship stores in Chengdu.

About Goodbaby

Goodbaby, established in China in 1989, is a global company with local operation in China, Germany and the U.S.A. It is distinctly leading in the market of baby carriages and child car seats. Goodbaby has seven research and development centers in the US, Europe and Asia, and has developed sub-brands including gb, CYBEX and Evenflo. Goodbbaby's users group is very huge, including many celebrities, which can be found frequently on social media.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/889634/Goodbaby_store_Chengdu.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/889636/Goodbaby_store_open.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/889643/Goodbaby_store_CEO.jpg  


