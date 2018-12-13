13 dicembre 2018- 18:46 Goodyear Pushes the Limit With New Race-inspired Eagle F1 SuperSport Range for Road and Track

- Goodyear has announced a new range of three Ultra Ultra High Performance (UUHP) tires, branded Eagle F1 SuperSport, SuperSport R and SuperSport RS. Goodyear's flagship performance tires, the SuperSport range, deploy innovative technologies and compounds that enable significant improvements to braking distances and lap times without neglecting more intangible elements of the driving experience, such as feedback during turn-in, under braking and approaching breakaway.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746012/Goodyear_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/797414/Goodyear.jpg )

The Eagle F1 SuperSport draws on Goodyear's racing experience to provide superior grip and handling. Responsive directional changes are ensured through the stiff tread ribs while a massive closed outside pattern, used on the tire's shoulder, provides control during load transfers in corners. A super-stiff sidewall design further improves handling without unduly compromising ride comfort. Although primarily developed for dry conditions, Goodyear has innovatively addressed wet performance through the deployment of a multi-compound combination that sees dry-optimized outer sections paired with three wet-optimized central segments. This enables drivers to safely push harder through corners on dry roads while still enjoying an exceptional wet braking and wet handling performance.

25 Eagle F1 SuperSport SKUs will be introduced between February and May 2019, with possible fitments ranging from 18" to 21" diameters, 205 to 305 mm widths and an aspect ratio ranging from 45 to 30. Eagle F1 SuperSport is intended for hot hatches like the Volkswagen Golf GTI, high-performance saloons including the BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63, and everyday supercars such as the Porsche 911 Turbo.

The Eagle F1 SuperSport R further increases grip levels and steering precision on and off track. Grip levels are enhanced through use of a high-friction compound that provides exceptional dry grip levels, while excellent cornering stability is ensured by bridges in the tread pattern's inner groove reducing deformation of tread blocks under extreme cornering forces. Steering precision and feedback have also been further enhanced by optimizing the tire's footprint for more consistent pressure distribution.

10 Eagle F1 SuperSport R SKUs are slated between February and November 2019, ranging from 18" to 21" diameters, 205 to 305 mm widths and an aspect ratio ranging from 25 to 40. Eagle F1 SuperSport R has been developed for performance-focused vehicles, such as the Volkswagen Golf Club sport, BMW M4 CS and Porsche 911 GT3.

The Eagle F1 SuperSport RS is Goodyear's most race-focused tire, designed to push the limit on track while remaining road legal. A highly specialized racing-originated compound provides ultimate grip and performance levels in dry conditions. Two SKUs will be introduced in March 2019, sized 265/35 ZR20 and 325/30 ZR21.

About Goodyear

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 48 facilities in 22 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to https://www.goodyear.eu/corporate_emea/.

For additional pictures, visit the online newsroom: http://news.goodyear.eu.

You can also follow us on Twitter @Goodyearpress and join our ThinkGoodMobility group on LinkedIn.

Contact:Alexander Verstappen PR Supervisor Consumer Goodyear EuropeBelgiumalexander_verstappen@goodyear.com+32(0)2-761-18-17