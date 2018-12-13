Gli "Amati enigmi" di Licia Maglietta aiutano a capire chi siamo
Spettacoli

Strasburgo, operazione squadre speciali nel quartiere di Neudorf
Politica

Open Fiber, rete in fibra capillare necessaria a sviluppo 5G
Economia

Oggi doppio voto di fiducia, ok a ddl anticorruzione e dl fiscale
Politica

Soldati cinesi e indiani ballano insieme, "la pace Ã¨ fatta"
Politica

Rapine violente in provincia di Catania: 2 arresti
Cronache

Gospel, botteghe artigiane e cammello. A Roma il Presepe Vivente
Cronache

LaSabri protagonista della web serie dedicata a Just Dance
Spettacoli

La banda ultra larga arriva a Lecce, pronta la rete Open Fiber
Economia

"Caro Babbo Natale...", con Poste tornano le lettere dei bambini
Cronache

Manovra, ancora braccio di ferro con Ue, Moscovici: non ci siamo
Cronache

Treno deragliato: 3 giorni prima scintille al punto zero
Cronache

Metro Barberini, Spagna e Repubblica chiuse, lo sgomento degli utenti
Politica

Spazio, passeggiata spaziale per controllare il buco sulla Soyuz
Scienza e tecnologia

Il presepe tra i Sassi di Matera arriva al Quirinale
Culture

'Firenze secondo me', Renzi presenta il suo documentario: "Un sogno che si avvera"
Politica

Un minuto di silenzio per le vittime di Strasburgo al Consiglio UE
Politica

Attentato Strasburgo, minuto di silenzio in aula alla Camera per le vittime
Politica

Francia, Strasburgo piange le vittime, polizia nei mercatini
Politica

Arriva 'Playmobil: The Movie', il film ispirato ai giocattoli
Spettacoli

Goodyear Pushes the Limit With New Race-inspired Eagle F1 SuperSport Range for Road and Track

- Goodyear has announced a new range of three Ultra Ultra High Performance (UUHP) tires, branded Eagle F1 SuperSport, SuperSport R and SuperSport RS. Goodyear's flagship performance tires, the SuperSport range, deploy innovative technologies and compounds that enable significant improvements to braking distances and lap times without neglecting more intangible elements of the driving experience, such as feedback during turn-in, under braking and approaching breakaway.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746012/Goodyear_Logo.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/797414/Goodyear.jpg )

The Eagle F1 SuperSport draws on Goodyear's racing experience to provide superior grip and handling. Responsive directional changes are ensured through the stiff tread ribs while a massive closed outside pattern, used on the tire's shoulder, provides control during load transfers in corners. A super-stiff sidewall design further improves handling without unduly compromising ride comfort. Although primarily developed for dry conditions, Goodyear has innovatively addressed wet performance through the deployment of a multi-compound combination that sees dry-optimized outer sections paired with three wet-optimized central segments. This enables drivers to safely push harder through corners on dry roads while still enjoying an exceptional wet braking and wet handling performance.

25 Eagle F1 SuperSport SKUs will be introduced between February and May 2019, with possible fitments ranging from 18" to 21" diameters, 205 to 305 mm widths and an aspect ratio ranging from 45 to 30. Eagle F1 SuperSport is intended for hot hatches like the Volkswagen Golf GTI, high-performance saloons including the BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63, and everyday supercars such as the Porsche 911 Turbo.

The Eagle F1 SuperSport R further increases grip levels and steering precision on and off track. Grip levels are enhanced through use of a high-friction compound that provides exceptional dry grip levels, while excellent cornering stability is ensured by bridges in the tread pattern's inner groove reducing deformation of tread blocks under extreme cornering forces. Steering precision and feedback have also been further enhanced by optimizing the tire's footprint for more consistent pressure distribution.

10 Eagle F1 SuperSport R SKUs are slated between February and November 2019, ranging from 18" to 21" diameters, 205 to 305 mm widths and an aspect ratio ranging from 25 to 40. Eagle F1 SuperSport R has been developed for performance-focused vehicles, such as the Volkswagen Golf Club sport, BMW M4 CS and Porsche 911 GT3.

The Eagle F1 SuperSport RS is Goodyear's most race-focused tire, designed to push the limit on track while remaining road legal. A highly specialized racing-originated compound provides ultimate grip and performance levels in dry conditions. Two SKUs will be introduced in March 2019, sized 265/35 ZR20 and 325/30 ZR21.

About Goodyear

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 48 facilities in 22 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to https://www.goodyear.eu/corporate_emea/.  

For additional pictures, visit the online newsroom: http://news.goodyear.eu.  

You can also follow us on Twitter @Goodyearpress and join our ThinkGoodMobility group on LinkedIn.

Contact:Alexander Verstappen PR Supervisor Consumer Goodyear EuropeBelgiumalexander_verstappen@goodyear.com+32(0)2-761-18-17


