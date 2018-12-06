Spazio, lancio riuscito per capsula "Dragon" di Space-X
Goodyear's Ultimate All-rounder: New Eagle F1 Asymmetric 5 Combines Luxurious Comfort With Superior Wet Braking and Dry Handling Performance

- Goodyear has announced its next-generation Ultra High Performance (UHP) road tire, the Eagle F1 Asymmetric 5. Conceived as the ultimate all-round summer tire, Goodyear has utilized innovative technologies to unlock significant improvements in wet braking and dry handling without compromising ride comfort or road noise.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746012/Goodyear_Logo.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/794072/Goodyear_Eagle_F1_Asymmetric_5.jpg )

Key to the tire's breadth of ability is Goodyear's development of a highly-refined compound that combines wet weather capabilities without sacrificing endurance or dry handling performance. Thanks to a contact patch designed to extend when braking, the tire's contact with the road increases to a level more usually associated with a track tire, resulting in wet stopping distances which are a significant 4 percent shorter compared to the Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3. [1]

Goodyear's efforts to optimize performance focused on reducing flex in the tread pattern as lateral forces are transmitted. The resultant crisp, precise turn-in, higher grip levels and efficient, clean acceleration facilitate an improvement in dry handling. Feedback through the steering is also enhanced, providing a more communicative and confidence-inspiring driving experience.

Goodyear will introduce 51 SKUs between February and May 2019, with a further 10 arriving between June and December 2019. Goodyear will offer 17" to 22" diameters, 205 to 315 mm widths, and 50 to 25 side profiles, with intended fitments ranging from cars such as the Volkswagen Golf, through more luxurious cars such as the Mercedes C-Class and the BMW 3 series to the standard versions of the Porsche 911.

This will strongly position Goodyear to exploit the robust 8.3 percent year-on-year growth experienced by the 17" and above UHP tire segment since 2012, now accounting for 22 percent of overall summer volume.[2] Upper segment vehicle sales are also forecast to increase from 17.5 to 18.2 percent by 2023,[3] while UHP demand from north-east and south-east Europe expanding 18 and 25 percent year-on-year since 2012 further increases the Eagle F1 Asymmetric 5's relevance to the market.[4]

About Goodyear

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 48 facilities in 22 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to https://www.goodyear.eu/corporate_emea/.  

For additional pictures, visit the online newsroom: http://news.goodyear.eu.  

You can also follow us on Twitter @Goodyearpress and join our ThinkGoodMobility group on LinkedIn.

--------------------------------------------------

1. Compared to predecessor, based on internal testing

2. Based on Europool data 2012 -2017

3. IHS 2018 - Vehicle Segment D - E, Europe, excludes Light Truck Vehicles

4. Based on Europool data 2012 -2017

Contacts :Alexander Verstappen PR Supervisor Consumer Goodyear Europe Belgiumalexander_verstappen@goodyear.com+32(0)2-761-18-17


