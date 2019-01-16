16 gennaio 2019- 12:07 Gore Receives Excellent Supplier Award from Sunrise Power

- Gore's GORE-SELECT® Membranes, which facilitate a fuel cell's electrochemical reaction between hydrogen fuel and oxygen, supports the Sunrise Power fuel cell HYMOD®-36 stack's ability to exceed 5,000 hours of operation testing, while also achieving low-temperature start-up at -20 °C and storage at -40 °C.

"Gore is very proud to be awarded as the Excellent Supplier by Sunrise Power. It is a recognition of the value of GORE-SELECT® Membranes and our close working relationship. Gore will continue to provide full support to Sunrise Power to improve the durability of the fuel cell stack and system while reducing the cost," says Tony Chen, Gore China Sales Manager, at Sunrise Power's Supplier Conference and Awarding Ceremony on January 10, 2019.

Clean Energy Technology

Gore uses a proprietary reinforced membrane technology based on ePTFE (expanded polytetrafluoroethylene). GORE-SELECT® Membranes are exceptionally thin, strong and power-dense, allowing them to support cost-effective fuel cell technology.

For more than 20 years, Gore has been a leading supplier of MEAs (membrane electrode assemblies) and PEM fuel cell technology. Today, GORE-SELECT® Membranes are considered the industry standard for challenging automotive applications and have been proven in energy-efficient vehicles from leading OEMs as well as in thousands of transportation, portable, and stationary applications worldwide.

About W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Founded in 1958, Gore has built a reputation for solving complex technical challenges in the most demanding environments — from revolutionizing the outerwear industry with GORE-TEX® fabric to creating medical devices that improve and save lives to enabling new levels of performance in the aerospace, pharmaceutical and mobile electronics markets, among other industries.

About Sunrise Power Co., Ltd.

Sunrise Power is the first professional joint-stock company in China developing fuel cell technologies and marketing fuel cell products. Sunrise Power Co., Ltd. specializes in developing PEM fuel cell technology for vehicle power and backup power.

