Gosuncn and Wearsafe signed a strategic cooperation agreement on jointly developing personal security product market in North America

- As an IoT platform in North America, Wearsafe has built a personal IoT security platform with innovative personal security services that can be deployed and applied globally. Wearsafe's platform is applicable to a large consumer who looking for safety and security including children, college students, people suffering from medial issues, and aging adults. In addition, businesses looking to provide security to their employees such as outpatient nursing, door-to-door service workers, hotel workers, retail employees and taxi drivers can benefit from Wearsafe's platform.  Based on technical accumulation and development for years in security products, Wearsafe has provided end-to-end products and services in over 140 countries. The cooperation between both parties will further enrich the product category, provide enterprises and consumers with intelligent security products with multiple forms and application scenarios and serve the customers in North America.

Mr. David Benoit, founder and CEO of Wearsafe, spoke highly of the cooperation with Gosuncn, "Gosuncn has an excellent product capability in smart IoT terminals and long-term accumulation, maintaining a good reputation for its leading and innovative technologies and products in the industry. We are very happy to cooperate with such an excellent company for a long time and expand the market in North America."

Mr. Liu Shuangguang, Chairman of Gosuncn Technology Group, responded, "The North American market has an open environment for the development of IoT products and high product quality requirements. By combining Gosuncn's high-quality IoT products with Wearsafe's security concept, we believe that with the joint efforts of both parties, we can bring more high-quality security products and services to the customers in North America and improve the life quality of users."

In the future, Gosuncn will provide international customers with more IoT products and services.

 


