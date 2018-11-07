Nasce PostePay Connect: convergenza tra pagamenti e mobile
Usa 2018, Trump: "Ora i democratici verranno da me e negozieremo"
Scuola, Bussetti: velocizzeremo iter per diventare insegnanti
Referendum Atac, Riccardo Magi: un sÃ¬ per esprimere il disagio
Acqua bene primario, a Ecomondo l'esperienza di Culligan
Governo, Di Battista: "Va capito se Lega pensa al Paese o ad Arcore"
Ambiente, Ronchi: bene riciclo rifiuti, ora salto qualitÃ 
Referendum Atac, Pagano: "no", Atac sia un vero ente pubblico
TAV, Appendino "Rispetto protesta, la mia porta e' sempre aperta"
La 'nduja Ã¨ la regina del World Travel Market di Londra
Di Battista in diretta Facebook con la moglie: "Manca poco al ritorno in Italia"
Midterm, Trump: "Fermata l'ondata blu"
Continental a Eicma: Aras il sistema di assistenza guida per moto
Striscia la Notizia compie 30 anni: il meglio del popolare show
Dermatite atopica, disponibile nuovo farmaco per cura casi gravi
Scuola, Margiotta (Confsal): no alla regionalizzazione
Scuola, Serafini (Snals): aprire subito stagione contrattuale
Un trevigiano fa il gelato al cioccolato piÃ¹ buono d'Italia
Midterm USA, Trump: "Repubblicani oltre ogni aspettativa"
Maltempo, Conte: ''Per emergenze 153,5 milioni''
Gosuncn cooperates with PPC to successfully deploy a CDMA 450 smart grid communication solution in European countries

- The smart CDMA Router launched by PPC enables communication with various grid control devices and meters via RS485, LAN, and WMBUS. Through the CDMA 450MHz network, data can be uploaded to the management platform in real time to achieve accurate, reliable and real-time measurement management. PPCs Network Management System enables secure configuration changes and firmware updates of the devices.

Christian Freudenmann, Senior Product Manager Wireless M2M Solutions of PPC said: "The very good penetration properties of the 450MHz and the bandwidth of CDMA 450 are well-suited to cover the requirements of secure smart grid and smart metering applications in the European market. For those use-cases we designed an IPv6 and IPv4 Smart CDMA Router which connects Ethernet Devices or complete LAN networks, as well as WMBUS or RS485 devices, with the 450 MHz CDMA network using site-to-site VPNs. Beyond that, programmable and customer-specific applications can be added. In the Smart CDMA Router we deployed the Gosuncn MC5635. Gosuncn supported us in adapting the Smart CDMA Router to our customers' requirements in e.g. Austria, Netherlands and Germany. Gosuncn is a trusted communication solution partner."  

Gosuncn provides a 3G communication module MC5635, based on CDMA 450MHz, PPC's Smart CDMA Router.  MC5635 is developed on the Qualcomm platform, meets Gosuncn 30*30mm LCC unified form factors and supports CDMA 1X/EV-DO Rev.A/Rev. B450MHz with a theoretical maximum rate of 14.7Mbps DL/5.4Mbps UL. It features high RF sensitivity and low standby power consumption and can meet the industrial-grade high reliability required for power communication. Zhu Kegong, Vice President of Gosuncn, spoke highly of the cooperation: "In 2014, CDMA 1X module of Gosuncn was widely applied in the Dutch power market. This successful cooperation with PPC is another milestone for Gosuncn in the European power market, and the connection will create unlimited values for our customers and European power users."

Through its great efforts in the European market, Gosuncn has established in-depth cooperation with Dutch energy giants Alliander, Italian Power Company and German PPC. The cellular module product series has won a good reputation among its users. In the future, Gosuncn will empower the global smart meter market with smarter, safer and more reliable wireless connections and services.

About Gosuncn:

Gosuncn, a leading supplier of M2M wireless communication solutions Gosuncn Technology Co., LTD., referred to as Gosuncn, dedicated to the development, production and marketing of cellular M2M Modules, connected car solutions and IoT solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781009/GOSUNCN_ppc_solution.jpg


Lady Diana, nuove rivelazioni "Non si suicidò solo perché..."

Costume

Lady Diana, nuove rivelazioni
"Non si suicidò solo perché..."

