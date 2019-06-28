Terrorismo, arrestato a Brescia foreign fighter italo-marocchino
L'unicorno a Milano? Mistero svelato: Ã¨ una campagna per il Pride
Herambiente: "Per una gestione sostenibile dei rifiuti"
Arriva in Italia 'Disney On Ice: Frozen, Il regno di ghiaccio'
Picco del caldo in Italia: fino a 43 gradi, umiditÃ  e notti afose
Sea Watch, Delrio: rimaniamo a bordo finchÃ© non saranno sbarcati
Genova, demolito il Ponte Morandi. Bucci: operazione senza eguali
Ponte Morandi, Conte: "C'e' stato grave inadempimento, non possiamo far finta di nulla"
Sea Watch, Fratoianni: "Naufraghi stanno vivendo odissea illogica, sbarchino subito"
Bardolla, educazione finanziaria fondamentale per gestione denaro
Al via il G20 a Osaka, Conte: soluzioni condivise a sfide globali
Il Ponte Morandi non c'Ã¨ piÃ¹, demolito con l'esplosivo
Convers, Chanel e Lego: 32 mn di pezzi tarocchi. Maxi sequestro della Gdf
La vita a bordo della Sea Watch, fra libri, caldo e attesa
Sea Watch, un ragazzo del Camerun: "Prego che le cose migliorino"
Roma: apocalisse rifiuti, allarme Raggi: â€œSiamo in guerraâ€. Incendio social
Mondiali di calcio femminili, sabato i Quarti Italia-Olanda
Ponte Morandi (Genova), il video della demolizione
L'intervista del Financial Time al Presidente Putin
Ponte Morandi, Bucci: "Tutto come da programma"
Gosuncn Group and Horizon Robotics Achieve AI Strategic Cooperation to Jointly Explore the Future Evolution of Automatic Drive

- At the signing event, Kan Yulun, VP of Gosuncn Group and CEO of GosuncnWelink and Zhang Hongzhi, GM of Connected Car Business Unit of Horizon Robotics were present and signed the strategic cooperation agreement.

Gosuncn has more than ten years' vehicle-mounted application experience in the OEM market and provided safe and reliable communication connection to millions of vehicles in China, the US, Canada, Germany, Italy, Malaysia and other countries. Gosuncn's 4G OBD products have been through the compatibility test of more than 9000 vehicle models and ranked No.1 in global shipments; one of its OBU product has delivered over one million units; T-box products for OEM are applied to dozens of mass production vehicle models; jointly released 5G+ C-V2X mass production vehicle plan with Geely, Qualcomm, etc.

Horizon Robotics's AI technology has been widely used in intelligent driving, security and other industries. Horizon Robotics can provide edge AI chips with ultra-high cost performance, extreme power consumption efficiency, open toolchain, rich algorithm model samples and comprehensive enabling services.

In the field of intelligent driving, the cooperation between Gosuncn and Horizon Robotics has brought fruitful results: Gosuncn's new generation LTE Cat.6 intelligent module GM620S, which integrated Horizon Robotics's ADAS and DMS AI algorithms has been applied to vehicle-mounted terminals of China's well-known car manufacturers. GM620S has integrated high-performance processor, high-speed mobile communications, intelligent OS, security architecture, AI algorithms and 4K HD video codec processing ability, it can deal with multiplex real-time HD video input as well as analyze and present through deep optimization of the underlying architecture to realize the application in various scenarios including automotive active safety, driver behavior monitoring, analysis of driving behavior and fleet management, etc.

In the future, Gosuncn and Horizon Robotics will work together to bring new intelligent driving application experience to global customers.


