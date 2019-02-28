Gosuncn signed a global strategic cooperation agreement with Mojio

Israele, Netanyahu incriminato per curruzione dalla procura
Politica

Israele, Netanyahu incriminato per curruzione dalla procura

FragilitÃ  ossea, lanciata una grande campagna di prevenzione
Cronache

FragilitÃ  ossea, lanciata una grande campagna di prevenzione

A Palermo la terza edizione di Expo Cook
Economia

A Palermo la terza edizione di Expo Cook

Ilaria Cucchi: valuto di chiedere danni al Comune di Roma
Politica

Ilaria Cucchi: valuto di chiedere danni al Comune di Roma

Gli sketch di Dado: da Salvini a Mattarella, fino alla Raggi
Spettacoli

Gli sketch di Dado: da Salvini a Mattarella, fino alla Raggi

Ilaria Cucchi: anni di bugie e depistaggi, in che paese viviamo?
Politica

Ilaria Cucchi: anni di bugie e depistaggi, in che paese viviamo?

Autonomia, Rossi (dir. Assarmatori): "Demanio porti alle Regioni? Strada in salita"
Politica

Autonomia, Rossi (dir. Assarmatori): "Demanio porti alle Regioni? Strada in salita"

Conte: giÃ  prossima settimana dl sblocca cantieri
Politica

Conte: giÃ  prossima settimana dl sblocca cantieri

Gaeta capitale dei giovani con il Festival della Generazione Z
Economia

Gaeta capitale dei giovani con il Festival della Generazione Z

Il comico Dado a teatro: "Racconto l'uomo Super-ficiale di oggi"
Spettacoli

Il comico Dado a teatro: "Racconto l'uomo Super-ficiale di oggi"

Raggi inaugura nuova viabilitÃ  Sdo a Pietralata: "Un passo importante"
Politica

Raggi inaugura nuova viabilitÃ  Sdo a Pietralata: "Un passo importante"

Cannabis legale, flash mob Radicali italiani davanti Montecitorio
Cronache

Cannabis legale, flash mob Radicali italiani davanti Montecitorio

Auto, arriva l'"ecotassa": sistema bonus-malus su emissioni CO2
Economia

Auto, arriva l'"ecotassa": sistema bonus-malus su emissioni CO2

Costa Venezia, la prima nave costruita solo per i crocieristi cinesi
Politica

Costa Venezia, la prima nave costruita solo per i crocieristi cinesi

De Gregori: "Al Garbatella 20 concerti per un pubblico intimo"
Spettacoli

De Gregori: "Al Garbatella 20 concerti per un pubblico intimo"

Il mercato degli integratori alimentari vale 3,3 miliardi di euro
Scienza e tecnologia

Il mercato degli integratori alimentari vale 3,3 miliardi di euro

FederSalus: a volte integratori necessari anche con dieta sana
Cronache

FederSalus: a volte integratori necessari anche con dieta sana

"Il nome della Rosa" in tv, John Turturro tra i misteri di Eco
Spettacoli

"Il nome della Rosa" in tv, John Turturro tra i misteri di Eco

Tajani incontra Presidente della Camera dei rappresentanti degli Stati Uniti Nancy Pelosi
Politica

Tajani incontra Presidente della Camera dei rappresentanti degli Stati Uniti Nancy Pelosi

Come cambia il settore autonoleggio: la sfida italiana di Locauto
Economia

Come cambia il settore autonoleggio: la sfida italiana di Locauto


Gosuncn signed a global strategic cooperation agreement with Mojio

- Gosuncn has been cooperating with Mojio for years. Gosuncn provides professional intelligent vehicle terminal products to realize safe and reliable connection of the vehicles based on 4G network. Relevant data is transmitted in real time to Mojio cloud platform for further processing and analysis. A wide range of functions and extended services are provided, including vehicle positioning, driving behavior analysis, vehicle failure warning and high-speed Wi-Fi service. Consumers can use these functions by connecting the plug-and-play smart device to the OBD-II port. New services can be deployed through upgrading such as collision detection and emergency call (eCall) response so as to enhance the safe driving experience and make vehicles sense collision, assess severity and trigger appropriate emergency response. Nearly 1 million users have upgraded their vehicle-mounted software in the North American and European markets.

Gosuncn and Mojio have already cooperated with each other in the United States and Canada to provide end-to-end smart connected car products and solutions for such leading operators as T-Mobile, Telus, Rogers and Bell. This time, both parties will jointly expand their market to multiple markets around the world so as to meet the business growth of more customers and the new business demands of car owners.

Liu Shuangguang, Chairman of Gosuncn Group, said, "Gosuncn is committed to providing global customers with innovative connected car products and services throughout the world. Together with Mojio, we can provide highly competitive end-to-end solutions for international customers. The close cooperation between both parties can realize the continuous increase of new services and better serve customers through remote upgrading of software and hardware."

Gosuncn have been provided 4G smart Connected car terminals for more than 20 operators in the world and have been used in more than 7,000 models in Europe and America. Gosuncn has invested 5G and V2X and will provide leading intelligent networking vehicle solutions for more car manufacturers and industry customers in the future based on its development in artificial intelligence.

 


in evidenza
Luke Perry colpito da ictus Dylan ricoverato. Le condizioni

Ansia per l'attore di Beverly Hills

Luke Perry colpito da ictus
Dylan ricoverato. Le condizioni

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.