Manovra, Moscovici: "La Commissione non intende sostituirsi alle autoritÃ  italiane"
Politica

Manovra, Moscovici: "Tre settimane all'Italia per presentare nuova bozza"
Politica

L'arte di Fatma Bucak alla Galleria d'Arte Moderna di Palermo
Culture

Tronchetti Provera: Gilberto Benetton amico e persona perbene
Cronache

Claviere, Salvini: Macron attacca? Si faccia esame di coscienza
Politica

Salvini: sulla manovra ascoltiamo tutti ma non torniamo indietro
Politica

Salvini: non abbiamo intenzione di uscire nÃ© dall'euro nÃ© dall'Ue
Politica

Federculture: consumi culturali +3,1%, ma Ã¨ Italia a due velocitÃ 
Culture

Manovra, Di Maio: avremo forte interlocuzione con la Commissione
Politica

Di Maio: la crescita ci sarÃ , non cambieremo la manovra
Politica

Mattarella:aperti a contaminazioni culturali,non devono impaurire
Cronache

Erdogan: l'omicidio di Kashoggi pianificato da giorni
Cronache

Zaia: il governo durerÃ  nella misura in cui rispetta il contratto
Politica

Moavero: italiano quarta lingua piÃ¹ studiata, Ã¨ davanti francese
Politica

Obama ai democratici per le elezioni di midterm: andate a votare
Politica

Delrio: tifiamo Italia ma temo governo farÃ  conti con la realtÃ 
Politica

Manovra, Delrio (Pd): falso che aumenta gli investimenti
Politica

Festa Roma, Scorsese omaggia il nostro cinema: aiutate i giovani
Spettacoli

"Share the Journey" a Roma pellegrinaggio simbolico coi migranti
Cronache

Riad, apre la "Davos del deserto" all'ombra del caso Khashoggi
Politica

Grand Preparations are Underway in Dubai for Anthony Ritossa's 7th Global Family Office Investment Summit

- Grand preparations are already underway in Dubai as the Pearl of the Arabian Gulf gears up to host the highly anticipated 7th Global Family Office Investment Summit. Featuring the theme "East Meets West," the event promises to be the largest and most exclusive worldwide family office gathering of all time.  

From November 10-12, 2018, an A-List group of 400+ Billionaires, Sheikhs, Royal Families and Business Leaders from around the world will converge at the Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah Beach under the High Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum. The elite group of attendees, which represents more than $2 trillion in investor wealth, will hear presentations from 80+ renowned global speakers.

"I am pleased that our Family Office Summits have earned a reputation as the 'Davos of Family Offices'. As the latest in the line-up of Ritossa Family Office's Global Family Office Summits, the Dubai Summit will feature the world's leading experts discussing and debating actionable strategies for generating returns in a low yield environment, timely world events, foundation of a lifelong legacy, and top tier investment opportunities. It is indeed an honour to bring such a prestigious group together in Dubai," said Anthony Ritossa, Chairman of Ritossa Family Office, a family business dating back six hundred years to the Venetian Empire in Europe.

"I am delighted to attend the Summit in  Dubai and look forward to participate with leading family offices of the world in this event and be part of conversations that will impact our environment in a positive way," said His Royal Highness Prince Michel de Yougoslavi, Grandson of King Umberto of Italy and Prince Paul of Yugoslavia, Monaco.

"This is a truly international event that brings together a global network of family offices and continuously offers fresh ideas and perspectives," said Nabil Nazer, Chief Investment Officer of Al Sulaiman Group, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"Anthony Ritossa's recent Global Family Office Investment Summit in Dubai last year was a huge success gathering top notch individuals sharing ideas and expertise from blockchain, cryptocurrencies, healthcare and many other technologies. We look forward to the November 2018 event," said Faris M. Al Tahtamooni, Senior Manager - International Ventures, The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum, UAE.

"Chainstarter Ventures is proud to be a sponsor for our good friend and host Anthony Ritossa. His Summits are the best of the best in a perfect setting. During his most recent Summit in Monaco we achieved $360 million of investments commitments," said Nick Ayton, Founder & CEO, Chainstarter and Family Office Crypto Advisor, United Kingdom.

"The Monaco Summit was a tremendous success. Anthony Ritossa and myself are committed to long-term collaboration in the interest of the substantial families and family offices that consider the Summit as a key opportunity for interaction and collaboration. There is truly no other event worldwide that offers the high quality of powerful speakers and delegates that Ritossa Family Office Summits provide," said Giuseppe Ambrosio, President of the Monaco Single & Multi Family Office International Association.

The Summit is dedicated to private, invitation-only, peer-to-peer conversation, networking and cross-border thought leadership and will educate substantial, like-minded families on what to look out for and how they are investing. Session themes will include: Elite Investor Insights for 2018 & Beyond; Spotlight on the Middle East; The Eternal Flame Inside Families and the DNA of Success; Artificial Intelligence & Machine Based Learning; Solar Energy;  Cryptocurrency & Blockchain; Co-Investment Opportunities; Philanthropy & Impact Investing; and more.

