Great reception for Sweegen's Bestevia e+ stevia sweetener

Nicola Zingaretti a TagadÃ : "Il problema del Pd Ã¨ l'egocrazia"
Politica

Nicola Zingaretti a TagadÃ : "Il problema del Pd Ã¨ l'egocrazia"

Brexit, ok dei 27 ad accordo con May, inizia settimana cruciale
Politica

Brexit, ok dei 27 ad accordo con May, inizia settimana cruciale

Ponte Morandi, Bucci: collaborare conviene anche ad Autostrade
Cronache

Ponte Morandi, Bucci: collaborare conviene anche ad Autostrade

Sicilia, Toninelli visita cantieri isola: governo Ã¨ presente
Cronache

Sicilia, Toninelli visita cantieri isola: governo Ã¨ presente

Ennio Calabria in mostra a Roma, pittore dell'uomo e del sentire
Culture

Ennio Calabria in mostra a Roma, pittore dell'uomo e del sentire

Terra dei Fuochi, Conte: "Trovata intesa per provvedimento urgente"
Politica

Terra dei Fuochi, Conte: "Trovata intesa per provvedimento urgente"

Tajani: possibile un governo di centrodestra, anche con pezzi M5s
Politica

Tajani: possibile un governo di centrodestra, anche con pezzi M5s

Libia, oltre 70 migranti si rifiutano di sbarcare a Misurata
Politica

Libia, oltre 70 migranti si rifiutano di sbarcare a Misurata

Eternal city motorcycle custom show, auto e moto in mostra a Roma
Culture

Eternal city motorcycle custom show, auto e moto in mostra a Roma

Tensioni all'arrivo di Salvini a Caserta tra sostenitori e contestatori, interviene la Polizia
Politica

Tensioni all'arrivo di Salvini a Caserta tra sostenitori e contestatori, interviene la...

Israele, ministro Istruzione non si dimette, si allontana il voto
Politica

Israele, ministro Istruzione non si dimette, si allontana il voto

Manovra, Tria: "Programma Governo non cambia, spero in dialogo con Ue"
Politica

Manovra, Tria: "Programma Governo non cambia, spero in dialogo con Ue"

Inceneritori, Conte: "Salvini non si sbaglia, ha espresso opinione"
Politica

Inceneritori, Conte: "Salvini non si sbaglia, ha espresso opinione"

Inceneritori, Conte: "DiversitÃ  di vedute ma la guida Ã¨ il contratto"
Politica

Inceneritori, Conte: "DiversitÃ  di vedute ma la guida Ã¨ il contratto"

Nuovo album per Patrizia Laquidara: dal dolore nasce la bellezza
Spettacoli

Nuovo album per Patrizia Laquidara: dal dolore nasce la bellezza

Trump rifiuta di ascoltare audio torture Khashoggi: Ã¨ terribile
Politica

Trump rifiuta di ascoltare audio torture Khashoggi: Ã¨ terribile

Di Maio a Itis Pomigliano, cori e striscioni protesta studenti
Cronache

Di Maio a Itis Pomigliano, cori e striscioni protesta studenti

+Governo, Salvini: "Se non mi fanno saltare vado fino in fondo"+
Politica

+Governo, Salvini: "Se non mi fanno saltare vado fino in fondo"+

Vanity Fair Stories, F. Airoldi: "L'importanza dello storytelling"
Culture

Vanity Fair Stories, F. Airoldi: "L'importanza dello storytelling"

Traffico internazionale di cuccioli di cane, 8 arresti a Udine
Cronache

Traffico internazionale di cuccioli di cane, 8 arresti a Udine


Great reception for Sweegen's Bestevia e+ stevia sweetener

- Sweegen's stevia sweeteners are produced economically through a bioconversion process that uses enzymes to convert crude stevia extract to a targeted single compound molecule with highest purity and premium taste. This process combines nature with modern biotechnology for consistent quality at commercial volumes.

"We are thrilled to offer our customers an innovative solution at a price equivalent to sugar," says Katharina Pueller, director of natural sweetener business. "The feedback we collected at the tradeshows was overwhelmingly positive. This reconfirms the positive initial results we are receiving from the professional sensory panel."

Sweegen has commercialized non-GMO Reb M and Reb D in 2016 and 2017 respectively, while its newest non-GMO product Bestevia® e+ was commercialized in 2018. While the company solely focuses on sugar reduction, it keeps broadening its stevia portfolio to offer solutions to different customer challenges.

"When showing Bestevia® e+ to the industry, we aim for 100% sugar reduction in the most challenging bases and tonalities without any taste modulators," says Shari Joslin, SVP of Application Technology. "This economic and great tasting solution is getting very positive feedback."

ABOUT SWEEGEN Sweegen is dedicated to the development, production and distribution of non-caloric stevia sweeteners for the food, flavor and beverage industries. Sweegen's robust product pipeline, intellectual property portfolio, and dedicated manufacturing capacity and R&D provide the Company its foundation for innovation and delivery of high-quality stevia sweeteners. For more information please contact info@sweegen.com and visit Sweegen's website, www.sweegen.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among other statements, statements regarding the future prospects for Sweegen. These statements are based on current expectations, but are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond the control of Sweegen. Relevant risks and uncertainties include those referenced in the historic filings of Sweegen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. Sweegen assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469549/Sweegen_Final_OT_Logo.pdf


in evidenza
Si ferma anche Calhanoglu Allarme infortuni, Gattuso in crisi

Milan News

Si ferma anche Calhanoglu
Allarme infortuni, Gattuso in crisi

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.