Great Wall Motors' Tula factory in Russia starts production, setting Chinese auto brands on a new journey to global markets

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 8 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 8 giugno

Palazzi (B Corps): "Modello B Corp, Italia all'avanguardia"
Economia

Palazzi (B Corps): "Modello B Corp, Italia all'avanguardia"

Tommasi di Vignano (Hera): "SostenibilitÃ  per noi non Ã¨ uno slogan"
Economia

Tommasi di Vignano (Hera): "SostenibilitÃ  per noi non Ã¨ uno slogan"

"CittÃ  Irreale", romanzo di formazione di una donna a Londra
Culture

"CittÃ  Irreale", romanzo di formazione di una donna a Londra

"La produttivitÃ  Ã¨ una delle sfide che la Russia deve vincere"
Politica

"La produttivitÃ  Ã¨ una delle sfide che la Russia deve vincere"

Salute, contro le Fake news il patto trasversale per la Scienza
Scienza e tecnologia

Salute, contro le Fake news il patto trasversale per la Scienza

Alberto Cirio proclamato presidente del Piemonte, l'emozione del neo Governatore
Politica

Alberto Cirio proclamato presidente del Piemonte, l'emozione del neo Governatore

Il neo Governatore Cirio incontra i lavoratori Mercatone Uno
Politica

Il neo Governatore Cirio incontra i lavoratori Mercatone Uno

Cirio: â€œPrima chiamata da presidente la farÃ² a Di Maio, le seconda a Toninelliâ€
Politica

Cirio: â€œPrima chiamata da presidente la farÃ² a Di Maio, le seconda a Toninelliâ€

Infografica - Fca-Renault, game over (forse)
Politica

Infografica - Fca-Renault, game over (forse)

Russia chiama Italia, il nostro Paese insegna a fare PMI
Economia

Russia chiama Italia, il nostro Paese insegna a fare PMI

Putin minaccia mancato rinnovo trattato Start su nucleare
Politica

Putin minaccia mancato rinnovo trattato Start su nucleare

#Populeconomy, il saggio di Capone su come cambiare l'Ue
Economia

#Populeconomy, il saggio di Capone su come cambiare l'Ue

Centrodestra, Musumeci a Toti: creiamo un nuovo soggetto politico
Politica

Centrodestra, Musumeci a Toti: creiamo un nuovo soggetto politico

Allenamento con le Azzurre, Barbie realizza il sogno di 5 bambine
Sport

Allenamento con le Azzurre, Barbie realizza il sogno di 5 bambine

Morricone riceve premio al Colosseo da Bonisoli: "Non voglio fare piÃ¹ musica per il cinema"
Politica

Morricone riceve premio al Colosseo da Bonisoli: "Non voglio fare piÃ¹ musica per il...

D-Day, Trump agli alleati: "Nostro legame Ã¨ indistruttibile"
Politica

D-Day, Trump agli alleati: "Nostro legame Ã¨ indistruttibile"

Governo, Di Maio: "Si vada avanti per battagliare, non per vivacchiare"
Politica

Governo, Di Maio: "Si vada avanti per battagliare, non per vivacchiare"

Morricone: "Colonne sonore di oggi spesso composte da dilettanti con i sintetizzatori"
Politica

Morricone: "Colonne sonore di oggi spesso composte da dilettanti con i sintetizzatori"

Morricone: "Io ricordato solo per musiche film, mi dispiace molto perchÃ© ho fatto anche altro"
Politica

Morricone: "Io ricordato solo per musiche film, mi dispiace molto perchÃ© ho fatto...


Great Wall Motors' Tula factory in Russia starts production, setting Chinese auto brands on a new journey to global markets

- The start-up of the Tula factory is of great significance to Great Wall Motors as the automaker accelerates the implementation of its global strategy. With the establishment of the local plant, the automaker is well positioned to effectively produce automobiles that can better meet the needs of the local market. The Tula plant is expected to have a lasting and far-reaching impact on the globalization of the Chinese automobile industry as it can serve as a "turnkey" model for global expansion by other Chinese automakers seeking to expand into international markets.

The largest investment project of the Chinese manufacturing industry in Russia, is expected to generate over 18 billion yuan (approx. USD 2.6 billion) in total output value and over 3 billion yuan in before-tax profit (approx. USD 430 million) while creating nearly 3,000 jobs. The plant is an important step in the Chinese automaker's efforts to respond to the Chinese government's "Belt and Road" initiative. More importantly, built on the automaker's advanced manufacturing technology, quality management and environmental protection measures, the Tula plant is on track to speed up the formation of the local automobile manufacturing industry cluster and the downstream industry chain, promoting the transformation of the local industrial structure. In addition, the plant not only marks a new milestone in the economic and trade exchanges between China and Russia, but also represents a new era for Chinese automobile brands with operations in Russia.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/899112/Great_Wall_Motors.jpg


in evidenza
Madonna contro New York Times "Mi sono sentita stuprata "

Costume

Madonna contro New York Times
"Mi sono sentita stuprata"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.