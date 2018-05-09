Philip Morris punta sempre di piÃ¹ su 'smoke free world'
Toti: "Lega-M5s? Propongo astenzione benevola, sembra ossimoro, ma e' soluzione politica"
Toti: "Berlusconi splende sempre, quando parla? Non so spero presto cosÃ¬ andate a vedere la partita"
Gelmini: "Forza Italia prendera' decisioni con senso di responsabilitÃ "
Lupi: "Voto a luglio sarebbe sconfitta per la politica, vediamo se M5s e Lega trovano accordo"
Toninelli (M5S): ''Se centrodestra non risolve propri problemi interni unica strada il voto''
Bernini (FI): ''Pronti a dare governo al Paese, non accettiamo discriminazioni''
Bossi: "Berlusconi grande uomo, ha fatto a meno delle sedie, ma puo' intervenire su qualsiasi legge"
DS 3 Black Lezard: il nero dona
Orfini: "Governo M5S-Lega? Spero siano le ultime 24 ore perchÃ¨ sono ridicoli, noi opposizione dura"
Intesa Sanpaolo a Milano Food City 2018: il rapporto Circular Economy - Food
Birra Moretti lancia la sua Ipa, una Italian pale ale
Polonia, 12 tonnellate di cioccolato bloccano l'autostrada
In anteprima il nuovo video di StragÃ  "Ho esaurito la paura"
Intesa Sanpaolo a Milano Food City 2018: programma Startup Initiative FoodTech
Toninelli (M5S): ''Chieste 24h ore a Mattarella, aspettiamo il centrodestra''
Mafia, l'Unci ricorda Peppino Impastato a 40 anni dalla morte
Al Madame Tussauds di Londra spuntano Harry e Meghan di cera
Ricerche Google rappresentano il 40% delle emissioni CO2 del web
La Luiss a Expo 2020 Dubai con l'Italia, firmato accordo
Gree at ARBS Exhibition

- Exhibit energy-saving and eco-friendly technologies

It is usually hot in Australia all year round, so air conditioning equipment is the most important part of a building. As the world energy crisis deepens in recent years, the Australian government is committed to searching for long-term energy solutions and promoting energy-saving buildings and air conditioners. This time, Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai has brought its eco-friendly air conditioners to the show, offering new air conditioning solutions for the Australian market.

Hyper is one of the exhibits that Gree displays this time. It is a unit specialized for the overseas market. It is not only excellent in energy efficiency, but also able to save 70% power through 3D inverter technology (inverter compressor + inverter outdoor unit + inverter indoor unit). This product is designed with 8 degree centigrade heating function, which can maintain room temperature at 8 degree centigrade even when no one is in the room. In addition, it can achieve 0.1 degree centigrade temperature control accuracy and is equipped with multi-stage healthy filtration, self-cleaning function, location-based drying function, Wi-Fi control and ultra-low noise configuration, which have won praises from many visitors.

As the new favorite in the eco-friendly area, photovoltaic air conditioner is gaining its place in many countries with its unrivalled advantages. Gree also showcased its PV air conditioner that is made with independent intellectual property rights. PV power is a kind of clean and renewable energy, so its combination with air conditioner will solve the problem of large energy consumption. Gree's PV air conditioner can not only achieve "zero electricity charge" but also a new way of integrating power generation, consumption, storage and management. So far, Gree has supplied more than 5,500 sets of PV products to 22 countries, encouraging the energy-saving and eco-friendly technology to be used across the globe.

In 2014, Gree successfully developed the magnetic bearing centrifugal chiller with completely owned intellectual property rights, making itself the world's second company that owns the magnetic bearing compressor technology. Gree displays this technological achievement at the ARBS 2018. Magnetic bearing can realize high-speed, oil-free and stable operation without mechanical loss, which can greatly decrease the afterward maintenance cost. Besides, this unit adopts abnormal power-off protection technology so that magnetic suspending bearing can have safe soft landing under abnormal power-off condition. This unit is the one with the largest single unit cooling capacity in the world, which is up to 1,000 RT. Its COP is 7.19, and IPLV is 12.06, both the highest in the industry.

"Made in China" is going global

"For many years the company has dedicated itself to developing Gree into a world famous brand and committed to product innovation with leading technologies", said Mr. Owen Lee, Assistant General Manager of Gree Overseas Sales Company during an interview. In fact, Gree's development in the overseas markets has achieved a lot. Its self-owned brands have spread to more than 160 countries and regions. In some places with bad environmental condition or special weather condition, Gree has won the favor of many consumers for its excellent product quality. Its market share in the Middle East is ranking the top.

With its "world-leading" and independent core technologies, Gree has earned the project of Phoenix Mart in the US, which means Chinese made products will constitute the world's largest PV air conditioner base. What's more, Gree has also won a series of large and important overseas projects, including the Gwadar Port in Pakistan, which is the core hub of the "Belt and Road" and also one of the five national energy strategic channels, with the addition of China's first overseas extra-high voltage project in Belo Monte, Brazil, and China-Laos Railway project, the project of Kantaya Center landmark in Yangon, Burma, the largest commercial complex NAWRAS in Oman, the project for the world's largest lingerie design company Regina Miracle in Vietnam, the luxury residential building project in Perth, Australia, the large chain store project in East Timor, and the large office building Sudirman Suit in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Gree is forging ahead with the aim of "Made in China, Loved by the World".

Image Attachments Links: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=311925

