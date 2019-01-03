Daniele Silvestri torna a sorpresa con anteprima del nuovo album
Spettacoli

Supercoppa Juve-Milan, nello stadio saudita stop alle donne sole
Politica

Dl sicurezza, Nardella: "Vogliamo arrivare a un ricorso alla Corte Costituzionale"
Politica

Napoli nella morsa del freddo, qualche fiocco di neve scende sul quartiere Vomero
Politica

Dl sicurezza, Nardella: "Apriremo tavolo per azzerare effetti negativi, non violeremo leggi"
Politica

Dl sicurezza, Salvini: poveretti quei sindaci, Ã¨ finita pacchia
Politica

Congresso Usa, il debutto della musulmana Ilhan Omar
Politica

A Pompei riapre la Schola Armaturarum, o scuola dei Gladiatori, chiusa da 8 anni
Politica

Dakar 2019, in gara anche un pilota con sindrome di Down
Sport

La mostra Michael 50, la Ferrari omaggia Schumi per il compleanno
Cronache

Louvre da record, oltre 10 milioni di visitatori nel 2018
Politica

Supercoppa in Arabia Saudita, Meloni: ''Federcalcio blocchi questa vergogna''
Politica

Supercoppa Juve-Milan in Arabia, Salvini: ''Tribune per soli maschi una schifezza''
Politica

Salvini: ''Navi ong cercano porto? E' finita la pacchia''
Politica

I Sassi di Matera completamente imbiancati dalla neve, spettacolo mozzafiato
Politica

La sonda cinese Chang'e-4 atterrata sul lato nascosto della Luna
Cronache

Le spettacolari immagini del Capodanno a Roma
Politica

Dl sicurezza, Salvini ai sindaci: ''Non mollo di un millimetro''
Politica

Uno scenario da cartolina, i Sassi di Matera sotto la neve
Cronache

Fifa, Infantino apre al mondiale a 48 squadre
Sport

Greeley and Hansen Appoints New Principal

- CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greeley and Hansen, a global civil and environmental engineering, architectural, and management consulting firm focused exclusively on serving the needs of the water sector, has named Val S. Frenkel, PhD, as a Principal.

A prominent figure in the water industry and a recognized global expert on water reuse, desalination, and membrane technologies, Dr. Frenkel is currently Vice President of Process Engineering and Managing Director of the firm's Pacific Coast Operations.

"Val's leadership has been instrumental in advancing our long-range growth strategy by expanding Greeley and Hansen's presence and operations in San Francisco to better serve the needs of clients along the west coast," said John C. Robak, President of Greeley and Hansen. "And, with his depth of expertise in process engineering, water reuse, and desalination, he's also expanded our capabilities to provide both domestic and international clients with sustainable solutions using innovative technologies to address their challenges and meet their long-term needs."

Dr. Frenkel is a founding Diplomate of the American Academy of Water Resources Engineers (D.WRE), a fellow of both the International Water Association and the American Society of Civil Engineers, and is an active member of the American Water Works Association and the Water Environment Federation. He has also been recognized as an Outstanding Professional in Water Reuse by the International Desalination Association. In addition, he has authored more than 100 articles and presentations on a wide range of treatment process topics, and has also contributed chapters to several industry-wide Manuals of Practice.

About Greeley and HansenGreeley and Hansen is a leader in developing innovative engineering, architecture, and management solutions for a wide array of complex water, wastewater, and related infrastructure challenges. The firm has built upon over 100 years of proven civil and environmental engineering experience in all phases of project development and implementation to become a premier global provider of comprehensive services in the water sector. Greeley and Hansen is dedicated to designing better urban environments worldwide. http://www.greeley-hansen.com/index.htm

For more information, contact:Nancy Stankus312-558-9000nstankus@greeley-hansen.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/803664/Val_S_Frenkel.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/803678/Greeley_and_Hansen_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Sonda sul lato oscuro della Luna La Cina è una potenza spaziale

Culture

Sonda sul lato oscuro della Luna
La Cina è una potenza spaziale

