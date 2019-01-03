3 gennaio 2019- 14:49 Greeley and Hansen Appoints New Principal

- CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greeley and Hansen, a global civil and environmental engineering, architectural, and management consulting firm focused exclusively on serving the needs of the water sector, has named Val S. Frenkel, PhD, as a Principal.

A prominent figure in the water industry and a recognized global expert on water reuse, desalination, and membrane technologies, Dr. Frenkel is currently Vice President of Process Engineering and Managing Director of the firm's Pacific Coast Operations.

"Val's leadership has been instrumental in advancing our long-range growth strategy by expanding Greeley and Hansen's presence and operations in San Francisco to better serve the needs of clients along the west coast," said John C. Robak, President of Greeley and Hansen. "And, with his depth of expertise in process engineering, water reuse, and desalination, he's also expanded our capabilities to provide both domestic and international clients with sustainable solutions using innovative technologies to address their challenges and meet their long-term needs."

Dr. Frenkel is a founding Diplomate of the American Academy of Water Resources Engineers (D.WRE), a fellow of both the International Water Association and the American Society of Civil Engineers, and is an active member of the American Water Works Association and the Water Environment Federation. He has also been recognized as an Outstanding Professional in Water Reuse by the International Desalination Association. In addition, he has authored more than 100 articles and presentations on a wide range of treatment process topics, and has also contributed chapters to several industry-wide Manuals of Practice.

About Greeley and HansenGreeley and Hansen is a leader in developing innovative engineering, architecture, and management solutions for a wide array of complex water, wastewater, and related infrastructure challenges. The firm has built upon over 100 years of proven civil and environmental engineering experience in all phases of project development and implementation to become a premier global provider of comprehensive services in the water sector. Greeley and Hansen is dedicated to designing better urban environments worldwide. http://www.greeley-hansen.com/index.htm

