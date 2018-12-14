14 dicembre 2018- 16:27 Gregory Laï Named Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Partner

- Since joining the Firm in 2007, Mr. Laï has been actively involved in sourcing and evaluating investments across Europe, as well as working with portfolio company management teams on post-acquisition value-building strategies. He has played a leadership role with several of the Firm's investments, including B&M Retail (2013), BUT (2016), Exova (2008), HD Supply (2007), Motor Fuel Group (2015), and Rexel (2005). In recent years, he has contributed to building CD&R's Consumer/Retail franchise, as well as broadening the Firm's coverage in France.

Mr. Laï worked in the investment banking division of Citigroup prior to joining CD&R. He subsequently served as an investment professional at Mubadala Development Company before returning to CD&R in 2011. Mr. Lai is a graduate of the ESCP-EAP European School of Management in Paris.

"Greg has been a critical member of CD&R's European team for more than a decade and has played important roles on some of our most successful investments," said David Novak, who leads CD&R's European business. "He has built trust-based relationships with corporate and family sellers, management teams, and advisers, which makes him an extremely strong representative of the Firm's core values, culture, and investment strategy."

