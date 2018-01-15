Gresham Announces Chief Marketing Officer

15 gennaio 2018- 18:05

- Appointment follows year of record growth in 2017

Gresham, the leading software and services company that specialises in providing real-time transaction control and enterprise data integrity solutions, announces a senior leadership appointment. Paul White joins as CMO with responsibility for marketing strategy, brand management, communications and international programs.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530491/Gresham.jpg )

The new appointment follows a record year of profitable growth in 2017 and builds on the fast-growing reputation of the company's Clareti platform within the financial technology industry.

Ian Manocha, CEO, Gresham says, "We'redelighted to welcome Paul Whiteto the team. Paulbrings a wealth of expertisein banking and payments, and in technology marketing, and his deep experience in scale-up and international growth business comes at an exciting time for the Group."

Prior to joining Gresham, Paul led marketing at Sword Group, Kana, and Cyber adAPT successfully growing businesses in risk, compliance, security and data analytics. During his early career Paul also amassed 10 years of leadership experience directly within the financial services sector with Capital One, Zurich and Travelex.

Paul White, CMO, Gresham says, "Gresham is taking a fresh approach to solving complex problems for some of the biggest names in financial services around the world. The Clareti technology platform is already well proven as a next generation offering, and there is a clear opportunity to establish it as the de-facto standard solution for businesses that have data integrity and control at the top of their board agendas."

"I am delighted to join the management team at this exciting stage of the company's growth."

About Gresham

Gresham's award-winning Clareti software platform has been designed to provide financial institutions with complete certainty in their data processing. Clareti is a highly flexible and fully scalable platform for assuring enterprise data integrity and is designed to address today's most challenging financial control, internal risk management, data governance and regulatory compliance problems. Gresham's portfolio of applications based on the Clareti platform, including Clareti Transaction Control (CTC), Clareti Accounts Receivable Management (Clareti ARM), Clareti Loan Control (CLC) and Clareti 24 Integration Objects (C24 IO), provide innovative industry specific solutions for real-time data management.

Gresham Technologies plc is a leading software and services company that specialises in providing real-time transaction control and enterprise data integrity solutions. Listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (GHT. L) and headquartered in the City of London, customers include some of the world's largest financial institutions, all of whom are served locally from offices located in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.

Further information can be found at http://www.greshamtech.com/ or on Twitter @GreshamTech