Mondiali calcio, le azzurre ai quarti: forti e unite, avanti cosÃ¬
Sport

'Ndrangheta, truffa allo Stato: sequestrati beni per 2,3 milioni
Cronache

Pittore ucciso a Roma perchÃ© protestava contro chi sporca: fermato tunisino
Roma

Camorra, oltre 100 arresti: scacco all'alleanza di Secondigliano
Cronache

Riapre a Roma la fermata della metro Repubblica
Politica

Camorra, 126 arresti colpita l'Alleanza di Secondigliano
Politica

Boldrini scatenata, quanta esultanza per le azzurre. "Il sogno continua"
Sport

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 27 giugno
Meteo

Ali storiche su Venezia, sul Dc-3 con la prima hostess italiana
Culture

Whirlpool, si aprono spiragli: "Trattativa in fase delicatissima"
Economia

Cisgiordania, proteste contro la conferenza in Barhein
Politica

Spazio, successo parziale per il terzo lancio del Falcon Heavy
Scienza e tecnologia

Direttore Hermitage: "Un buon museo crea il dialogo tra culture"
Culture

La Corte europea di Strasburgo respinge richiesta della Sea Watch
Cronache

Ndrangheta, blitz in Emilia contro cosca Grande Aracri
Cronache

Per 94% delle donne igiene intima Ã¨ prioritÃ , piÃ¹ di cura capelli
Cronache

Bond25, il video dal set in Giamaica del prossimo 007
Spettacoli

Auditel entra nell'era digitale, ora rileva anche device digitali
Economia

Toninelli: nuovo ponte Genova sarÃ  inaugurato in primavera 2020
Cronache

Il nuovo singolo dei ModÃ  "Quel sorriso in volto"
Spettacoli

GroupSense accelerates international expansion with the appointment of industry veteran Peter Ruijters as Vice President of International Sales

- Ruijters has been instrumental in the European launch of many security product and service companies, including SonicWall, Fortinet, PhishMe and LastLine. He brings to GroupSense a robust partner and customer network and more than two decades of experience in the international security market. His prior successes and deep network uniquely position him to accelerate GroupSense's international business.

"GroupSense serves global clients and we are thrilled to be expanding our presence to better serve the local markets. The rapid pace at which companies are adopting our services validates an unanswered need in the market which we can solve," Kurtis Minder, CEO, said. "EU regulations, the political climate and increasing digitization are driving the need for more advanced cyber intelligence. Our managed offering makes this emerging discipline more approachable for organizations without the staffing and capability to run a cyber intelligence program in-house."

The appointment of Ruijters bolsters GroupSense's ability to serve current international clients, as well as further expand into the region.

"When I heard the GroupSense story, I was immediately excited," Ruijters said. "I am looking forward to accelerating the GroupSense growth. I am convinced that GroupSense has the right formula for technology and the managed approach to meet the growing need for cyber reconnaissance. We will have a meaningful impact."

About GroupSense GroupSense is a leading provider of cyber intelligence services. GroupSense is not a feed, nor a search engine for the dark web. GroupSense is people, empowered by proprietary technology, helping information security and intel teams realize value. We are trusted by governments worldwide to assist in cyber intel program development, election monitoring, and anti-fraud and risk measures. GroupSense tracks known and suspected threat actors and groups, publishing its research regularly. Learn more at groupsense.io.


De Lellis-Iannone, che passione Il pilota le bacia i piedi. Lei.. Video

La coppia dell'estate. I gossip

De Lellis-Iannone, che passione
Il pilota le bacia i piedi. Lei.. Video

