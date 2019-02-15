Usa evitano lo shutdown ma Trump dichiarerÃ  emergenza nazionale
Grow Biotech, ECH and IPS Specials Facilitate First Batch of Medical Cannabis to UK for Multiple Patients

- - This industry milestone sets a precedent for navigating regulations, paving the way for a reliable supply chain of cannabis-based medicines to the UK  

- Continued supply for multiple patients confirmed

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Grow Biotech, ECH and IPS Specials have made history by importing the first bulk shipment of cannabis-based medicines to the UK since the Home Office formally acknowledged the medical benefits of cannabis last November - marking a significant step forward for the fledgling British legal cannabis industry, while greatly improving the ease of access for patients.

British medical cannabis start-up Grow Biotech collaborated with IPS Specials and European Cannabis Holdings (ECH) to facilitate the import. Grow Biotech's team of specialists made this possible by working alongside doctors to address their concerns regarding quality assurance and compliance for the prescriptions they have written, bridging the gap between existing cannabis medicines and accepted pharmaceutical standards.

The shipment has been exported by the Office of Medical Cannabis of the Netherlands and will be delivered directly to the patients from a pharmacy in the UK, with additional stock retained to ensure continuity of supply. The stock includes Bedrocan Flower Afina, and Bedica Flower Talea, which are used to treat a range of conditions including chronic pain and multiple sclerosis.

Dr. David McDowell, who sits on the ECH's medical board said, "The fact that we are now in a position to write prescriptions that can actually be fulfilled is a huge achievement. Patients no longer need to worry about how they can access their medication, which will mark a positive step change in their journey and finally provide the relief that they are looking for, and we can now finally provide."

This will lay the cornerstone for the British medical cannabis industry's international supply chain and proves that challenging regulations can be adhered to through innovation and creativity.

Dr Henry Fisher, R&D Project Manager at Grow Biotech said: "We are building a team that will help take the UK medical cannabis industry's infrastructure to the next stage, constructing a scalable and reliable system to meet patients' needs and to support doctors' understanding of medical cannabis as a potentially valuable treatment for particular conditions. Our aim is to encourage greater understanding of cannabis medicines in the UK."

Ashok Patel, Founder and Executive Chairman of IPS Specials said, "If manufacturers and producers are willing to take a measured approach, we can and will continue to navigate a pathway for medical cannabis in the UK."

Tony Dutta (IPS Specials), Dr Fisher and Hari Guliani from Grow Biotech are all available for interview.

About Grow Biotech

Grow Biotech is a British company developing revolutionary processes, techniques, tools and formulations to bridge the gap between existing cannabis medicines and accepted pharmaceutical standards.

About IPS Specials

IPS Specials is a pharmaceutical importer, distributor and manufacturer with over 17 years' experience in unlicensed and licensed medicines.

About European Cannabis Holdings

ECH is shaping the future of legal cannabis while firmly entrenched at the forefront of the European industry. This unrivalled group of companies provides leadership, innovation and growth through a portfolio of companies that provide ECH with a fundamental anchor in the cannabis investment market, while helping it define this emerging industry.

Contact details

For any media-related inquiries please contact:Grow Biotech Press Office | press@growbiotech.com

 


