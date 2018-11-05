Conte: fiducia dl sicurezza? Ci riserviamo decisione all'ultimo
Maltempo, Conte: situazione critica, Cdm entro la settimana
Xi contro Trump: no alla legge della giungla nel commercio
Dl sicurezza, Bonino: "Ormai dire sporco negro nei luoghi pubblici Ã¨ normale"
Spazio, conclusa l'inchiesta sull'incidente alla Soyuz Ms-10
Zoe Saldana e Rosario Dawson ai latinos: votate contro Trump
L'impresa di Ross Edgley, a nuoto circumnaviga la Gran Bretagna
Migliaia alla maratona di New York, c'Ã¨ anche Gianni Morandi
Prescrizione, Di Maio: riforma si fa. Con Lega troviamo soluzione
Manovra, Di Maio: assicuro 1,5 mld per i truffati dalle banche
Ducati presenta le grandi novitÃ  per EICMA 2018
Vigilia di Champions a Napoli, Il Psg scende in campo
Maltempo, Costa: "Il Cdm darÃ  una prima risposta economica giÃ  questa settimana"
Generali, Marco Sesana: â€œInvestiamo sul futuro dei bambini e del Paeseâ€
Maltempo, Toninelli in Veneto: "Presto consiglio dei ministri per sbloccare risorse"
Intervista - Eugenio Blasetti Press Relations Manager di Mercedes Benz Italia
ING: lâ€™arancio si tinge di green. Ecco la campagna dedicata alla sostenibilitÃ 
Voto Usa, Obama: no al vecchio copione di privilegi, cambiamo
Cosenza, appalti e corruzione: arrestato il sindaco di Fuscaldo
Dl sicurezza, Bonino: "Ormai dire 'sporco negro' nei luoghi pubblici e' normale"
Grünenthal Acquires Global Rights for Qutenza®

- Grünenthal, the science-focused pharmaceutical company based in Germany, announced today that it has acquired additional global commercial rights for the dermal pain patch Qutenza® (8% capsaicin) from Acorda Therapeutics, Inc (USA). Grünenthal is now the sole owner of Qutenza® worldwide, including the US, Latin America, Asia and Australia. Grünenthal had already acquired exclusive commercial rights for Europe, Middle East and Africa in December 2016.

"As a leader in pain research and management, we're dedicated to providing solutions for patients with high unmet medical needs. Qutenza® is a perfect strategic fit, as it complements our existing pain portfolio and is a real alternative to the current standard of care," says Gabriel Baertschi, Grünenthal's Chief Executive Officer.

Qutenza® is a highly effective pain product. A single, 1-hour, localised treatment with this patch may provide at least 3 months of relief from for example post-shingles nerve pain. Grünenthal will aim to make Qutenza ®  available to patients worldwide. In territories where the company does not have a presence of its own such as Asia and Australia, Grünenthal will look to partner or out-license Qutenza®.

Grünenthal continues executing its growth strategy and has been expanding its pain portfolio by a series of acquisitions including European rights to Nexium®, the global (ex US and Japan) rights to Vimovo® and global (ex Japan) rights to Zomig®. The company has signed deals with a total value of more than US$ 1.3 billion since 2016.

About Qutenza®  

Qutenza® (capsaicin) 8% patch is approved in the US for the management of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia. A single, 1-hour, localized treatment with Qutenza® may provide at least 3 months of relief from for example post-shingles nerve pain (PHN). In Europe, Qutenza® is approved by the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of peripheral neuropathic pain in adults, either alone or in combination with other pain medicines. The 8% capsaicin patch delivers a high dose of capsaicin directly to the damaged nerves in the skin that are the source of neuropathic pain. Applied to the area of pain, the capsaicin reduces the spontaneous activity and consequently reduces the neuropathic pain intensity. Important safety information can be found here: http://www.qutenza.com and http://www.ema.europa.eu/documents/product-information/qutenza-epar-product-information_en.pdf

About Grünenthal 

Grünenthal is an entrepreneurial, science-based pharmaceutical company specialized in pain, gout and inflammation. Our ambition is to deliver four to five new products to patients in diseases with high unmet medical need by 2022 and become a € 2 bn company. We are a fully integrated research & development company with a long track record of bringing innovative pain treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to patients. By sustainably investing in our R&D above the industrial average, we are strongly committed to innovation.

Grünenthal is an independent, family-owned company headquartered in Aachen, Germany. We are present in approx. 30 countries with affiliates in Europe, Latin America and the US. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries and approx. 5,200 employees are working for Grünenthal worldwide. In 2017, Grünenthal achieved revenues of approx. € 1.3 bn.

More information: http://www.grunenthal.com

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: Grunenthal GroupTwitter: @grunenthalgroupInstagram: gruenenthal

For further information, please contact: 

Štěpán Kráčala, Head Global Communications Tel.: +49-241-569-1335, Stepan.Kracala@grunenthal.comGrünenthal GmbH, 52099 Aachen, Germany

Kerstin Nacken, Head Editorial Management and Media Relations Tel.: +49-241-569-2710, Kerstin.Nacken@grunenthal.comGrünenthal GmbH, 52099 Aachen, Germany


Bocelli n.1 in classifica negli Usa E' il primo italiano. Battuta Gaga

Bocelli n.1 in classifica negli Usa
