Grünenthal and OnDosis Team Up for Individualised Dosing of Oral Drugs in Pain Management to Increase Patient Safety

- "We are thrilled to enter our first partnering agreement with the leading pain company Grünenthal to further explore how our technology can generate added value for pain patients. This agreement is obviously an import milestone and a clear evidence of the interest in our technology," says Martin Olovsson, CEO of OnDosis.

"We constantly strive to develop innovative, convenient and safe solutions for patients. Beyond individualised dosing, OnDosis can serve as an interface to digital applications that may further support a holistic approach to pain management in the future. It's a perfect strategic fit and complements our portfolio of pain medicines", says Gabriel Baertschi, CEO of Grünenthal.

As part of the agreed terms, OnDosis will receive a technology access fee in addition to later development and regulatory milestone payments, as well as sales related royalties. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Grünenthal

Grünenthal is an entrepreneurial, science-based pharmaceutical company specialized in pain, gout and inflammation. Our ambition is to deliver four to five new products to patients in diseases with high unmet medical need by 2022 and become a € 2 bn company. We are a fully integrated research & development company with a long track record of bringing innovative pain treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to patients. By sustainably investing in our R&D above the industrial average, we are strongly committed to innovation.

Grünenthal is an independent, family-owned company headquartered in Aachen, Germany. We are present in approx. 30 countries with affiliates in Europe, Latin America and the US. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries and approx. 5,200 employees are working for Grünenthal worldwide. In 2017, Grünenthal achieved revenues of approx. € 1.3 bn.

More information: www.grunenthal.com

Follow us on: LinkedIn: Grunenthal Group                    Twitter: @grunenthalgroup             Instagram: gruenenthal

About OnDosis

Swedish life science company OnDosis has developed a proprietary technology to deliver flexible and individualised dosing of oral medicines. By integrating medicines with intelligent dosing and digital capabilities in a handheld device, OnDosis offers a new way to take oral medicines – in micro units. Individualised, intuitive and intelligent. Initial focus areas are pain, ADHD and immunosuppression. OnDosis is a spin-out from AstraZeneca and headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

More information at www.ondosis.com

Follow us on: LinkedIn: OnDosis

For more information, please contact:

 


