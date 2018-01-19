Grünenthal Group Receives CE-Certification for Innovative Surgical Sealant

- Grünenthal announced today that Adhesys Medical GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Grünenthal Group, has received CE-Certification for MAR-CUTIS (Flix®). Flix® is a topical skin adhesive for surgical use and the first product from Grünenthal's innovative pipeline of surgical sealants. Further products, especially for use inside the body, are under development (MAR-VIVO product family).

"The CE-Certification is a remarkable milestone in executing our strategy. With devices and technologies like surgical sealants we broaden our portfolio beyond the development of new chemical entities (NCEs) in focus areas of high unmet medical need, that is pain and inflammation," Gabriel Baertschi, Chief Executive Officer Grünenthal, explains. "We believe Flix® will provide an innovative alternative to traditional wound closing techniques. Through its high flexibility it may enhance patient comfort after surgery."

"Obtaining this certification is a great success for our Research & Development organization, which drives the technological and clinical development of our surgical sealant pipeline. Through the faster, more predictive and cost-conscious development, devices and technologies will improve the risk profile of our portfolio", Klaus-Dieter Langner, Chief Scientific Officer Grünenthal, adds. "Having obtained the CE-Certification, we are now looking forward to further developing our technology platform and expanding the possible fields of application."

Grünenthal acquired Adhesys Medical GmbH and its US affiliate, a medical device start-up, in April 2017 and holds the worldwide development and commercialization rights for an innovative pipeline of surgical sealants and the underlying technology platform. The polyurethane-based technology is unique, as it comes with an unmet combination of features such as bonding strength, fast sealing and flexibility. The products based on this technology may therefore serve a wide variety of surgical procedures, including sealing in wet environments and allow Grünenthal to tap into the global surgical sealants market.

About Grünenthal

The Grünenthal Group is an entrepreneurial, science-based pharmaceutical company specialized in pain, gout and inflammation. Our ambition is to deliver four to five new products to patients in diseases with high unmet medical need by 2022 and become a €2 billion company. By sustainably investing in research and development above the industrial average, we are committing to innovation in order to bring value-adding products to patients.

Grünenthal is an independent, family-owned pharmaceutical company headquartered in Aachen, Germany. We are a fully integrated research & development company with a long track record of bringing innovative pain treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to patients. Grünenthal is present in 32 countries with affiliates in Europe, Latin America and the US. Our products are sold in more than 155 countries and approx. 5,500 employees are working for the Grünenthal Group worldwide. In 2016, Grünenthal achieved revenues of approximately € 1.4 bn.

