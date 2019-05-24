In anteprima "Mondo Fantasma" della band Cantiere 164
Previsioni meteo per sabato, 25 maggio
Ruggiero, Banca Generali: "Brignone campionessa di valori, per l'ambiente"
La Spada: "Con Brignone e Banca Generali sensibilizziamo sull'ambiente"
Federica Brignone: "L'impegno per l'ambiente con Banca Generali"
I figli dei boss, l'autore Dario Cirrincione: "Ho voluto raccontare storie di riscatto"
Sicurezza, Gabrielli: Polizia mai repressiva verso striscioni
Mafia, minuto di silenzio a Palermo davanti all'albero di Falcone
Elezioni europee, May rinvia voto su Brexit e va al seggio
Genova, scontri antifascisti-polizia per comizio CasaPound
Casellati riceve la presidente del parlamento bulgaro Tsveta Karayancheva
Enel in Russia posa la prima pietra del parco eolico Azov 90
Europee 2019, maxi striscione Ue in piazza del Campidoglio a Roma
Tajani: "Noi alternativa ad un Governo impantanato nelle sabbie mobili delle liti tra partiti"
Botswana leva il divieto di caccia all'elefante
Plasmon, intesa col Mippaft su filiera alimenti per l'infanzia
Abolizione dell'abuso d'ufficio, nuovo scontro Salvini-Di Maio
Cattolica Assicurazioni: cinque capitoli per raccontare la Csr
Comizio Casapound a Genova, due arresti alla manifestazione antifascista
A Cannes "Il Traditore", Bellocchio: ecco il mio Tommaso Buscetta
Guiyang Vice Mayor Xu Hao: Big Data Gives People More Confidence in the City's Future

- The media delegation, composed of more than 20 journalists from well-known Chinese, Japanese and Korean media outlets, including People's Daily Online, CGTN, China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration's People's China, Global Times, Huanqiu.com, China.org.cn; Japan's Mainichi Shimbun and Weekly Toyo Keizai; South Korea's Donga Daily, Channel A, Korean Economy and Aju Business Daily, toured Guiyang to get a better understanding of big data industry's development.

Commenting on the government's ability at governance, Mr. Xu said: "The symbol of China's modernization includes both economic modernization and the modernization of national governance ability and governance system. The development of big data includes political, commercial and civil uses, Guiyang promotes the development of big data in commercial and civil fields through its application in government affairs."

Guizhou province, of which Guiyang is the capital, has historically been beset by its many poverty-stricken areas due to limitations brought about by the mountainous terrain conditions, and poverty alleviation has become the key mission of provincial authorities. Xu explained that Guiyang has built a "Guiyang Big Data Precision Support Platform," which includes eight big data models and ten big data systems and comprehensively integrates data from poverty alleviation, civil affairs, health planning and education records as well as other sociological data.

Over the years since the development of a big data industry, Guizhou has achieved many of the country's first breakthroughs. In the view of Vice Mayor Xu Hao who is in charge of big data development, the greatest achievement as a result of having developed a big data industry is that it has given the people of Guiyang a much stronger sense of pride as well as confidence in the future of the city.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/891164/Guiyang_Executive_Vice_Mayor.jpg


