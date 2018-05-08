Raid dei Casamonica in un bar: 4 arresti. Il video
Roma

Intesa Sanpaolo: le imprese al femminile decisive per la ripresa
Economia

Giorgetti: Cav sia responsabile, ci aiuti a fare governo con M5s
Politica

Compleanno Esercito, la divisa della Prima Guerra Mondiale
Milano

A Mosca le spettacolari prove notturne della parata militare
Politica

Giorgetti (Lega): se Fi vota governo neutrale fine dell'alleanza
Politica

Governo, Toti: gli italiani non vogliono votare con le infradito
Politica

RoadShow Anas, Ferrara (coord A2 e Area Calabria): "Stanziato 1mld per A2, ridotti gli incidenti"
Politica

Toti: al Paese non serve un governo tecnico
Politica

Anas festeggia i 90anni a Salerno, tecnologia e sicurezza le direttrici per il futuro, lo speciale
Politica

Compleanno Esercito, la parata delle divise militari
Milano

Parata a Bengasi, Haftar lancia un'offensiva contro i terroristi
Politica

Bus in fiamme a Roma: "Ho visto fuoco e ho fatto scendere tutti"
Cronache

Bus in fiamme in centro a Roma, le immagini dall'alto
Cronache

Governo, Toti: "Forza Italia con Lega e Fdi, no ad un esecutivo di tregua"
Politica

Raid al bar a Roma, arrestati i quattro esponenti del clan Casamonica
Politica

Di Maio: voto il 22 luglio. Ma il mio cellulare Ã¨ sempre acceso
Politica

Festival di Cannes al via tra #MeToo e polemiche sui selfie
Spettacoli

Bus in fiamme a Roma: chiusa via del Tritone, evacuata Rinascente
Cronache

Bus in fiamme in centro a Roma, Vigili del Fuoco cercano di domare le fiamme
Cronache

Guns N' Roses to Headline Sunday Night Yasalam After-Race Concert at 2018 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

- Yas Marina Circuit and FLASH Entertainment have today revealed the next global music superstars to perform at this year's Yasalam After-Race Concert as part of the FORMULA 1 2018 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX weekend.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/688276/Guns_N_Roses_at_Abu_Dhabi_Grand_Prix_Concert.jpg )

American rock legends Guns N' Roses will headline the Yasalam After-Race Concert at the du Arena, Yas Island, on Sunday 25 November.

One of rock music's greatest ever bands, the addition of Guns N' Roses is sure to be a huge hit with the crowds of race-goers who travel to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from more than 170 countries worldwide.

Rock music lovers in Abu Dhabi can expect to see original members Axl, Slash, and Duff perform the full Guns N' Roses back catalogue of hits including 'Welcome to the Jungle', 'Sweet Child o' Mine' and 'Paradise City'.

Axl Rose's distinctive vocals, Slash's splendid guitar riffs and Duff McKagan on bass remain at the core of the Guns N' Roses sound which will fill the du Arena.

Guns N' Roses, who have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, have been performing to sold out stadiums around the globe in recent years, which means fans who travel to the du Arena can expect to see an amazing performance by the legendary rock act.

There's just a few weeks left to buy 'Early Bird' tickets for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at a special 30 per cent discounted price. Offering great value to race fans, 'Early Bird' tickets will be available until 31 May.

Al Tareq Al Ameri, CEO of Yas Marina Circuit, said: "Guns N' Roses are one of the biggest groups in music and reinforces our four-day proposition of on-track, off-track and after-race entertainment. We are thrilled to announce that the original line-up of the band will be headlining the Sunday night show at this year's Yasalam After-Race Concerts as part of the 2018 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race weekend. With two great acts already revealed, we are looking forward to announcing the next big artist who will take to the stage as part of an incredible weekend of racing and live music and entertainment for ticket holders."

Tickets are available at http://www.yasmarinacircuit.com 

