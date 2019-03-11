Ethiopian, bandiere a mezz'asta a Palermo per l'assessore Tusa
Cronache

Incidente Ethiopian, il testamento culturale di Sebastiano Tusa
Cronache

Conte: "Tav? Per molti un'ossessione, io lavoro per ripresa Italia"
Politica

Incidente aereo in Etiopia, caratteristiche del Boeing 737 Max 8
Economia

"Minaccia alla sicurezza", Al Bano sulla lista nera dall'Ucraina
Spettacoli

Vaccini, a scuola solo con il certificato. Coperture in aumento
Cronache

Europee, Salvini: "Alleati in diversi Paesi, evento a Roma a metÃ  aprile"
Politica

Save the Children, la testimonianza dei bambini sfollati in Siria
Politica

Tav, Ue: "Ritardo puÃ² determinare riduzione fondi" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Osservazione Terra, Benvenuti (ASI): con Prisma Italia al top
Scienza e tecnologia

Tav, Salvini: â€œTelt ha approvato bandi, scelta chiaraâ€
Politica

Brexit, Dombrovskis: "Molto meno distruttivo per entrambe le parti se si trova accordo" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Pesto e Alessandrina vincono la gara breakdance Red Bull Bc One
Spettacoli

Salvini: demolizione delle torri Zingonia modello per l'Italia
Politica

Tav, Moscovici: "Errore dire che Ã¨ un progetto negativo" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Bollani e De Gregori insieme nel brano "Come il Giorno"
Spettacoli

Infrastrutture, Conte: non c'Ã¨ solo Tav, serve sbloccare cantieri
Politica

Mattarella: ritardo su numero laureati, serve spinta istituzioni
Politica

Cani malati e denutriti: sequestrato allevamento "lager" abusivo sull'Aniene
Roma

A Ginevra debutto per eQooder, veicolo elettrico a quattro ruote
Economia

Habanos Reveal Main Criteria for Choosing a Habano

- The XXI Habanos Festival recently took place on the 18 to 22 February in Havana, Cuba. In light of this, Habanos now want to reveal the main criteria for choosing a Habano cigar. The Co-Presidents of Habanos, S.A., the world leader in the marketing of these premium cigars through its 27 brands, believe that undoubtedly the time available is the most relevant criterion to select a Habano, one of the world's most premium cigars.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8509551-habanos-reveal-criteria-choosing-habano/

According to Inocente Núñez, Co-President of Habanos S.A, there are "two important aspects" when choosing a Habano, "The time we have available and the time of day we are going to be enjoying it." The time could be from twenty minutes to an hour and twenty minutes.

The Flavour of A Habano And The Vitola Once the length of time has been determined, a very personal aspect comes into play, choosing the flavour. There are five flavour territories and these are mild, mild-medium, medium, medium-strong and strong.

When selecting a Habano, consumers can also bear in mind other characteristics such as its measurements, included in the vitola, "This refers to the shape of the Habano, its length, and what we call the ring gauge, which is the diameter of the cigar," says Núñez.

The Importance Of The Lighting Ritual The lighting ritual is very important to later enjoy the Habano. The Co-Presidents of Habanos, S.A. Inocente Núñez and Luis Sánchez-Harguindey, recommend lighting the Habano with a cedar stick, "Since it provides a fantastic aroma and smell." In addition, "You always have to light it from the outside in taking great care not to make the Habano smoky," highlights Alexis Menéndez, Havana's Cohiba Atmosphere Habanosommelier.

Once lit, the Habano is very versatile and can be paired with spirits such as rum, beer or a good wine, tea, coffee or hot chocolate.

For further information: http://www.habanos.com

Young & Rubicam: Carla Lladó Tel: +34-669-54-69-09press.habanos@yr.com

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/832870/HABANOS_SA.jpg )

Video:       https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8509551-habanos-reveal-criteria-choosing-habano/


in evidenza
Virginia, nuova fiamma di Di Maio Giornalista e giocatrice di basket

Cronache

Virginia, nuova fiamma di Di Maio
