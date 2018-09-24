I ricordi di viaggio, un'esperienza profonda che dura una vita
Habanos S.A. Launches in Warsaw and as a World First Hoyo de Monterrey Escogidos

- Habanos, S.A., through its official German, Austrian and Poland distributor, Fifth Avenue Products Trading GmbH, launches its world preview of the Hoyo de Monterrey Escogidos, ten Habanos made ​​"Totalmente a Mano con Tripa Larga" - Totally Handmade with Long Filler - following an extremely careful selection of leaves- the wrapper, the filler and the binder from the plantations of San Juan y Martínez*, district, in the heart of the Vuelta Abajo* region in Pinar del Río*, Cuba*.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:  https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8409351-habanos-launches-in-warsaw/

The presentation of Hoyo de Monterrey Escogidos is scheduled for 26th September in Warsaw. An event organized by Fifth Avenue Products Trading GmbH under the "Hemos sido escogidos- We have been chosen" slogan. Throughout the presentation, guests will have the privilege of delighting in this Habano, as well as the chance to enjoy several other unexpected surprises.

Hoyo de Monterrey Escogidos (49ring gauge x 180 mm length) will be sold exclusively through the international network of La Casa del Habano franchise stores. These Habanos have been "chosen" specially for this occasion, hence paying tribute to the vitola's name that also refers to the agro-industrial and manufacturing phases of the tobacco producing process called the "Escogida- sorting". This product is distinguished by its limited and meticulous production and development processes.

La Casa del Habano is an international network of franchised specialist stores with a history that goes back over 25 years. The first one started to operate internationally in Cancun, Mexico in 1990.

La Casa del Habano is a premium tobacco boutique that specialises in selling Habanos. It is characterised by providing the best service and a personalised customer care, where those who enjoy the art of good smoking can purchase and taste the world's best tobacco. La Casa del Habano has now become a family of more than 140 luxury stores present in 65 countries.

Hoyo de Monterrey brand was born in the plantation of the same name in San Juan y Martínez*, in the heart of the Vuelta Abajo* region. The Hoyo de Monterrey plantation, one of the most renowned Vegas de Primera, is located there, with the famous inscription on its entrance: "Hoyo de Monterrey, José Gener. 1860". All the vitolas of the Hoyo de Monterrey Habanos brand are made ​​"Totalmente a Mano con Tripa Larga - Totally Handmade with Long Filler" -, by expert Cuban torcedores - cigar rollers - who work painstakingly to meet the expectations of the most demanding Habano enthusiasts.

Fifth Avenue Products Trading, GmbH, is the official Habanos, S.A. distributor for Germany, Austria and Poland.

*Protected Appellations of Origin

Graphic resources: https://eshare.yr.com/fl/btxL1RbYec

For more information about Habanos, S.A.:    

http://www.habanos.com

https://www.instagram.com/habanos_oficial/

https://twitter.com/Habanos_Oficial

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCstGLy96wdZG7eCM4855_DA

For further information: Carla Lladó +34932011028press.habanos@yr.com

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/748113/Hoyo_de_Monterrey_Escogidos.jpg ) Video:       https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8409351-habanos-launches-in-warsaw/


