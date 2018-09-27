Caso Kavanaugh, Christine Ford: non dimenticherÃ² mai le risate
Politica

Christine Ford al Senato: cosÃ¬ Brett Kavanugh cercÃ² di stuprarmi
E' morto Zanza, il re dei playboy di Rimini, infografica
Michelle Hunziker diventa imprenditrice con la sua linea "Goovi"
Europei 2024 si terranno in Germania, battuta la Turchia
Michelle Hunziker dalla parte delle donne con "Doppia Difesa"
Crollo ponte, Bucci: "Realizzeremo in 12 mesi il progetto di Renzo Piano e paga Autostrade"
Crollo ponte, Bucci: "Gli sfollati sotto casa di Grillo? E' un segnale che deve far pensare"
Foa canta a Radio Rock: "La Rai sarÃ  piÃ¹ intonata di me"
Bruxelles omaggia Jo Cox, una piazza per la deputata uccisa
Sos MediterranÃ©e: appello a paesi Ue, una bandiera alla Aquarius
Sgominata a Roma la "banda del finto monsignore": truffe e rapine
Manovra, Fontana: "Indispensabile fornire incentivi economici alla natalitÃ "
Caso Kavanaugh, manifestazione al Senato Usa: "We believe you"
Vaccini, Grillo: â€œLâ€™obbligo non Ã¨ servito a fermare il morbilloâ€
Sicilia, Musumeci: oltre 16 milioni per le marinerie dell'isola
Manovra, Grillo: "1 miliardo in piÃ¹ per fondo sanitario 2019"
Rai, Anzaldi (Pd): commissione nega accesso ad atti, gravissimo
Ue e Onu insieme contro violenza sulle donne in America Latina
Parmitano presenta "Beyond", la sua nuova missione spaziale
Habanos, S.A. Presents Hoyo de Monterrey le Hoyo de Río Seco in Lebanon

- Habanos, S.A., through its Exclusive Distributor for the Middle East, Phoenicia T.A.A. Cyprus LTD, is launching the world preview of LeHoyo de Río Seco from the Hoyo de Monterrey brand. Le Hoyo de Río Seco is a new heavy-gauge vitola that has been incorporated in Le Hoyo series, enriching this historic line of Habanos and its range of large heavy-gauge cigars, which to the date have not had so much presence. Like the rest of the vitolas from the Hoyo de Monterrey brand, Le Hoyo de Río Seco is also made "Totalmente a Mano con Tripa Larga - Totally Handmade with Long Filler" - by expert Cuban torcedores, or cigar rollers.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:  https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8412551-habanos-presents-hoyo-de-monterrey/

This new launch is a very attractive option for lovers of delicate, aromatic Habanos of lower strength. In addition, it stands out for its complexity, resulting in a very elegant vitola. It is presented in the classic sliding drawer box typical of the brand available in 25 and 10 units.

For its part, Le Hoyo series is one of the best known historically due to its fine and medium-gauge formats. In this regard, the new Le Hoyo de Río Seco vitola is the second heavy-gauge cigar to be incorporated into the series.

The event will take place on 29th September in Laguava Resort in Rymayleh, Lebanon, with the attendance of about 600 guests. During the evening, lovers of the best tobacco in the world will be able to taste this new cigar - Le Hoyo de Río Seco - as well as enjoying many other surprises.

Le Hoyo de Río Seco (56 ring gauge x 140 mm long) will be sold exclusively through the international network of La Casa del Habano franchise stores, which is more than 25 years old. Currently there is a network of more than 145 luxury stores in 65 countries.

The brand Hoyo de Monterrey was born in the plantation of the same name, located in the area of San Juan y Martínez*, in the heart of the Vuelta Abajo region*. The Hoyo de Monterrey plantation is one of the most renowned and is well-known for the famous inscription on its entrance: "Hoyo de Monterrey, José Gener. 1860".

Phoenicia T.A.A. Cyprus LTD, established in 1999 as a part of Phoenicia group of companies, and based in Limassol - Cyprus. It is exclusive distributor for Habanos, S.A. for the regions of Africa, Gulf, Middle East and part Europe.

*Protected Appellations of Origin

Graphic resources: https://eshare.yr.com/fl/2WrI3XfslK

For more information about Habanos, S.A.: http://www.habanos.com

https://www.instagram.com/habanos_oficial/

https://twitter.com/Habanos_Oficial

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCstGLy96wdZG7eCM4855_DA

Carla Lladó, Tel: +34932011028, press.habanos@yr.com

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/750117/HABANOS_SA.jpg )

Video:       https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8412551-habanos-presents-hoyo-de-monterrey/


