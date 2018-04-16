Haier Invents the World's First Household Shoe-washing Machine Creating a New Category of Footwear Care and Protection

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 18 aprile
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 18 aprile

Raggi a RomeCup2018: tecnologia e robotica migliorano la vita
Cronache

Raggi a RomeCup2018: tecnologia e robotica migliorano la vita

Wind Tre punta su Milano con rete mobile unica e fibra ottica
Economia

Wind Tre punta su Milano con rete mobile unica e fibra ottica

Salvini in Molise: mai accordi col Pd, ha fatto disastri
Politica

Salvini in Molise: mai accordi col Pd, ha fatto disastri

Albania, spettacolo di pellicani crespi nella laguna di Divjaka
Politica

Albania, spettacolo di pellicani crespi nella laguna di Divjaka

Sei mesi fa veniva uccisa Daphne Caruana Galizia, sit-in a Londra
Politica

Sei mesi fa veniva uccisa Daphne Caruana Galizia, sit-in a Londra

Una casa su due ruote di 9 mq, designer pesarese vince la sfida
Cronache

Una casa su due ruote di 9 mq, designer pesarese vince la sfida

RoboCup Junior 2018: sfida hi-tech tra inventori in erba
Economia

RoboCup Junior 2018: sfida hi-tech tra inventori in erba

Vinitaly, Caterina Dei: Nobile di Montepulciano Ã¨ vino "friendly"
Economia

Vinitaly, Caterina Dei: Nobile di Montepulciano Ã¨ vino "friendly"

Tim, Boccia (Pd): silenzio M5S-Lega emblematico, imbarazzo Fi
Economia

Tim, Boccia (Pd): silenzio M5S-Lega emblematico, imbarazzo Fi

Verdone: ho fiducia nei giovani ma lavoriamo meglio sulle storie
Spettacoli

Verdone: ho fiducia nei giovani ma lavoriamo meglio sulle storie

Bernini Palace, Firenze: storia e italian style soggiornano qui
Economia

Bernini Palace, Firenze: storia e italian style soggiornano qui

Usa, paura per la salute dell'ex first lady Barbara Bush
Politica

Usa, paura per la salute dell'ex first lady Barbara Bush

Al via "porte aperte", le domeniche in campagna con NaturaSÃ¬
Cronache

Al via "porte aperte", le domeniche in campagna con NaturaSÃ¬

Minniti scherza con platea: "Sono il capo dei cani poliziotto"
Politica

Minniti scherza con platea: "Sono il capo dei cani poliziotto"

I Giammarresi tornano in tv. Pif: smitizziamo il mito della mafia
Spettacoli

I Giammarresi tornano in tv. Pif: smitizziamo il mito della mafia

Sottomarino nucleare a Napoli, de Magistris: "Nessuna polemica ma Governo ascolti la cittÃ "
Politica

Sottomarino nucleare a Napoli, de Magistris: "Nessuna polemica ma Governo ascolti la...

Sottomarino nucleare a Napoli, de Magistris: "Mai piu', siamo cittÃ  di pace"
Politica

Sottomarino nucleare a Napoli, de Magistris: "Mai piu', siamo cittÃ  di pace"

Catalogna, manifestazione oceanica: "Basta prigionieri politici"
Politica

Catalogna, manifestazione oceanica: "Basta prigionieri politici"

Usa, ex capo Fbi: Trump moralmente inadatto a essere presidente
Politica

Usa, ex capo Fbi: Trump moralmente inadatto a essere presidente

Haier Invents the World's First Household Shoe-washing Machine Creating a New Category of Footwear Care and Protection

- There are three methods of cleaning shoes. One is hand-washing, which is a difficult, time-consuming and laborious process that requires using a variety of brushes; the second method is to throw one's shoes into the washing machine, which not only results in cross-infection with clothes, but also damages the shoes and does not guarantee a clean wash. The last is to go to a dedicated shoe-washing store and leave them to be cleaned with other people's shoes, but the traditional commercial shoe-washing machine still uses brushes, making it difficult to ensure proper care is taken while still providing a thorough clean, especially for high-end footwear care. Usually, manual cleaning is still most people's first choice.

Haier's shoe-washing machine handily solves this dilemma. The world's first water flow stereo type spraying technology uses high-pressure water flow to wash shoes. The water flow can penetrate the fiber inside to remove deeper dirt and minimize the damage, which allows it to achieve a clean that is both thorough and delicate.

At the exhibition site, many visitors questioned whether the product will be able to earn its own space in people's homes. Haier-affiliated personnel explained that this household shoe-washing machine adopts a drawer design, which can be combined with a washing machine or a dryer, so it does not occupy its own separate space, and it can realize partition washing, simultaneous washing, and time-sharing washing: a fully-featured, comprehensive shoe-care solution.

In the past 12 years in exploring the "RenDanHeYi" model, Haier washing machines have been relying on the 10+N R&D model to integrate global quality resources to meet the diverse needs of users. The launch of the world's first household shoe-washing machine once again leads a new trend, this time in the field of shoe-washing, and provides a useful reference for enterprises who are interested in developing their own products in this field.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/677305/Haier_shoe_washing_machine.jpg  

in evidenza
Chiara Ferragni, che business Il marchio vale 36,2 milioni

Costume

Chiara Ferragni, che business
Il marchio vale 36,2 milioni

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.