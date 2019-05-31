Haier Thailand sees sales up 29 percent between January and April on product differentiation strategy

L'Inter dÃ  il benvenuto a Conte con un video. E lui: io ci sono
L'Inter dÃ  il benvenuto a Conte con un video. E lui: io ci sono

L'Etna torna a eruttare, le nuove spettacolari immagini notturne
L'Etna torna a eruttare, le nuove spettacolari immagini notturne

LVenture Group e Luiss Enlabs lanciano le imprese del futuro
LVenture Group e Luiss Enlabs lanciano le imprese del futuro

L'ad di Mercedes va in pensione, video-omaggio di Bmw al rivale
L'ad di Mercedes va in pensione, video-omaggio di Bmw al rivale

Delitto Colacioppo, dopo 17 anni arrestato latitante in fuga
Delitto Colacioppo, dopo 17 anni arrestato latitante in fuga

Bankitalia, Visco: senza l'Europa diventeremmo piÃ¹ poveri
Bankitalia, Visco: senza l'Europa diventeremmo piÃ¹ poveri

"Onward", ecco il nuovo film Disney-Pixar: protagonisti gli elfi
"Onward", ecco il nuovo film Disney-Pixar: protagonisti gli elfi

L'invito di George Clooney: "Io e Amal vi aspettiamo a Como"
L'invito di George Clooney: "Io e Amal vi aspettiamo a Como"

Eruzione di un vulcano a Bali, 2 km di fumo e cenere nel cielo
Eruzione di un vulcano a Bali, 2 km di fumo e cenere nel cielo

Trump: dazi al Messico finchÃ© non saranno fermati i migranti
Trump: dazi al Messico finchÃ© non saranno fermati i migranti

Influencer e acquisti: due utenti su tre seguono i loro consigli
Influencer e acquisti: due utenti su tre seguono i loro consigli

Economia, Meloni â€œChoc fiscale e investimenti pubblici, noi chiediamo da mesi ricetta trumpianaâ€
Economia, Meloni â€œChoc fiscale e investimenti pubblici, noi chiediamo da mesi ricetta...

Milano, carabinieri arrestano due persone per detenzione di armi da fuoco, ecco il loro arsenale
Milano, carabinieri arrestano due persone per detenzione di armi da fuoco, ecco il...

I carabinieri di Milano arrestano due persone per detenzione di armi da fuoco e stupefacenti
I carabinieri di Milano arrestano due persone per detenzione di armi da fuoco e...

Corea del Nord, giustiziati negoziatori con Usa su nucleare
Corea del Nord, giustiziati negoziatori con Usa su nucleare

Forza Italia, Toti: "Siamo tutti precari nella vita e in Italia i precari spesso resistono di piÃ¹"
Forza Italia, Toti: "Siamo tutti precari nella vita e in Italia i precari spesso...

Infografica - M5s, chi resta fuori da Camera e Senato col limite a 2 mandati
Infografica - M5s, chi resta fuori da Camera e Senato col limite a 2 mandati

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 1 giugno
Previsioni meteo per sabato, 1 giugno

Il Maestro Geoff Westley esce con un album di Piano solo
Il Maestro Geoff Westley esce con un album di Piano solo


Haier Thailand sees sales up 29 percent between January and April on product differentiation strategy

- To be specific, sales of its air-conditioning products during the period increased by 38 percent, the highest growth rate among all Chinese appliance brands in Thailand.

Zhang Zhenghui, president of Haier Thailand Sales, attributed Haier's success in Thailand to its localized marketing, active communication with users, and product differentiation strategy.

He said that the self-purifying air conditioner is a model for Haier to create differentiated products based on local conditions. The sales volume of the product in 2018 amounted to 30,000 units, and the company is expected to sell 100,000 units this year.

At present, the annual production capacity of Haier's white goods in Thailand has been 1.5 million units and 40 percent of its products are sold locally, while the remaining 60 percent are exported to Europe, Macao, South America and the Middle East.

Haier has been in the Thai market since 2002 and it took over a plant from Sanyo Electric in 2007, turning it into the largest white goods base, integrating manufacturing, R&D and sales in Southeast Asia. Since 2016, Haier has achieved rapid growth and sustainable development of its business in Thailand.

While making rapid progress in business, Haier Thailand has paid much attention to public welfare undertakings.

Recently, Haier Thailand organized a marathon in Bangkok and donated the registration fees worth more than 200,000 baht (about 6,200 U.S. dollars) to a foundation focusing children's heart surgery.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895649/Haier_Thailand_marathon.jpg


