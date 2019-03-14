Haier Unveils New 7-brand Smart Home Solution at 2019 Appliances and Electronics World Expo

Del Corno presenta Milano Art Week: terreno fertile per creativi
Culture

Del Corno presenta Milano Art Week: terreno fertile per creativi

NovitÃ  su Twitter, lanciate nuove funzionalitÃ  della fotocamera
Scienza e tecnologia

NovitÃ  su Twitter, lanciate nuove funzionalitÃ  della fotocamera

Ri-scatti, sconfiggere il bullismo attraverso la fotografia
Culture

Ri-scatti, sconfiggere il bullismo attraverso la fotografia

Salvini fa test antidroga e risulta negativo: "Sono positivo a pasta asciutta"
Politica

Salvini fa test antidroga e risulta negativo: "Sono positivo a pasta asciutta"

Dai marchi storici alla Cina, la conferenza di Salvini in 180 secondi
Politica

Dai marchi storici alla Cina, la conferenza di Salvini in 180 secondi

Scuse del neomelodico Gianni Live che cantava "Pe' Guagliune e' L'Aemilia"
Altro

Scuse del neomelodico Gianni Live che cantava "Pe' Guagliune e' L'Aemilia"

Siria, raid russi nella provincia di Idlib. Uccisi 13 civili
Politica

Siria, raid russi nella provincia di Idlib. Uccisi 13 civili

Global Fine Art Awards, premiata l'Italia di Fondazione Prada
Culture

Global Fine Art Awards, premiata l'Italia di Fondazione Prada

Brexit, MoaveroÂ "Scenario proroga o uscita brusca il 29 marzo"
Politica

Brexit, MoaveroÂ "Scenario proroga o uscita brusca il 29 marzo"

Padellaro: "Dalla nascita del Fatto Quotidiano alla quotazione in Borsa"
Economia

Padellaro: "Dalla nascita del Fatto Quotidiano alla quotazione in Borsa"

Monteverdi suona la campanella per Seif quotata sul segmento AIM di Borsa
Economia

Monteverdi suona la campanella per Seif quotata sul segmento AIM di Borsa

Francia, la maratona in salita sulla Tour Eiffel
Sport

Francia, la maratona in salita sulla Tour Eiffel

Travaglio su quotazione Seif: "Dopo 10 anni, azienda solida sul mercato"
Economia

Travaglio su quotazione Seif: "Dopo 10 anni, azienda solida sul mercato"

Caso Sarti, Soro (Garante Privacy) Si rischia lesione dignitÃ , informazione eviti attacchi violenti
Politica

Caso Sarti, Soro (Garante Privacy) Si rischia lesione dignitÃ , informazione eviti...

Nuovi treni elettrici in arrivo in Piemonte, il servizio
Politica

Nuovi treni elettrici in arrivo in Piemonte, il servizio

Gomez alla quotazione Seif: "Stiamo diventando una media company"
Economia

Gomez alla quotazione Seif: "Stiamo diventando una media company"

Salvini fa il test antidroga e risulta negativo: "Sono positivo a pasta asciutta e cioccolato"
Politica

Salvini fa il test antidroga e risulta negativo: "Sono positivo a pasta asciutta e...

Monteverdi, Seif: "Ci quotiamo per crescere e puntiamo a diversificare"
Economia

Monteverdi, Seif: "Ci quotiamo per crescere e puntiamo a diversificare"

Jerusalmi, Borsa Italiana: "Con Seif piÃ¹ editoria tra le quotate"
Economia

Jerusalmi, Borsa Italiana: "Con Seif piÃ¹ editoria tra le quotate"

La manta si fa nutrire dal sub, tenero spettacolo a Singapore
Politica

La manta si fa nutrire dal sub, tenero spettacolo a Singapore


Haier Unveils New 7-brand Smart Home Solution at 2019 Appliances and Electronics World Expo

- SHANGHAI, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier, the global leading appliances brand, has unveiled an upgrade to their leading all-scenario Smart Home Solution (the "Solution") at the 2019 Appliances and Electronics World Expo (AWE 2019).

The upgraded Solution integrates the latest technologies from Haier Group's seven brands to deliver the next generation of smart homes. Designed using Haier's innovative 4+7+N concept, the Solution links seven (7) home solutions in air, water, security, clothes care, entertainment, health and information across four (4) living scenarios -- the smart living room, smart kitchen, smart bathroom and smart bedroom -- with customizations based on variable user needs (N) for a comprehensive and intuitive smart home ecosystem.

"The appliances industry is rapidly innovating. Haier believes smart home solutions should combine the latest technological capabilities with customer behavior to provide value and improved quality of life," said Wang Ye, Vice President and General Manager of Smart Home of Haier Home Appliance Industry Group.

At AWE 2019, Haier's seven brands -- Casarte, Leader, Haier, AQUA, GE Appliances, Fisher & Paykel (FPA) and CANDY -- unveiled groundbreaking new products, including Casarte's fusion washing machine, a smart refrigerator with intelligent temperature control, a smart air conditioner that uses outdoor circulation rather than traditional internal circulation for fresher air, and FPA's smart freezer that leverages air cooling for frost-free freezing. These new products will be interconnected in one ecosystem with the upgraded Solution.

"AWE 2019 has showcased Haier's scientific and technological dominance in appliances. By innovating with our global 10+N open research and development system, and connecting these together through the Solution, Haier has transformed the smart home experience," said Wang Ye.

The success of the Solution is a result of Haier's pioneering "rendanheyi" model. Through an open entrepreneurship approach and analysis of user needs in the modern home, Haier has created home technology innovations across its seven brands to deliver a holistic home experience for customers and become a global leader in the IoT era.

About Haier

Haier Home Appliance is the world's No. 1 home appliance brand, with a 10.5% global market share. Its brands include Haier, Casarte and Leader in China, GE Appliances in the US, Fisher & Paykel in New Zealand and AQUA in Japan. Currently, Haier Home Appliance is transforming from a traditional manufacturer to an open entrepreneurship platform as it constructs a truly global smart home ecosystem. In doing so, Haier is continuously enhancing the user value of its products and services, providing interconnected smart home experiences for customers everywhere.

For more information, visit: http://www.haier.net/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835682/HAIER_awe.jpg  


in evidenza
Maria Elena Boschi sexy all'Onu Pizzo, occhiali e labbra rosse

Costume

Maria Elena Boschi sexy all'Onu
Pizzo, occhiali e labbra rosse

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.