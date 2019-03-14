Haier Unveils World's First Smart Laundry Room At AWE 2019

Del Corno presenta Milano Art Week: terreno fertile per creativi
Culture

Del Corno presenta Milano Art Week: terreno fertile per creativi

NovitÃ  su Twitter, lanciate nuove funzionalitÃ  della fotocamera
Scienza e tecnologia

NovitÃ  su Twitter, lanciate nuove funzionalitÃ  della fotocamera

Ri-scatti, sconfiggere il bullismo attraverso la fotografia
Culture

Ri-scatti, sconfiggere il bullismo attraverso la fotografia

Salvini fa test antidroga e risulta negativo: "Sono positivo a pasta asciutta"
Politica

Salvini fa test antidroga e risulta negativo: "Sono positivo a pasta asciutta"

Dai marchi storici alla Cina, la conferenza di Salvini in 180 secondi
Politica

Dai marchi storici alla Cina, la conferenza di Salvini in 180 secondi

Scuse del neomelodico Gianni Live che cantava "Pe' Guagliune e' L'Aemilia"
Altro

Scuse del neomelodico Gianni Live che cantava "Pe' Guagliune e' L'Aemilia"

Siria, raid russi nella provincia di Idlib. Uccisi 13 civili
Politica

Siria, raid russi nella provincia di Idlib. Uccisi 13 civili

Global Fine Art Awards, premiata l'Italia di Fondazione Prada
Culture

Global Fine Art Awards, premiata l'Italia di Fondazione Prada

Brexit, MoaveroÂ "Scenario proroga o uscita brusca il 29 marzo"
Politica

Brexit, MoaveroÂ "Scenario proroga o uscita brusca il 29 marzo"

Padellaro: "Dalla nascita del Fatto Quotidiano alla quotazione in Borsa"
Economia

Padellaro: "Dalla nascita del Fatto Quotidiano alla quotazione in Borsa"

Monteverdi suona la campanella per Seif quotata sul segmento AIM di Borsa
Economia

Monteverdi suona la campanella per Seif quotata sul segmento AIM di Borsa

Francia, la maratona in salita sulla Tour Eiffel
Sport

Francia, la maratona in salita sulla Tour Eiffel

Travaglio su quotazione Seif: "Dopo 10 anni, azienda solida sul mercato"
Economia

Travaglio su quotazione Seif: "Dopo 10 anni, azienda solida sul mercato"

Caso Sarti, Soro (Garante Privacy) Si rischia lesione dignitÃ , informazione eviti attacchi violenti
Politica

Caso Sarti, Soro (Garante Privacy) Si rischia lesione dignitÃ , informazione eviti...

Nuovi treni elettrici in arrivo in Piemonte, il servizio
Politica

Nuovi treni elettrici in arrivo in Piemonte, il servizio

Gomez alla quotazione Seif: "Stiamo diventando una media company"
Economia

Gomez alla quotazione Seif: "Stiamo diventando una media company"

Salvini fa il test antidroga e risulta negativo: "Sono positivo a pasta asciutta e cioccolato"
Politica

Salvini fa il test antidroga e risulta negativo: "Sono positivo a pasta asciutta e...

Monteverdi, Seif: "Ci quotiamo per crescere e puntiamo a diversificare"
Economia

Monteverdi, Seif: "Ci quotiamo per crescere e puntiamo a diversificare"

Jerusalmi, Borsa Italiana: "Con Seif piÃ¹ editoria tra le quotate"
Economia

Jerusalmi, Borsa Italiana: "Con Seif piÃ¹ editoria tra le quotate"

La manta si fa nutrire dal sub, tenero spettacolo a Singapore
Politica

La manta si fa nutrire dal sub, tenero spettacolo a Singapore


Haier Unveils World's First Smart Laundry Room At AWE 2019

- Haier has pioneered an "Internet of Clothing" (IoC), a networked laundry solution connecting the smart washing machine, laundry rack and folding machine. First, the washing machine completes a wash cycle after analyzing the clothing material, water quality and detergent type. Then the smart folding machine, installed on the smart laundry rack, detects if the clothes are thoroughly dried. It would then send a reminder via Haier's U+ app to suggest that the user launch the auto-folding function. The appliance would then analyze the type of the clothes and fold them in the appropriate manner. The progress can be checked on the app at any time.

"In addition to upgrading the technologies in our laundry appliances, we wanted to create a smart laundry room scenario that can help customers organize tasks in an unprecedented way. The appliances in the network now interact with each other to monitor the progress of washing and drying efficiently, thus providing a convenient, hassle-free laundry experience," said Mr. Li Yang, Vice President and Washing Machine General Manager of Haier.

Haier has built the world's first IoC ecosystem and platform which now works with more than 4,800 apparel resources to integrate washing machines, smart wardrobes, dressing mirrors, ironing machines and more to offer customers a smart solution covering washing, fabric care, storage, matching and shopping.

At AWE 2019, Haier demonstrated its comprehensive solutions in the forms of a smart closet and smart laundry room. The customized scenarios included the following highlights:

As the Internet of Things (IoT) advances rapidly, Haier's global smart household strategy aims to build a brand ecology centered on lifestyle, and the smart laundry room scenario under IoC is a significant component that showcased the company's progress in establishing a smart laundry ecosystem.

"As an open platform, Haier's IoC is looking to work with all kinds of resources to further expand the scenarios and provide more smart solutions for our customers," Li said.

About Haier

Haier Home Appliance is the world's No. 1 home appliance brand, with a 10.5% global market share. Its brands include Haier, Casarte, and Leader in China, GE Appliances in the US, Fisher & Paykel in New Zealand, AQUA in Japan, and Candy in Italy. For more information, visit: http://www.haier.net/en

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835681/Haier.jpg

 


in evidenza
Maria Elena Boschi sexy all'Onu Pizzo, occhiali e labbra rosse

Costume

Maria Elena Boschi sexy all'Onu
Pizzo, occhiali e labbra rosse

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.