Haier's Smart Laundry Space Concept Sets New Trend In the Washing Machine Industry

Siria, raid russi nella provincia di Idlib. Uccisi 13 civili
Politica

Siria, raid russi nella provincia di Idlib. Uccisi 13 civili

Global Fine Art Awards, premiata l'Italia di Fondazione Prada
Culture

Global Fine Art Awards, premiata l'Italia di Fondazione Prada

Padellaro: "Dalla nascita del Fatto Quotidiano alla quotazione in Borsa"
Economia

Padellaro: "Dalla nascita del Fatto Quotidiano alla quotazione in Borsa"

Monteverdi suona la campanella per Seif quotata sul segmento AIM di Borsa
Economia

Monteverdi suona la campanella per Seif quotata sul segmento AIM di Borsa

Francia, la maratona in salita sulla Tour Eiffel
Sport

Francia, la maratona in salita sulla Tour Eiffel

Travaglio su quotazione Seif: "Dopo 10 anni, azienda solida sul mercato"
Economia

Travaglio su quotazione Seif: "Dopo 10 anni, azienda solida sul mercato"

Gomez alla quotazione Seif: "Stiamo diventando una media company"
Economia

Gomez alla quotazione Seif: "Stiamo diventando una media company"

Monteverdi, Seif: "Ci quotiamo per crescere e puntiamo a diversificare"
Economia

Monteverdi, Seif: "Ci quotiamo per crescere e puntiamo a diversificare"

Jerusalmi, Borsa Italiana: "Con Seif piÃ¹ editoria tra le quotate"
Economia

Jerusalmi, Borsa Italiana: "Con Seif piÃ¹ editoria tra le quotate"

La manta si fa nutrire dal sub, tenero spettacolo a Singapore
Politica

La manta si fa nutrire dal sub, tenero spettacolo a Singapore

Venezuela, rete elettrica verso normalitÃ  dopo il lungo blackout
Politica

Venezuela, rete elettrica verso normalitÃ  dopo il lungo blackout

L'urgenza creativa di Enrico Ruggeri esce in "Alma"
Spettacoli

L'urgenza creativa di Enrico Ruggeri esce in "Alma"

Vertice centrodestra, Salvini: "Mangiato tanti cioccolatini. Su Piemonte quasi chiuso"
Politica

Vertice centrodestra, Salvini: "Mangiato tanti cioccolatini. Su Piemonte quasi chiuso"

Cina, Salvini: "Mai condizionamenti politici ed economici"
Politica

Cina, Salvini: "Mai condizionamenti politici ed economici"

Gb, il Parlamento al voto sulla richiesta di rinviare la Brexit
Politica

Gb, il Parlamento al voto sulla richiesta di rinviare la Brexit

Boeing sospende voli degli aerei 737 Max dopo incidente Etiopia
Politica

Boeing sospende voli degli aerei 737 Max dopo incidente Etiopia

Via della seta, Di Maio: "Contento consenso Governo e Quirinale"
Politica

Via della seta, Di Maio: "Contento consenso Governo e Quirinale"

Via Seta,Â Salvini: â€œSe ci sarÃ  pericolo per sicurezza dico Noâ€
Politica

Via Seta,Â Salvini: â€œSe ci sarÃ  pericolo per sicurezza dico Noâ€

Vitali, Pb Finestre: "Al Made prodotti dall'ultramoderno al tradizionale"
Economia

Vitali, Pb Finestre: "Al Made prodotti dall'ultramoderno al tradizionale"

Villa, Bticino: "Al Made puntiamo anche sulla tecnologia"
Economia

Villa, Bticino: "Al Made puntiamo anche sulla tecnologia"


Haier's Smart Laundry Space Concept Sets New Trend In the Washing Machine Industry

- The new smart laundry space concept was developed around two household cleaning scenarios, the sunshine laundry room and smart closet. Within the innovative space, Haier converges many groundbreaking products and technologies such as the impeller washing machine with no external barrel, the Haier Crystal 3.0 generation drum washing machine and the Casarte Fusion delicate washing and fabric care machine, as well as smart mirrors, alongside automatic folding and ironing machines to integrate an all-around, enjoyable laundry and clothing care experience.

Leading to a better laundry experience

In the past, Haier has been setting new trends in the washing machine industry and making technological developments and breakthroughs. At the conference, Haier demonstrated its leadership position once again with products that excel in smart technology and washing efficiency while promoting healthy laundry solutions.

Its latest Casarte Fusion delicate washing and fabric care machine bring a four-in-one solution of air-wash, water-wash, and 10kg and 7 kg heat pump drying, a first-of-its-kind product that can achieve the results of four machines.

Meanwhile, the 3.0 generation Haier Crystal drum washing machine has an extra-large laundry drum diameter of 601mm, offering the fastest 49-minute standard wash cycle in the market.

In the impeller washing machine sector, Haier continues to promote the "Healthy Wash" trend that realizes zero residue drainage and dust-free washing.

"Since the beginning, Haier's washing machines have been designed, upgraded and innovated with a focus on customers' needs. We create revolutionary products to lead the industry's trends such as wash quietly and healthily. Our goal is to create a better laundry experience and lifestyle for global customers," said Li Yang, Vice President and Washing Machine General Manager of Haier.

About Haier

Haier Home Appliance is the world's No. 1 home appliance brand, with a 10.5% global market share. Its brands include Haier, Casarte, and Leader in China, GE Appliances in the US, Fisher & Paykel in New Zealand, and AQUA in Japan. Aiming to provide interconnected smart home experience for customers everywhere, Haier continuously enhances its products and services while making the transition to an open entrepreneurship platform. http://www.haier.net/en

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/834815/1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/834816/2.jpg


in evidenza
Maria Elena Boschi sexy all'Onu Pizzo, occhiali e labbra rosse

Costume

Maria Elena Boschi sexy all'Onu
Pizzo, occhiali e labbra rosse

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.